  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Azul S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZUL4   BRAZULACNPR4

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:37 2023-04-28 pm EDT
10.86 BRL   +6.47%
04/28Azul S A : AGM/EGM - Final Voting Map
PU
04/28Azul S A : By-laws
PU
04/28Azul S A : Minutes of the annual and extraordinary general shareholders' meetings
PU
Azul S A : AGM/EGM - Final Voting Map

04/28/2023 | 11:58pm EDT
AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/ME No. 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.300.361.130

Disclosure of the Detailed Final Voting Map of the

Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholder's Meetings held on April 28, 2023

Azul S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to Article 48, Paragraph 6, Item II of Resolution n. 81, dated as of March 29, 2022, as amended, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general the detailed final voting map consolidating the voting instructions submitted remotely and by the attending shareholders for each of the matters resolved on the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meetings, jointly held on April 28, 2023, containing the first five (5) digits of the shareholders' CPF or CNPJ numbers, the votes in relation to each matter, and information of the shareholding position.

The detailed final voting map can be found in the attached tables.

Barueri/SP, April 28, 2023.

_____________________________________________

Alexandre Wagner Malfitani

Chief Financial Officer and

Investors Relation Officer

CPF/CNPJ

54497 *

54791 *

54797 *

58390 *

58392 *

58394 *

58396 *

58397 *

58397 *

58399 *

58401 *

59874 *

60463 *

65411 *

71409 *

71409 *

72372 *

72472 *

72473 *

74186 *

75166 *

76224 *

78464 *

79403 *

83903 *

90019 *

91457 *

92333 *

92990 *

93490 *

93490 *

95596 *

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - DELIBERATIONS - DVB

1 - To establish the annual global compensation of the management of the

2 - Do you wish to request a separate election of a member of the board

Company for the fiscal year of 2023, according to the Management's

of directors, pursuant to article 141, paragraph 4, II, of the Brazilian

Proposal.

Corporate Law No. 6,404, dated as of December 15, 1976?

ABSTENTION

APPROVAL

REJECTION

ABSTENTION

APPROVAL

REJECTION

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

29.100

-

-

29.100

-

-

8.586

-

-

8.586

-

-

56.801

56.801

-

-

-

-

51.100

-

-

51.100

-

-

33.700

-

-

33.700

-

426.677

-

426.677

-

-

-

-

103.395

-

-

103.395

-

-

2.000

-

-

2.000

-

-

553.600

-

-

553.600

-

-

255.154

255.154

-

-

-

-

75.631

75.631

-

-

-

-

4.000

-

-

4.000

-

-

230.166

230.166

-

-

-

-

3.700

3.700

-

-

-

-

57.685

57.685

-

-

-

-

249.556

249.556

-

-

-

-

16.800

-

-

16.800

-

8.700

-

8.700

-

-

-

-

331.700

331.700

-

-

-

-

5.087

5.087

-

-

-

-

656.871

656.871

-

-

-

-

11.300

11.300

-

-

-

-

16.800

-

-

16.800

-

-

149.036

-

-

149.036

-

-

167.300

167.300

-

-

-

-

1.255.716

1.255.716

-

-

-

-

97.099

97.099

-

-

-

253.000

-

253.000

-

-

-

-

204.801

-

-

204.801

-

-

104.000

-

-

104.000

-

-

121.536

121.536

-

-

95931 *

96209 *

96275 *

10327 *

11026 *

11841 *

13049 *

13362 *

14204 *

14988 *

15052 *

16600 *

16878 *

16947 *

16947 *

17181 *

19874 *

19910 *

20622 *

22847 *

22954 *

23041 *

23442 *

23847 *

24646 *

24779 *

24849 *

24935 *

26301 *

26311 *

26431 *

26784 *

27624 *

27866 *

27866 *

27866 *

27866 *

27866 *

27866 *

27866 *

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

154.706

-

-

-

-

7.000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15.414

76.147

8.400

96.000

19.000

443.167

9.400

72.953

113.924

38.000

22.083

1.448

11.700

2.905.028

425.831

23.300

271.000

4.700

51.900

213.530

2.886

51.696

17.300

79.001

4.600

101.900

-

94.692

13.200

6.700

247.772

-

26.852

20.378

720.737

935.480

48.327

56.662

38.168

4.900

15.414

76.147

8.400

-

-

443.167

-

-

113.924

-

-

1.448

11.700

2.905.028

425.831

23.300

271.000

-

-

-

2.886

51.696

17.300

79.001

4.600

101.900

-

94.692

13.200

6.700

247.772

-

26.852

20.378

720.737

935.480

48.327

56.662

38.168

4.900

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

213.530

-

-

-

-

-

-

154.706

-

-

-

-

7.000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

96.000

19.000

-

9.400

72.953

-

38.000

22.083

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.700

51.900

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

27866 *

27866 *

29322 *

29485 *

29571 *

30066 *

30769 *

30918 *

31050 *

31240 *

31322 *

32329 *

34601 *

34662 *

34900 *

35612 *

35693 *

36018 *

36352 *

37113 *

41199 *

42904 *

43068 *

45919 *

46375 *

47705 *

97538 *

97539 *

97539 *

97539 *

97540 *

97540 *

97540 *

97540 *

97540 *

97540 *

74457 *

92295 *

15300 *

43737 *

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

63.200

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

622.406.638

212.781.185

82.733.711

24.524.564

82.789

2.852

3.892.842

86.773

17.400

4.000

15.350

36.000

31.100

55.263

100.000

237.632

-

22.900

600

200

1.670.200

582.091

200

23.100

600

10.400

63.162

167.504

25.794

1.200

10.679

8.468

287.347

195.234

4.410

257.787

429.922

25.616

10.064

3.688.355

-

-

-

-

82.789

2.852

3.892.842

86.773

17.400

4.000

15.350

36.000

31.100

55.263

-

237.632

-

22.900

600

200

1.670.200

582.091

200

23.100

600

10.400

63.162

167.504

25.794

1.200

-

8.468

287.347

195.234

-

257.787

429.922

-

-

3.688.355

-

-

-

19.262.799

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

100.000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.410

-

-

25.616

10.064

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

63.200

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10.679

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

40553 *

-

26.995.316

-

-

-

-

93743 *

-

390.218

-

-

-

-

93743 *

-

-

-

-

-

13185 *

-

-

-

-

-

23333 *

-

87.471

-

-

-

-

40147 *

-

-

15.500

15.500

-

-

33042 *

39.417

25.834.149

24.454.791

-

8.185.425

22.880.133

61938 *

1.000.000

-

-

-

1.000.000

13278 *

-

8.457

-

-

-

-

Total

1.039.417

996.674.992

48.664.521

42.205.653

8.700.751

25.544.966

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - DELIBERATIONS - DVB

3 - Do you wish to request the installation of the Fiscal Council, under the terms of article 161 of the Brazilian Corporate Law No.

6,404, dated as of December 15, 1976?

4 - In case of a second call of this AGM, can the voting

instructions contained in this ballot be considered for the second

call as well?

CPF/CNPJ

54497*

54791*

54797*

58390*

58392*

58394*

58396*

58397*

58397*

58399*

58401*

59874*

60463*

65411*

71409*

71409*

72372*

ABSTENTION

-

-

-

56.801

-

-

426.677

-

-

-

255.154

75.631

-

230.166

3.700

57.685

249.556

APPROVAL

-

-

-

-

51.100

33.700

-

-

2.000

553.600

-

-

4.000

-

-

-

-

REJECTION

-

29.100

8.586

-

-

-

-

103.395

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

ABSTENTION

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

APPROVAL

-

-

8.586

56.801

-

-

426.677

-

-

-

255.154

75.631

-

230.166

3.700

57.685

249.556

REJECTION

-

29.100

-

-

51.100

33.700

-

103.395

2.000

553.600

-

-

4.000

-

-

-

-

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 29 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2023 03:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
