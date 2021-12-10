|
Azul S A : 2022 Events Calendar
|
|
Azul Corporate Events Calendar
|
|
|
|
Financial Statements
|
|
DATE
|
|
|
|
Full year 2021
|
|
02/24/2022
|
|
|
|
First quarter 2022
|
|
05/12/2022
|
|
|
|
Second quarter 2022
|
|
08/11/2022
|
|
|
|
Third quarter 2022
|
|
11/10/2022
|
|
|
|
Earnings Calls
|
DATE
|
|
|
Fourth quarter 2021 and FY 2021 results
|
02/24/2022
|
|
|
First quarter 2022 results
|
05/12/2022
|
|
|
Second quarter 2022 results
|
08/11/2022
|
|
|
Third quarter 2022 results
|
11/10/2022
|
|
|
Reference Form, relating to the fiscal year of 2021
|
DATE
|
|
|
Submission to CVM and BM&FBOVESPA
|
05/31/2022
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Shareholders Meeting
|
DATE
|
|
|
Submission of Management's Proposal
|
03/28/2022
|
|
|
Submission of Call Notice
|
03/28/2022
|
|
|
Ordinary Shareholders Meeting
|
04/28/2022
|
|
|
Submission of the Main Resolutions of the Minute of
|
04/28/2022
|
the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investor and Analyst Meeting - São Paulo
|
DATE
|
|
|
Azul strategy outlook
|
12/08/2022
|
|
1
Disclaimer
Azul SA published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 16:11:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|Analyst Recommendations on AZUL S.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
9 369 M
1 676 M
1 676 M
|Net income 2021
|
-3 318 M
-593 M
-593 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
21 059 M
3 766 M
3 766 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-2,26x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
9 016 M
1 617 M
1 612 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|3,21x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,94x
|Nbr of Employees
|10 000
|Free-Float
|76,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AZUL S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|11
|Last Close Price
|
26,07 BRL
|Average target price
|
40,34 BRL
|Spread / Average Target
|
54,7%