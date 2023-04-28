Azul S A : AGM/EGM - Final Voting Map

AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/ME No. 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.300.361.130

Disclosure of the Detailed Final Voting Map of the

Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholder's Meetings held on April 28, 2023

Azul S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to Article 48, Paragraph 6, Item II of Resolution n. 81, dated as of March 29, 2022, as amended, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general the detailed final voting map consolidating the voting instructions submitted remotely and by the attending shareholders for each of the matters resolved on the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meetings, jointly held on April 28, 2023, containing the first five (5) digits of the shareholders' CPF or CNPJ numbers, the votes in relation to each matter, and information of the shareholding position.

The detailed final voting map can be found in the attached tables.

Barueri/SP, April 28, 2023.

_____________________________________________

Alexandre Wagner Malfitani

Chief Financial Officer and

Investors Relation Officer