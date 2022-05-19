Azucar Minerals : March 31, 2022 MD&A

AZUCAR MINERALS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS March 31, 2022 INTRODUCTION This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for Azucar Minerals Ltd. ("Azucar" or the "Company") has been prepared based on information known to management as of May 19, 2022. This MD&A is intended to help the reader understand the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Azucar. Management is responsible for the preparation and integrity of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including the maintenance of appropriate information systems, procedures and internal controls. Management also ensures that information used internally or disclosed externally, including the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and MD&A, is complete and reliable. The Company's board of directors follows recommended corporate-governance guidelines for public companies to ensure transparency and accountability to shareholders. The board's audit committee meets with management regularly to review the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including the MD&A, and to discuss other financial, operating and internal- control matters. All currency amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Information set forth in this MD&A may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "consider", "attempt", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about the size, timing, and likelihood of success of future exploration on and the development of the Company's properties, statements about INAH clearance, detailed archeological investigations and any archeological salvage plan, statements about the completion of data compilation and targeting to assist future drill programs, statements about the impact of the Plan of Arrangement (as defined below) on Azucar, statements about the Company's belief that the Company's cash resources are sufficient to meet its working capital and mineral exploration requirements for its next fiscal years, and the Company's objectives and expectations regarding its capital resources are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; political risk in Mexico; crime and violence in Mexico; corruption; mineral reserves and resources; reliance on key personnel; community relations; the volatility of the Company's common share price and volume and other factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. 1

HIGHLIGHTS During the quarter, the Company conducted field activities in order to prepare for a drill program. On April 6, 2022, the Company announced that it had commenced drilling the large area of lithocap alteration coincident with the focus area resulting from the mineral chemistry porphyry vectoring study (see Figure below). Key points regarding this new target area included the following: Mineral vectoring study was completed at the CODES Analytical Laboratory of the University of Tasmania and utilized chlorite and epidote samples collected from the El Cobre project earlier this year;

Published studies show the effectiveness of this method around the world such as at the giant El Teniente Chile, Resolution, Arizona and Batu Hijau, Indonesia porphyry systems;

Study indicates that the El Cobre district likely contains a fertile medium to large sized porphyry system;

Most prospective area is located in the centre of the project where there has been little previous exploration drilling;

This area coincides with a deep IP geophysical anomaly which does not crop out, within an area of moderate magnetic response. The deep IP anomaly is the deep core to the broad near surface anomaly which encompasses all the currently known areas of porphyry mineralisation on the project;

The closest hole to this deep core IP anomaly, which did not test the anomaly, intersected intense quartz pyrite sericite (QSP) phyllic alteration which provides further support to this new target representing a possible porphyry centre;

The area also overlaps with a large area of mapped pyrophyllite, an alteration mineral often observed overlying porphyry copper-gold mineralisation;

copper-gold mineralisation; New spectral mineral mapping in this area from sampling during the quarter has further defined a strong alteration signature with clear zoning including a central diaspore- pyrophyllite-shallow alunite/dickite and concentric halos of paragonitic and muscovitic white mica and inner propylitic epidote halo (Figure below);

pyrophyllite-shallow alunite/dickite and concentric halos of paragonitic and muscovitic white mica and inner propylitic epidote halo (Figure below); Observed illite crystallinity shows consistent high crystallinity over the entire target. Iron oxide rockchip mapping shows a hematite core zone and a goethite halo as well;

The central zones of diaspore are associated with a large 700 metre (E-W) x 550 metre (N-S) pyrophyllite anomaly with sporadic halos of dickite, minor alunite (shallow level) and 2

a significant halo (up to 900 metres) of paragonitic illite grading to a circular muscovitic alteration halo bordering the inner epidote propylitic alteration halo. Background to Mineral Vectoring Study Results The mineral vectoring study was completed at the CODES Analytical Laboratory of the University of Tasmania and utilized chlorite and epidote samples collected from the El Cobre project earlier this year. The technique employed uses trace element chemistry of epidote and chlorite to detect the likely location of porphyry copper systems in a large altered area. Published studies show the effectiveness of this method around the world such as at the giant El Teniente Chile, Resolution, Arizona and Batu Hijau, Indonesia porphyry systems. The results of the El Cobre study indicate that the district likely contains a fertile medium to large sized porphyry system. The vectoring was performed using proximitor equations from the Batu Hijau, Ujina, Northparkes and El Teniente porphyry deposits. While the vectoring identified some 3

of the known areas of porphyry mineralisation such as Norte, it provided a clear indication that the most prospective area is located in the centre of the project where there has been little previous exploration drilling. This area coincides with the location of a deep IP geophysical anomaly within an area of moderate magnetic response. The deep IP anomaly is the deep core to the broad near surface anomaly which encompasses all the known outcropping porphyry targets on the project. The closest hole to this deep core IP anomaly, which did not test the anomaly, intersected intense quartz pyrite sericite (QSP) phyllic alteration which provides further support to this new target representing a possible porphyry centre. At the same time, fluid inclusion work and geologic observations indicate that the level of exposure on the project is at the top of the porphyry environment, indicating potential for improved grades and deep porphyry mineralisation as yet undiscovered on the project. These observations include the identification of a large area of pyrophyllite alteration through previous geologic mapping. Pyrophyllite is an alteration mineral that is formed in porphyry systems and often overlies porphyry Cu-Au mineralisation. Past drilling campaigns have returned significant porphyry copper and gold assays from multiple targets around this new undrilled target area. The previously tested and known porphyry mineralisation, including the Norte deposit on which the Company has developed a resource (see Recent Updates section, below), appear to mantle and surround this new target area in a roughly arcuate zone of high magnetic response. High grade intersections from these targets highlight the potential for significant mineral endowment and for higher grade porphyry mineralisation include the following (see Figure 1 for locations): Norte Zone Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) EC-17-018 222.40 334.50 112.10 1.35 0.48 EC-17-026 543.45 609.90 66.45 2.41 0.61 Including 543.45 569.45 26.00 4.15 1.00 EC-17-029 204.15 314.15 110.00 1.87 0.48 Including 208.15 240.15 32.00 2.57 0.57 and 264.15 300.15 36.00 2.02 0.51 Raya Tembrillo (1.8km South of Norte) Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) EC-17-037 302.00 320.00 18.00 1.25 0.52 Primo Zone (1.4km South of Raya Tembrillo) Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) EC-19-086 868.40 918.00 49.60 0.99 0.61 Including 878.40 914.40 36.00 1.10 0.68 Porvenir Zone (2.5 km SE of Norte, 1.0 km west of Primo Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) EC-17-040 243.00 255.00 12.00 2.43 0.82 EC-18-056 381.50 408.00 26.50 1.72 0.34 All work at El Cobre is being conducted in strict compliance with health and safety regulations, and with a constant focus on protecting the health and safety of employees and protecting and supporting local communities. 4