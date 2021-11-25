Log in
    8AZ   SGXE54866863

AZTECH GLOBAL LTD.

(8AZ)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy Back Notice

11/25/2021 | 04:40am EST
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy Back Notice Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ ManagerAZTECH GLOBAL LTD.SecuritiesAZTECH GLOBAL LTD. - SGXE54866863 - 8AZ
Stapled SecurityNo
Announcement Details
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeDate &Time of Broadcast 25-Nov-2021 17:11:55Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleDaily Share Buy Back NoticeAnnouncement ReferenceSG211125OTHRN1YHSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Pavani NagarajahDesignationCompany SecretaryEffective Date and Time of the event25/11/2021 17:00:00Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)Share buy back by way of market acquisition and all shares purchased are held as treasury shares.

United Overseas Bank Limited and Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte. Ltd. are the Joint Issue Managers for the Invitation. United Overseas Bank Limited, Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte. Ltd and DBS Bank Ltd. are the Joint Global Coordinators, Bookrunners and Underwriters for the Invitation.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back13/10/2021
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase77,382,554Purchase made by way of market acquisitionYes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 25/11/2021
Total Number of shares purchased 200,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 200,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 1.03
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 206,597.75
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access schemeNo
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 620,000 0.0801
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 620,000 0.0801
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase773,205,545Number of treasury shares held after purchase620,000
Disclaimer

Aztech Global Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AZTECH GLOBAL LTD.
04:40aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : :Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
10/29Aztech Global Ltd. commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 77,382,554 shares, representing..
CI
10/15AZTECH GLOBAL : Logs Higher Profit, Revenue in Q3
MT
09/28AZTECH GLOBAL : to Seek Shareholders' Approval for Share Purchase Mandate
MT
09/20AZTECH GLOBAL LTD.(SGX : 8AZ) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/13Certain Ordinary Shares of Aztech Global Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending..
CI
09/11Certain Ordinary Shares of Aztech Global Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending..
CI
08/02AZTECH GLOBAL : Profit More Than Doubles in H1; Shares Drop 3%
MT
07/30Aztech Global Ltd. Announces Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
05/31AZTECH GLOBAL : Obtains Permit to Operate During Malaysia's 14-Day Lockdown
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 602 M 440 M 440 M
Net income 2021 72,5 M 53,0 M 53,0 M
Net cash 2021 217 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 2,99%
Capitalization 797 M 582 M 582 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart AZTECH GLOBAL LTD.
Technical analysis trends AZTECH GLOBAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,03 SGD
Average target price 1,59 SGD
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hong Yew Mun Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Man Hong Kwong Vice President-Research & Development
Weng Hung Mun Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Teik Seng Tan Lead Independent Director
Jwee Meng Tan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZTECH GLOBAL LTD.0.00%582
KEYENCE CORPORATION24.53%151 821
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE32.00%97 021
EATON CORPORATION PLC43.64%68 141
NIDEC CORPORATION0.19%65 883
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.17.54%56 057