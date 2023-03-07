Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Azul S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZUL4   BRAZULACNPR4

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:16:14 2023-03-07 pm EST
11.52 BRL   +15.32%
01:45pAzul S A : Audit Committee Meeting - Review of the Management Report and Financial Statements of the fiscal year of 2022
PU
01:45pAzul S A : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Capital Increase and 4Q22 Financial Statement
PU
01:45pAzul S A : Notice to Shareholders - Capital Increase
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Azul S A : Audit Committee Meeting - Review of the Management Report and Financial Statements of the fiscal year of 2022

03/07/2023 | 01:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) n. 09.305.994/0001-29

Board of Trade (NIRE) 35.300.361.130

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

HELD ON MARCH 06, 2023

  1. Date, Time and Place: Held on March 06, 2023, at 6:00 a.m., exclusively digitally.
  2. Call and Attendance: Call notice was given to all members of the members of the Audit Committee, pursuant to the Internal Rules of the Audit Committee, all members of the Audit Committee attended the meeting, remotely.
  3. Chair: Chairman: Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto; Secretary: Renata Bandeira Gomes do Nascimento.
  4. Agenda: To present and discuss the main matters regarding the Financial Statements of the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022.
  5. Resolutions: The External Auditors presented during the meeting held remotely on March 02, 2023, the significant matters for the financial statement of 2022.
    Inquired by the External Auditors if members of the Audit Committee were aware of any subsequent events to be disclosed; fraud or illegal acts; significant unusual transactions; concerns about transactions with related parties; all Members of the Audit Committee denied knowledge or concerns about the abovementioned subjects.
    The totality of members of the Audit Committee, considering the documents presented and the information and clarifications provided by the Company's Board of Executive Officers and by the extern auditors during the year, expressed on the date hereof by electronic mail their favorable opinion on the Management Report and the individual and consolidated Financial Statements (including explanatory notes) for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022, together with an opinion issued by Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes SS, suggesting its approval by the Board of Directors.
  6. Drawing up and Reading of the Minutes: As there were no further subjects to be discussed, the meeting was adjourned for as long as necessary to have these minutes drawn up, which, after read and found to be in order, were signed by all attendees. Chair: Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto - Chairman; and Renata Bandeira Gomes do Nascimento - Secretary. Members of the Audit Committee in attendance: Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto, Gilberto de Almeida Peralta and Renata Faber Rocha Ribeiro.

Barueri/SP, March 06, 2023.

Chair:

__________________________________

__________________________________

Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto

Renata Bandeira Gomes do Nascimento

Members of the Audit Committee:

________________________

________________________

_______________________

Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto

Gilberto de Almeida Peralta

Renata Faber Rocha Ribeiro

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 18:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AZUL S.A.
01:45pAzul S A : Audit Committee Meeting - Review of the Management Report and Financial Stateme..
PU
01:45pAzul S A : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Capital Increase and 4Q22 Financial State..
PU
01:45pAzul S A : Notice to Shareholders - Capital Increase
PU
03/06Azul S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/06Azul's Q4 Adjusted Loss Widens, Revenue Rises; Sets 2023 Sales Outlook -- Shares Surge
MT
03/06Transcript : Azul S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 06, 2023
CI
03/06Brazil's Azul posts deeper Q4 net loss but sees bluer sky ahead
RE
03/06Caution Ahead of Powell Testimony, Jobs Data Leaves Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futur..
MT
03/06Azul S A : 4Q22 Financial Statements
PU
03/06Azul S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AZUL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 19 341 M 3 739 M 3 739 M
Net income 2023 -667 M -129 M -129 M
Net Debt 2023 24 958 M 4 824 M 4 824 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 4,62%
Capitalization 3 476 M 669 M 672 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 13 215
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart AZUL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Azul S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZUL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,99 BRL
Average target price 24,28 BRL
Spread / Average Target 143%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Peter Rodgerson Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Wagner Malfitani Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
David Gary Neeleman Chairman
Antonio Flavio Torres Martins Costa Chief Operating Officer
José Mário Caprioli dos Santos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZUL S.A.-9.17%672
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.34%27 664
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.17.04%24 543
AIR CHINA LIMITED10.07%23 391
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED15.35%19 123
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC27.76%18 972