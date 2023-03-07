Azul S A : Audit Committee Meeting - Review of the Management Report and Financial Statements of the fiscal year of 2022
03/07/2023 | 01:45pm EST
AZUL S.A.
Publicly-held Company
Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) n. 09.305.994/0001-29
Board of Trade (NIRE) 35.300.361.130
MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE
HELD ON MARCH 06, 2023
Date, Time and Place: Held on March 06, 2023, at 6:00 a.m., exclusively digitally.
Call and Attendance: Call notice was given to all members of the members of the Audit Committee, pursuant to the Internal Rules of the Audit Committee, all members of the Audit Committee attended the meeting, remotely.
Chair: Chairman: Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto; Secretary: Renata Bandeira Gomes do Nascimento.
Agenda: To present and discuss the main matters regarding the Financial Statements of the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022.
Resolutions: The External Auditors presented during the meeting held remotely on March 02, 2023, the significant matters for the financial statement of 2022.
Inquired by the External Auditors if members of the Audit Committee were aware of any subsequent events to be disclosed; fraud or illegal acts; significant unusual transactions; concerns about transactions with related parties; all Members of the Audit Committee denied knowledge or concerns about the abovementioned subjects.
The totality of members of the Audit Committee, considering the documents presented and the information and clarifications provided by the Company's Board of Executive Officers and by the extern auditors during the year, expressed on the date hereof by electronic mail their favorable opinion on the Management Report and the individual and consolidated Financial Statements (including explanatory notes) for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022, together with an opinion issued by Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes SS, suggesting its approval by the Board of Directors.
Drawing up and Reading of the Minutes: As there were no further subjects to be discussed, the meeting was adjourned for as long as necessary to have these minutes drawn up, which, after read and found to be in order, were signed by all attendees. Chair: Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto - Chairman; and Renata Bandeira Gomes do Nascimento - Secretary. Members of the Audit Committee in attendance: Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto, Gilberto de Almeida Peralta and Renata Faber Rocha Ribeiro.