    AZUL4   BRAZULACNPR4

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/09
26.07 BRL   -0.42%
11:12aAZUL S A : 2022 Events Calendar
PU
05:58aAzul's Traffic, Capacity Rise in November
MT
12/09AZUL S A : announces its traffic figures forNovember 2021
PU
Azul S A : 2022 Events Calendar

12/10/2021 | 11:12am EST
Azul Corporate Events Calendar

Financial Statements

DATE

Full year 2021

02/24/2022

First quarter 2022

05/12/2022

Second quarter 2022

08/11/2022

Third quarter 2022

11/10/2022

Earnings Calls

DATE

Fourth quarter 2021 and FY 2021 results

02/24/2022

First quarter 2022 results

05/12/2022

Second quarter 2022 results

08/11/2022

Third quarter 2022 results

11/10/2022

Reference Form, relating to the fiscal year of 2021

DATE

Submission to CVM and BM&FBOVESPA

05/31/2022

Ordinary Shareholders Meeting

DATE

Submission of Management's Proposal

03/28/2022

Submission of Call Notice

03/28/2022

Ordinary Shareholders Meeting

04/28/2022

Submission of the Main Resolutions of the Minute of

04/28/2022

the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting

Investor and Analyst Meeting - São Paulo

DATE

Azul strategy outlook

12/08/2022

1

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 16:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 369 M 1 676 M 1 676 M
Net income 2021 -3 318 M -593 M -593 M
Net Debt 2021 21 059 M 3 766 M 3 766 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,26x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 016 M 1 617 M 1 612 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 76,5%
Technical analysis trends AZUL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 26,07 BRL
Average target price 40,34 BRL
Spread / Average Target 54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Peter Rodgerson Chief Executive Officer
Jose Mario Caprioli dos Santos President
Alexandre Wagner Malfitani Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
David Gary Neeleman Chairman
Antonio Flavio Torres Martins Costa Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZUL S.A.-33.66%1 617
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-4.25%24 555
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.54%19 217
AIR CHINA LIMITED-11.97%16 602
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%15 714
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.2.75%14 390