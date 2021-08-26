|
Azul S A : 2021 Events Calendar
Azul Corporate Events Calendar
Financial Statements
DATE
Full year 2020
03/04/2021
First quarter 2021
05/06/2021
Second quarter 2021
08/12/2021
Third quarter 2021
11/11/2021
Earnings Calls
DATE
Fourth quarter 2020 and FY 2020 results
|
03/04/2021
First quarter 2021 results
|
05/06/2021
Second quarter 2021 results
|
08/12/2021
Third quarter 2021 results
|
11/11/2021
Reference Form, relating to the fiscal year of 2019
|
DATE
Submission to CVM and BM&FBOVESPA
|
05/31/2021
Ordinary Shareholders Meeting
|
DATE
Submission of Management's Proposal
|
03/29/2021
Submission of Call Notice
|
03/29/2021
Ordinary Shareholders Meeting
|
04/29/2021
Submission of the Main Resolutions of the Minute of
|
04/29/2021
|
the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting
Investor and Analyst Meeting - São Paulo
|
DATE
Azul strategy outlook
|
10/07/2021
|Analyst Recommendations on AZUL S.A.
|Sales 2021
9 443 M
1 803 M
1 803 M
|Net income 2021
-2 937 M
-561 M
-561 M
|Net Debt 2021
15 300 M
2 921 M
2 921 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-4,73x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
13 733 M
2 621 M
2 622 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|3,07x
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,10x
|Nbr of Employees
|10 000
|Free-Float
|76,5%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends AZUL S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Last Close Price
39,74 BRL
|Average target price
41,78 BRL
|Spread / Average Target
5,13%