Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Azucar Minerals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZ   CA05501V1040

AZUCAR MINERALS LTD.

(AMZ)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/23 05:00:00 pm
0.095 CAD   --.--%
05:50pAZUCAR MINERALS : 2021 Q3 CFO Certification
PU
05:50pAZUCAR MINERALS : 2021 Q3 CEO Certification
PU
05:50pAZUCAR MINERALS : 2021 q3 md&a
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Azucar Minerals : 2021 Q3 Financial Statements

11/23/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements of

Azucar Minerals Ltd.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Azucar Minerals Ltd. ("the Company") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's Board of Directors.

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA Canada for a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Azucar Minerals Ltd.

Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 10)

2,379,617

4,424,939

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (Note 4)

38,015

111,821

2,417,632

4,536,760

Non-current assets

Property and equipment (Note 5)

138,542

154,817

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)

22,224,300

21,125,900

22,362,842

21,280,717

TOTAL ASSETS

24,780,474

25,817,477

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables (Note 8(b))

144,731

598,386

Total liabilities

144,731

598,386

EQUITY

Share capital (Note 7)

24,043,321

24,043,321

Reserves (Note 7)

3,631,587

3,356,037

Deficit

(3,039,165)

(2,180,267)

Total equity

24,635,743

25,219,091

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

24,780,474

25,817,477

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on November 23, 2021.

They are signed on the Company's behalf by:

/s/Duane Poliquin

/s/Fuad Sillem

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

Azucar Minerals Ltd.

Condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive loss

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Expenses

Administrative services fee (Note 8(a)(b))

91,938

217,222

372,536

706,903

Depreciation (Note 5)

5,425

3,532

16,275

10,596

Office

9,537

12,542

30,466

43,662

Professional fees

22,020

38,985

103,651

92,720

Transfer agent and filing fees

12,548

13,296

41,805

43,072

Travel and promotion

14,090

23,777

38,112

52,653

Share-based payments (Note 7(b))

55,690

-

275,550

21,250

211,248

309,354

878,395

970,856

Other income (loss)

Interest income

1,536

6,258

7,080

42,634

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

6,451

(3,493)

12,417

(30,392)

7,987

2,765

19,497

12,242

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(203,261)

(306,589)

(858,898)

(958,614)

Basic and diluted net loss per share (Note 9)

(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.01)

(0.01)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

Azucar Mineral Ltd.

Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

(203,261)

(306,589)

(858,898)

(958,614)

Items not affecting cash

Depreciation

5,425

3,532

16,275

10,596

Share-based payments

55,690

-

275,550

21,250

Changes in non-cash working capital components

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

11,387

(3,944)

73,806

73,246

Trade and other payables

(34,234)

14,571

(68,955)

(23,934)

Net cash used in operating activities

(164,993)

(292,430)

(562,222)

(877,456)

Investing activities

Exploration and evaluation assets - costs

(225,084)

(234,530)

(1,483,100)

(1,454,577)

Property and equipment - purchase

-

-

-

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(225,084)

(234,530)

(1,483,100)

(1,454,577)

Financing activities

Net cash from financing activities

-

-

-

-

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(390,077)

(526,960)

(2,045,322)

(2,332,033)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

2,769,694

5,723,031

4,424,939

7,528,104

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

2,379,617

5,196,071

2,379,617

5,196,071

Supplemental cash flow information (Note 10)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Azucar Minerals Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 22:49:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AZUCAR MINERALS LTD.
05:50pAZUCAR MINERALS : 2021 Q3 CFO Certification
PU
05:50pAZUCAR MINERALS : 2021 Q3 CEO Certification
PU
05:50pAZUCAR MINERALS : 2021 q3 md&a
PU
05:50pAZUCAR MINERALS : 2021 Q3 Financial Statements
PU
11/04Azucar Minerals Says Chemical Study Shows Potential New Target at its El Cobre Project ..
MT
11/04Azucar Minerals Ltd. Receives Mineral Vectoring Results
CI
11/04Azucar Receives Mineral Vectoring Results, Identifies New Porphyry Target, Provides El ..
AQ
11/04Azucar Receives Mineral Vectoring Results, Identifies New Porphyry Target, Provides El ..
CI
08/19AZUCAR MINERALS : Grants Stock Options
AQ
08/18Azucar Minerals Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,35 M -1,07 M -1,07 M
Net cash 2020 4,42 M 3,49 M 3,49 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,47x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,01 M 5,52 M 5,54 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart AZUCAR MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Azucar Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Morgan James Poliquin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Korm Trieu Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James Duane Poliquin Chairman
Grant A. Hendrickson Independent Director
Douglas McDonald Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZUCAR MINERALS LTD.-38.71%6
BHP GROUP-10.32%133 232
RIO TINTO PLC-17.01%100 612
GLENCORE PLC59.87%65 603
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.62%47 349
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.83%31 801