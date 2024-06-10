Material Fact

June | 2024

Azul announces hiring of market maker

Azul S.A. ("Company") (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has hired BTG Pactual Corretora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A., registered with the CNPJ/MF under No. 43.815.158/0001-22 ("BTG Pactual" or "Market Maker"), a securities broker, to act as market maker for its shares (AZUL4) under B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 133/2022, B3's Market Maker Regulations, B3's Operating Regulations and other applicable rules and regulations.

The Market Maker Services Agreement entered between the Company and BTG Pactual CTVM aims to improve the liquidity of the shares issued by the Company. This Agreement may be rescinded and/or terminated at any time and without any cost by either party, by means of written notice sent to the other party at least 30 (thirty) days prior to the date of rescission and/or termination.

The Market Maker will begin its activities on June 11, 2024.

Barueri/SP, June 10th, 2024.

AZUL S.A.

Alexandre Wagner Malfitani

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer