Azul S A : AGM/EGM - Synthetic Map of Votes

04/27/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company CNPJ/ME nº 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.300.361.130

Disclosure of the consolidated summarized voting map for the

Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings to be held on April 28, 2022

Azul S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to Article 21-W, Paragraph 3, of Instruction n. 481, dated as of December 17, 2009, as amended, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general, the consolidated summarized voting map, with the same remote voting instructions submitted by the shareholders to the bookkeeping agent of the Company's shares, i.e., Banco Bradesco S.A., for each of the matters to be resolved on the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings, to be held on April 28, 2022, appointing the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions of the voting shares in each item included in the agendas of the meetings, given that the Company has not received other remote voting instruction. Information on the consolidated summarized voting map can be found in the attached table.

Barueri/SP, April 27, 2022.

_____________________________________________

Alexandre Wagner Malfitani

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

DESCRIPTION OF THE RESOLUTIONS AT THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS'

MEETING ("OGM")

VOTE

CLASS OF SHARES AND TOTAL NUMBER OF

VOTES FOR EACH RESOLUTION

Common (ON)

Preferred (PN)

I. To acknowledge the management's accounts of the Company and examine, discuss and vote on the management's report and the financial statements together with the report of the external independent auditor for the fiscal year 2021.

Approvals

0

N/A

Rejections

0

N/A

Abstentions

0

N/A

II. To set the global annual compensation of the managers of the Company for the fiscal year 2022.

Approvals

0

40,931,216

Rejections

0

1,874,540

Abstentions

0

0

III. Do you wish to request the installation of a Fiscal Council, pursuant to Article 161 of the Brazilian Law No. 6,404 of 1976?

Yes

0

8,074,125

No

0

1,570,020

Abstentions

0

33,161,611

IV. In case of a second call notice for this General Shareholder Meeting, the current vote instructions can be also used for the second General Shareholder Meeting?

Yes

0

40,718,896

No

0

2,086,860

Abstentions

0

0

DESCRIPTION OF THE RESOLUTIONS AT THE EXTRAORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ("EGM")

VOTE

CLASS OF SHARES AND TOTAL NUMBER OF

VOTES FOR EACH RESOLUTION

Common (ON)

Preferred (PN)

I. To amend Articles 5 and 6 of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the new capital stock and balance of authorized capital after the capital increases, within the limits of its authorized capital, as approved at the meetings of the Board of Directors held on May 3, 2021; August 9, 2021; November 8, 2021; and February 22, 2022.

Approvals

0

N/A

Rejections

0

N/A

Abstentions

0

N/A

II. To adjust certain provisions of the Bylaws regarding related party transactions, to include references to the Company's Related Party Transactions Policy.

Approvals

0

N/A

Rejections

0

N/A

Abstentions

0

N/A

III. To amend "Section V" of the Bylaws to include provisions related to the conversion of the Governance Committee into the Environmental, Social &

Governance Committee or "ESG Committee".

Approvals

0

N/A

Rejections

0

N/A

Abstentions

0

N/A

IV. To amend Article 17 §1 and Article 21 §2 of the Bylaws to exclude the electronic mail digital certification requirement for remote voting in meetings of the Board of Directors or the Executive Board, as well as to exclude the reference to facsimile, due to its obsolescence.

Approvals

0

N/A

Rejections

0

N/A

Abstentions

0

N/A

V. To update Article 7 of the Bylaws to reflect the revocation and replacement of CVM Instruction n. 358, dated as of January 3, 2002 by the CVM Resolution n. 44 dated as of August 23, 2021, currently in force.

Approvals

0

N/A

Rejections

0

N/A

Abstentions

0

N/A

DESCRIPTION OF THE RESOLUTIONS AT THE EXTRAORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ("EGM")

VOTE

CLASS OF SHARES AND TOTAL NUMBER OF

VOTES FOR EACH RESOLUTION

Common (ON)

Preferred (PN)

VI. At the Special Meeting, in accordance with Article 12 of the Company's

Bylaws, to adjust certain provisions of the Bylaws to eliminate all references to the Self-Regulatory Code on Mergers and Acquisitions issued by the Brazilian Takeover Panel (Comitê de Aquisições e Fusões) ("CAF") due to its dissolution announced on May 31, 2021 by the Association of CAF Supporters.

Approvals

0

42,871,067

Rejections

0

0

Abstentions

0

0

VII. To restate the Company's Bylaws to reflect the proposed amendments, among other minor adjustments.

Approvals

0

N/A

Rejections

0

N/A

Abstentions

0

N/A

VIII. To re-ratify the information contained in topic "02. Call Notice" of the minutes of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings of the

Company, held on April 29, 2021, to rectify the dates and vehicle of publication of such meeting's call notice.

Approvals

0

N/A

Rejections

0

N/A

Abstentions

0

N/A

IX. In case of a second call notice for this General Shareholder Meeting, the current vote instructions can be also used for the second General Shareholder Meeting?

Yes

0

40,784,207

No

0

2,086,860

Abstentions

0

0

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 21:47:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
