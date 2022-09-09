Azul S A : AGM/EGM - Final Detailed Voting Map

AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/ME n. 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.3.00361130 - CVM Code n. 02411-2

Disclosure of the Detailed Final Voting Map of the Extraordinary General Shareholder's Meeting, held on September 09, 2022

Azul S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to Article 48, Paragraph 6, item II, of Resolution n. 81, dated as of March 29, 2022, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general the detailed final voting map consolidating the voting instructions submitted by the attending shareholders for the matter resolved on the Extraordinary General Shareholder's Meeting, held on September 09, 2022, containing the first five (5) digits of the CPF or CNPJ numbers of each of the shareholders holding common shares issued by the Company, as well as the votes cast by them and information on the respective shareholding position.

The Detailed Final Voting Map can be found in the attached table.

Barueri/SP, September 09, 2022.

_____________________________________________

Alexandre Wagner Malfitani

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer