  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Azul S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZUL4   BRAZULACNPR4

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-09 pm EDT
17.52 BRL   +7.35%
05:50pAZUL S A : EGM - Minutes - Creation of the Fourth Stock Options Plan
PU
05:40pAZUL S A : AGM/EGM - Final Detailed Voting Map
PU
05:40pAZUL S A : 4th Stock Options Plan
PU
Azul S A : AGM/EGM - Final Detailed Voting Map

09/09/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/ME n. 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.3.00361130 - CVM Code n. 02411-2

Disclosure of the Detailed Final Voting Map of the Extraordinary General Shareholder's Meeting, held on September 09, 2022

Azul S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to Article 48, Paragraph 6, item II, of Resolution n. 81, dated as of March 29, 2022, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general the detailed final voting map consolidating the voting instructions submitted by the attending shareholders for the matter resolved on the Extraordinary General Shareholder's Meeting, held on September 09, 2022, containing the first five (5) digits of the CPF or CNPJ numbers of each of the shareholders holding common shares issued by the Company, as well as the votes cast by them and information on the respective shareholding position.

The Detailed Final Voting Map can be found in the attached table.

Barueri/SP, September 09, 2022.

_____________________________________________

Alexandre Wagner Malfitani

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDER'S MEETING

RESOLUTION*

To decide on the creation of the Fourth Stock Options Plan of Azul S.A.

("Fourth Plan").

CPF/CNPJ

ABSTENTIONS

APPROVALS

REJECTIONS

74457 *

-

622,406,638

-

09229 *

-

202,328,712

-

15300 *

-

79,705,144

-

04373 *

-

24,524,564

-

General Total

-

928,965,058

-

*Only shareholders holding common shares of the Company may vote on this matter.

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 21:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
