Azul S A : AGM/EGM - Synthetic Map of Votes

Publicly-held Company CNPJ/ME nº 09.305.994/0001-29
NIRE 35.300.361.130
Disclosure of the consolidated summarized voting map for the
Ordinary andExtraordinary Shareholders' Meetings to be held on April28, 2022
Azul S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to Article 21-W, Paragraph 3, of Instruction n. 481, dated as of December 17, 2009, as amended, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general, the consolidated summarized voting map, with the same remote voting instructions submitted by the shareholders to the bookkeeping agent of theCompany's shares, i.e.,Banco Bradesco S.A., for each of the matters to be resolved on the Ordinary andExtraordinary Shareholders' Meetings, to beheld on April 28, 2022, appointing the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions of the voting shares in each item included in the agendas of the meetings, given that the Company has not received other remote voting instruction. Information on the consolidated summarized voting map can be found in the attached table.
Barueri/SP, April 27, 2022.
_____________________________________________
Alexandre Wagner Malfitani
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
DESCRIPTION OF THE RESOLUTIONS AT THEORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS'
MEETING ("OGM")
VOTE
CLASS OF SHARES AND TOTAL NUMBER OF
VOTES FOR EACH RESOLUTION
Common (ON)
Preferred (PN)
I.To acknowledge the management's accounts of the Company and examine, discuss and vote on the management's report and the financialstatements together with the report of the external independent auditor for the fiscal year 2021.
Approvals
0
N/A
Rejections
0
N/A
Abstentions
0
N/A
II.To set the global annual compensation of the managers of the Company for the fiscal year 2022.
Approvals
0
40,931,216
Rejections
0
1,874,540
Abstentions
0
0
III.Do you wish to request the installation of a Fiscal Council, pursuant to Article 161 of the Brazilian Law No. 6,404 of 1976?
Yes
0
8,074,125
No
0
1,570,020
Abstentions
0
33,161,611
IV.In case of a second call notice for this General Shareholder Meeting, the current vote instructions can be also used for the second General Shareholder Meeting?
Yes
0
40,718,896
No
0
2,086,860
Abstentions
0
0
DESCRIPTION OF THE RESOLUTIONS AT THE EXTRAORDINARY
SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ("EGM")
VOTE
CLASS OF SHARES AND TOTAL NUMBER OF
VOTES FOR EACH RESOLUTION
Common (ON)
Preferred (PN)
I.To amend Articles 5 and 6 of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the new capital stock and balance of authorized capital after the capital increases, within the limits of its authorized capital, as approved at the meetings of the Board of Directors held on May 3, 2021; August 9, 2021; November 8, 2021; and February 22, 2022.
Approvals
0
N/A
Rejections
0
N/A
Abstentions
0
N/A
II.To adjust certain provisions of the Bylaws regarding related party transactions, to include references to the Company's Related Party Transactions Policy.
Approvals
0
N/A
Rejections
0
N/A
Abstentions
0
N/A
III.To amend "Section V" of the Bylaws to include provisions related to theconversion of the Governance Committee into the Environmental, Social &
Governance Committee or "ESG Committee".
Approvals
0
N/A
Rejections
0
N/A
Abstentions
0
N/A
IV.To amend Article 17 §1 and Article 21 §2 of the Bylaws to exclude the electronic mail digital certification requirement for remote voting in meetings of the Board of Directors or the Executive Board, as well as to exclude the reference to facsimile, due to its obsolescence.
Approvals
0
N/A
Rejections
0
N/A
Abstentions
0
N/A
V.To update Article 7 of the Bylaws to reflect the revocation and replacement of CVM Instruction n. 358, dated as of January 3, 2002 by the CVM Resolution n. 44 dated as of August 23, 2021, currently in force.
Approvals
0
N/A
Rejections
0
N/A
Abstentions
0
N/A
DESCRIPTION OF THE RESOLUTIONS AT THE EXTRAORDINARY
SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ("EGM")
VOTE
CLASS OF SHARES AND TOTAL NUMBER OF
VOTES FOR EACH RESOLUTION
Common (ON)
Preferred (PN)
VI.At the Special Meeting, in accordance with Article 12 of the Company's
Bylaws, to adjust certain provisions of the Bylaws to eliminate all references to the Self-Regulatory Code on Mergers and Acquisitions issued by the Brazilian Takeover Panel (Comitê de Aquisições e Fusões) ("CAF") due to itsdissolution announced on May 31, 2021 by the Association of CAF Supporters.
Approvals
0
42,871,067
Rejections
0
0
Abstentions
0
0
VII.To restate the Company's Bylaws to reflect the proposed amendments, among other minor adjustments.
Approvals
0
N/A
Rejections
0
N/A
Abstentions
0
N/A
VIII.To re-ratify the information contained in topic "02. Call Notice" of theminutes of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings of the
Company, held on April 29, 2021, to rectify the dates and vehicle ofpublication of such meeting's call notice.
Approvals
0
N/A
Rejections
0
N/A
Abstentions
0
N/A
IX.In case of a second call notice for this General Shareholder Meeting, the current vote instructions can be also used for the second General Shareholder Meeting?