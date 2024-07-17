Notice to the Market

July | 2024

Azul Announces Change of Independent Auditor

São Paulo, July 16, 2024 - Azul S.A., "Azul" or the "Company", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), Brazil's largest airline in terms of number of flights and cities served, announces that the Company's Board of Directors approved the hiring of the independent auditing firm Grant Thornton Brasil ("Grant Thornton") to audit the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, replacing Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes. Grant Thornton will begin its activities as of the review of the quarterly information (ITRs) for the second quarter of 2024.

The change of independent auditors comes ahead of the mandatory rotation established by article 31 of CVM Instruction 308/99. The replacement mentioned above resulted from a competitive process carried out by the Company, in which Grant Thornton presented the best proposal considering technical and commercial criteria. The Company informs that Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes was communicated and is aware of the change.

AZUL S.A.

Alexandre Wagner Malfitani

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by departures and cities served, offers approximately 1,000 daily flights to over 160 destinations. With an operating fleet of over 180 aircraft and more than 16,000 Crewmembers, the Company has a network of 300 non-stop routes. Azul was named by Cirium (leading aviation data analysis company) as the most on-time airline in the world in 2022 and the second most on-time airline in 2023. In 2020, Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier earns number one ranking in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information, visit https://ri.voeazul.com.br.