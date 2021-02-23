Aztec Minerals : Kootenay Silver Joint Venture Commences 2021 Exploration Program on the Cervantes Porphyry Gold-Copper Property in Sonora, Mexico

Vancouver, Canada - February 23, 2021 - Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT: TSX-V, OTCQB: AZZTF) and Kootenay Silver Inc. have commenced the 2021 exploration program on the Cervantes Porphyry Gold-Copper Property in Sonora, Mexico. The exploration program was recently approved by the Management Committee overseeing the Cervantes Joint Venture between Aztec Minerals Corp (65%) and Kootenay Silver Inc (35%).

As Operator of the Cervantes Joint Venture, Aztec has mobilized a field crew to conduct a +500 soil sample program aimed at extending previous soil grids and covering targets with limited historic exploration. The soil sample grid will cover 518 hectares (5.18 square kilometers) with 100 by 100 meter spaced samples to extend coverage over the Estrella and California North targets to the western, northern, and eastern limits of the property. The existing soil sample database of over 1,100 samples covers the California, Purisima East, Purisima West, Jasper, and Jacobo targets. Detailed lithologic, alteration, structural mapping and rock chip sampling will proceed along with the soil sampling program.

View: Cervantes Proposed Phase 1 Sampling and Mapping Plan

Cervantes is a highly prospective porphyry gold-copper property located in southeastern Sonora state, Mexico. The project lies 160 km east of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico within the prolific Laramide porphyry copper belt approximately 265 km southeast of the Cananea porphyry copper-molybdenum mine (Grupo Mexico).Cervantes also lies along an east-west trending gold belt 60 km west of the Mulatos epithermal gold mine (Alamos Gold), 45 km west of the La India mine (Agnico Eagle), and 40 km northwest of Santana gold deposit (Minera Alamos).View: Cervantes Project Location Map

All sampling will be conducted with strict QA/QC controls, standards and blanks. Samples will be delivered directly to Bureau Veritas Minerals in Hermosillo for analysis. Joey Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., is the Qualified Person and Vice President of Exploration at Aztec Minerals Corp who reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

