Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy Back Notice

Issuer/ ManagerAZTECH GLOBAL LTD.SecuritiesAZTECH GLOBAL LTD. - SGXE54866863 - 8AZ

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeDate &Time of Broadcast 25-Nov-2021 17:11:55Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleDaily Share Buy Back NoticeAnnouncement ReferenceSG211125OTHRN1YHSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Pavani NagarajahDesignationCompany SecretaryEffective Date and Time of the event25/11/2021 17:00:00Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)Share buy back by way of market acquisition and all shares purchased are held as treasury shares.



United Overseas Bank Limited and Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte. Ltd. are the Joint Issue Managers for the Invitation. United Overseas Bank Limited, Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte. Ltd and DBS Bank Ltd. are the Joint Global Coordinators, Bookrunners and Underwriters for the Invitation.

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back13/10/2021

Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange Date of Purchase 25/11/2021 Total Number of shares purchased 200,000 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 200,000 Price Paid per share Price Paid per share SGD 1.03 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 206,597.75 Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase77,382,554Purchase made by way of market acquisitionYesPrice Paid per share

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access schemeNo

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 620,000 0.0801 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 620,000 0.0801 #Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained #Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase773,205,545Number of treasury shares held after purchase620,000

