Azucar Minerals : 2021 Q3 Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements of
Azucar Minerals Ltd.
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Azucar Minerals Ltd. ("the Company") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's Board of Directors.
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA Canada for a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Azucar Minerals Ltd.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 10)
2,379,617
4,424,939
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (Note 4)
38,015
111,821
2,417,632
4,536,760
Non-current assets
Property and equipment (Note 5)
138,542
154,817
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)
22,224,300
21,125,900
22,362,842
21,280,717
TOTAL ASSETS
24,780,474
25,817,477
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables (Note 8(b))
144,731
598,386
Total liabilities
144,731
598,386
EQUITY
Share capital (Note 7)
24,043,321
24,043,321
Reserves (Note 7)
3,631,587
3,356,037
Deficit
(3,039,165)
(2,180,267)
Total equity
24,635,743
25,219,091
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
24,780,474
25,817,477
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on November 23, 2021.
They are signed on the Company's behalf by:
/s/Duane Poliquin
/s/Fuad Sillem
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
3
Azucar Minerals Ltd.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive loss
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Expenses
Administrative services fee (Note 8(a)(b))
91,938
217,222
372,536
706,903
Depreciation (Note 5)
5,425
3,532
16,275
10,596
Office
9,537
12,542
30,466
43,662
Professional fees
22,020
38,985
103,651
92,720
Transfer agent and filing fees
12,548
13,296
41,805
43,072
Travel and promotion
14,090
23,777
38,112
52,653
Share-based payments (Note 7(b))
55,690
-
275,550
21,250
211,248
309,354
878,395
970,856
Other income (loss)
Interest income
1,536
6,258
7,080
42,634
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
6,451
(3,493)
12,417
(30,392)
7,987
2,765
19,497
12,242
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(203,261)
(306,589)
(858,898)
(958,614)
Basic and diluted net loss per share (Note 9)
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.01)
(0.01)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
4
Azucar Mineral Ltd.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
(203,261)
(306,589)
(858,898)
(958,614)
Items not affecting cash
Depreciation
5,425
3,532
16,275
10,596
Share-based payments
55,690
-
275,550
21,250
Changes in non-cash working capital components
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
11,387
(3,944)
73,806
73,246
Trade and other payables
(34,234)
14,571
(68,955)
(23,934)
Net cash used in operating activities
(164,993)
(292,430)
(562,222)
(877,456)
Investing activities
Exploration and evaluation assets - costs
(225,084)
(234,530)
(1,483,100)
(1,454,577)
Property and equipment - purchase
-
-
-
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(225,084)
(234,530)
(1,483,100)
(1,454,577)
Financing activities
Net cash from financing activities
-
-
-
-
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(390,077)
(526,960)
(2,045,322)
(2,332,033)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
2,769,694
5,723,031
4,424,939
7,528,104
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
2,379,617
5,196,071
2,379,617
5,196,071
Supplemental cash flow information (Note 10)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Azucar Minerals Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 22:49:11 UTC.