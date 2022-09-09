Azul S A : 4th Stock Options Plan

AZUL S.A. Publicly-held Company CNPJ/ME n. 09.305.994/0001-29 NIRE 35.3.00361130 - CVM Code n. 02411-2 FOURTH STOCK OPTIONS PLAN OF AZUL S.A. Clause I Definitions and Purpose of the Plan This Fourth Stock Options Plan ("Fourth Plan") is prepared in connection with Azul S.A.'s ("Company") long-term incentive program and shall be governed by the provisions below and applicable law. 1.1. Definitions. All capitalized terms, singular or plural, shall have the meaning attributed to them, unless expressly provided otherwise: "Compensation Committee" means the compensation committee of the Company created by the Board of Directors, with powers and assignments, as permitted by law, to organize, manage, and construe the share incentive plans, settle issues not provided for therein or conflicts in connection therewith; "Board of Directors" means the Company's Board of Directors; "Stock Option Agreement" means the stock option agreement to be entered into between the Company and each of the Selected Participant; "Effective Date" means the date on which this Fourth Plan will take effect, as approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company; "Business Day" means any day other than Sundays, Saturdays, or any day in which commercial banks may or are required to close in the city of (a) São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil, and (b) Barueri, State of São Paulo, Brazil; "Termination" means the termination of the employment or management relationship and/or any existing service agreement, oral or written, between the Group and a Selected Participant; "Executives" mean the main officers, directors, managers, and key employees of any company of the Group; "Group" means the Company jointly with its direct and indirect controlling companies; "Beginning of the Vesting Period" means the date on which, for all effects, the Vesting Period begins; 1/9

"Cause" means (a) if the Executive has a written employment contract or service agreement with the Company, has the meaning attributed to it pursuant to applicable law; and (b) in all other cases, means misconduct and/or dishonesty by the Executive, namely: (i) fraud, swindling, or misappropriation of the Company's funds; (ii) unjustified recurrent or prolonged absence from work (unrelated to or not in connection with death or mental or physical disability preventing the Executive from carrying out his main duties during at least ninety (90) calendar days or one hundred eighty days (180) for any period of twelve (12) months, excluding vacation, absence for personal reasons, and authorized leaves); (iii) conviction (including with presentation of confession) due to any intentional crime; and/or (iv) material failure to comply with their roles or duties in the Company, if such noncompliance is not cured, in all its material aspects and to the extent that such cure is possible, within thirty (30) days of receipt, by the Executive, of a written notice sent by the Company in this respect; "Brazilian Corporate Law" means Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended; "Exercise Notice" means the exercise notice according to the terms of the draft attached to the Stock Option Agreement, indicating the number of shares to be subscribed and/or purchased; "Notice of Selection" means the written notice sent to each Selected Participant informing that they were selected and the number of options to be granted to them; "Selected Participants" mean the Executives eligible to receive the stock options under this Fourth Plan; "Vesting Period" has the meaning ascribed to it in item 5.3 of this Fourth Plan; "Programs" mean the stock options programs established hereunder; "Fourth Plan" means this Fourth Stock Option Plan of the Company; "Transfer" (and other forms of the term, such as to "to Transfer") means any sale, assignment, donation, disposal, transfer, or any other direct or indirect disposal, as well as any pledge, mortgage, or any voluntary or involuntary lien, paying interest or not, including, but not limited to, fiduciary sale, usufruct, fideicommissum, or donation. For the purposes hereof, it is hereby agreed that the issue or sale of equity interest in an individual or an entity directly or indirectly holding the Company's stock (except in case of issue or sale of equity interest in an investment fund that directly or indirectly holds the Company's stock representing less than ten percent (10%) of the assets of such investment fund) shall be deemed an indirect Transfer of such Company's stock by such individual or entity; and "Sale of the Company" means the (a) merger, consolidation, combination, acquisition, change in control, reorganization, or amalgamation of the Company in which the Company's controlling 2/9

shareholders, immediately before the transaction or series of transactions, do not hold the majority of the voting shares of the merged entity; or (b) sale of equity interest in the Company or other transaction or series of transactions in which the Company's controlling shareholders, immediately before the transaction or series of transactions, do not hold the majority of the voting shares of the merged entity. 1.2. Purpose of the Fourth Plan. This Fourth Plan is established as an incentive to improve performance and retain key Executives of the Group included in the Fourth Plan. The purpose of the Fourth Plan is to (i) offer to such Executives of the Company the opportunity to be part, on a long-term basis, of the Company's success as holders of equity interest of the Company; (ii) encourage their engagement and perception of commitment in fulfilling the Company's corporate goals and strategies; and (iii) offer them an opportunity to share any profit that may be reflected in the value of the Company's shares. Clause II Management Management . The Fourth Plan shall be managed by the Compensation Committee. Powers and Authority . Subject to the provisions hereof and of the Company's Bylaws, the

Compensation Committee shall be exclusively vested with the powers to, at its discretion: (a) set forth the total number of options to be granted by the Board of Directors in each year; (b) set forth, from time to time, Programs that, pursuant to the terms and conditions hereunder, shall include: (i) an indication of the Selected Participants and the number of the Company's shares they are entitled to subscribe for or purchase through the exercise of the option, pursuant to the limit provided for in Item 4.1 below; (ii) the subscription or purchase price, as well as the payment form; (iii) the granting date and other terms related to the options; (iv) the vesting period of the options; and (v) any other provisions that are not conflicting with the terms and conditions hereunder; (c) set forth the terms and conditions of Stock Option Agreements to be entered into with each Selected Participant; (d) construe the Fourth Plan, rules, regulations, and Stock Option Agreements; and (e) issue all the other resolutions required or convenient to manage the Fourth Plan.

2.2.1. Notwithstanding the provisions of Section 2.2 above and other provisions of this Fourth Plan, the Board of Directors may, at its discretion, exercise any powers attributed to the Compensation Committee in this Fourth Plan, as well as review, amend and/or ratify the resolutions that are taken by the Compensation Committee within the administration of the Fourth Plan. Restrictions . The General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company shall be exclusively responsible for the approval, amendment, cancelation, or termination of the Fourth Plan, while the Board of Directors shall be responsible for the approval and amendments to the Programs or implementation of any stock option swap programs. No amendment to, cancelation, or 3/9

termination of the Fourth Plan may adversely affect the rights and obligations arising out of the Stock Option Agreements without the prior consent of their holders. Clause III Qualification of Selected Participants Selected Participants . For each Program, the Compensation Committee shall have powers to (a) set forth the total number of options to be granted by the Board of Directors in each fiscal year, subject to the limits set forth herein; (b) select, among the Executives, at its discretion, the Selected Participants; and (c) set forth the number of options to be granted to each Selected Participant. The Compensation Committee shall also send the Notice of Selection to each Selected Participant. Criteria for Qualification . The choice of the Selected Participants among the Executives and the number of options to be granted to each Selected Participant shall be at the discretion of the Compensation Committee, subject to the limits set forth herein and considering, among other factors, (a) the importance of their positions, functions and/or roles in the Group; (b) their involvement in strategic projects; (c) the level of the Company's satisfaction with their performance; and (d) the Company's interest in retaining such Selected Participant. Special Treatment . The Compensation Committee may grant special treatment to Executives in similar circumstances. No rule of equality or analogy requires any conditions, benefits, or resolutions considered applicable only to certain Executives to be extended to others. The Compensation Committee may also grant special treatment to certain Selected Participants in special circumstances during the term of any stock option right, provided that the rights already granted to Selected Participants and the basic principles hereof are not adversely affected. Such special circumstances shall not represent a precedent that may be relied on by other Executives or Selected Participants. Absence of the Right to be Chosen . No Executive shall, at any time, have the right to be chosen to participate in the Fourth Plan. Labor Rights . Nothing included in the Fourth Plan or in any agreement in connection with the options granted hereunder may: (i) grant to any Selected Participant any right to remain an employee of the Group, be reelected a member of management of the Group, and have their employment contract maintained or renewed; (ii) lead to an express or implied understanding that the Group will keep the Selected Participant on a specific office or payment category, even for a definite term; and (iii) interfere in any way with the right of the Group to end its relationship with the Selected Participant (whoever they are) at any time, subject only to the applicable legal provisions and/or any existing agreements between the Group and the relevant Selected Participant. Clause IV Stock 4/9