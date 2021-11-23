Azucar Minerals : 2021 Q3 Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Azucar Minerals Ltd. ("the Company") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's Board of Directors.

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA Canada for a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.