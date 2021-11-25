Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy Back Notice
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ ManagerAZTECH GLOBAL LTD.SecuritiesAZTECH GLOBAL LTD. - SGXE54866863 - 8AZ
Announcement Details
Stapled SecurityNo
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeDate &Time of Broadcast 25-Nov-2021 17:11:55Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleDaily Share Buy Back NoticeAnnouncement ReferenceSG211125OTHRN1YHSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Pavani NagarajahDesignationCompany SecretaryEffective Date and Time of the event25/11/2021 17:00:00Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)Share buy back by way of market acquisition and all shares purchased are held as treasury shares.
Additional Details
United Overseas Bank Limited and Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte. Ltd. are the Joint Issue Managers for the Invitation. United Overseas Bank Limited, Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte. Ltd and DBS Bank Ltd. are the Joint Global Coordinators, Bookrunners and Underwriters for the Invitation.
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back13/10/2021
Section A
Section B
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase77,382,554Purchase made by way of market acquisitionYes
|
|
Singapore Exchange
|
Overseas Exchange
|
Date of Purchase
|
25/11/2021
|
Total Number of shares purchased
|
200,000
|
Number of shares cancelled
|
0
|
Number of shares held as treasury shares
|
200,000
Price Paid per share
|
Price Paid per share
|
SGD 1.03
|
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
|
SGD 206,597.75
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access schemeNo
Section C
Section D
|
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
|
Number
|
Percentage#
|
By way of Market Acquisition
|
620,000
|
0.0801
|
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
620,000
|
0.0801
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase773,205,545Number of treasury shares held after purchase620,000
Related Announcements
Related Announcements
Disclaimer
Aztech Global Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:39:01 UTC.