AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

(AZT)
Aztec Minerals : and Tombstone Partners Acquire Two Additional Patents to Expand Tombstone Joint Venture Land Position in Arizona, Drill Contractor Selected for Phase 2 Drill Program

03/16/2021 | 08:06am EDT
Vancouver, Canada - March 16, 2021 - Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT: TSX-V, OTCQB: AZZTF) and Tombstone Gold & Silver Inc. and Tombstone Resources Inc. (collectively, 'Tombstone Partners') announce the acquisition of two patented claims amounting to 15.2 hectares (37.5 acres), increasing the overall Tombstone Joint Venture land package to 434.4 hectares (1,073.4 acres).

Aztec and Tombstone Partners have acquired the Morning Star and Wide West claims from a third-party. The two claims immediately adjoin the Tombstone property core claims to the southeast, expanding opportunities to explore new targets in the historic Tombstone Silver District in Southeastern Arizona. The two patented claims were purchased outright and have no underlying royalties or work commitments.

The Morning Star and Wide West claims cover several historic mine shafts and prospects on epithermal quartz-gossan silver veins hosted in the Bisbee Group clastic sediments as well as CRD replacement style silver-lead-gold-copper style mineralization hosted in Paleozoic limestones.

The Aztec-Tombstone JV has selected a drilling contractor to conduct the upcoming Phase 2, 20-hole, 10,000 foot reverse circulation drill program at Tombstone and will initiate drill site preparation in the next few weeks. The drill program was described in the March 4, 2021 news release.

Updated Tombstone Property Claim Map

Aztec also announces that Joey Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., former VP Exploration and Chief Geologist of the company has resigned his management position and joined the Technical Advisory board. Aztec Chairman and founder, Bradford Cooke, M.Sc., P.Geo, has agreed to serve as interim Qualified Person of Aztec until a suitable replacement has been found.

Bradford Cooke, M.Sc., P.Geo., is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

'Simon Dyakowski'


Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer
Aztec Minerals Corp.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large polymetallic mineral deposits in the Americas. Our core asset is the prospective Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico. The historic, district-scale Tombstone properties host both bulk tonnage epithermal gold-silver as well as CRD silver-lead-zinc mineralization in Cochise County, Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:
Simon Dyakowski, CEO
Tel: (604) 619-7469
Fax: (604) 685-9744
Email: simon@aztecminerals.com
Website: www.aztecminerals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'expects' or 'it is expected', or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results 'will' occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Aztec Minerals Corp. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 12:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
