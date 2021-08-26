Log in
    AZUL4   BRAZULACNPR4

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 08/25
39.74 BRL   +0.10%
10:41aAZUL S A : 2021 Events Calendar
08/20/2021
AZUL S A : 2Q21 Institutional Presentation
08/20/2021
STREET COLOR : Azul Airline in Talks With LatAm Creditors to Buy Brazil Operations: DJ
Azul S A : 2021 Events Calendar

08/26/2021 | 10:41am EDT
Azul Corporate Events Calendar

Financial Statements

DATE

Full year 2020

03/04/2021

First quarter 2021

05/06/2021

Second quarter 2021

08/12/2021

Third quarter 2021

11/11/2021

Earnings Calls

DATE

Fourth quarter 2020 and FY 2020 results

03/04/2021

First quarter 2021 results

05/06/2021

Second quarter 2021 results

08/12/2021

Third quarter 2021 results

11/11/2021

Reference Form, relating to the fiscal year of 2019

DATE

Submission to CVM and BM&FBOVESPA

05/31/2021

Ordinary Shareholders Meeting

DATE

Submission of Management's Proposal

03/29/2021

Submission of Call Notice

03/29/2021

Ordinary Shareholders Meeting

04/29/2021

Submission of the Main Resolutions of the Minute of

04/29/2021

the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting

Investor and Analyst Meeting - São Paulo

DATE

Azul strategy outlook

10/07/2021

1

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 14:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 443 M 1 803 M 1 803 M
Net income 2021 -2 937 M -561 M -561 M
Net Debt 2021 15 300 M 2 921 M 2 921 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 733 M 2 621 M 2 622 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,07x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 76,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 39,74 BRL
Average target price 41,78 BRL
Spread / Average Target 5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Peter Rodgerson Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Wagner Malfitani Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
David Gary Neeleman Chairman
Antonio Flavio Torres Martins Costa Chief Operating Officer
Sérgio Eraldo de Salles Pinto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZUL S.A.1.12%2 621
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.2.71%26 337
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.51%21 880
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.10.03%15 401
AIR CHINA LIMITED-15.57%14 096
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-3.25%13 728