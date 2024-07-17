AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/MF) No. 09.305.994/0001-29

Board of Trade (NIRE) 35.300.361.130

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON JULY 16, 2024

Date, Time and Place : Held on July 16, 2024, at 10h00 a.m., exclusively digitally, with the electronically votes filed at the headquarters of Azul S.A. (" Company "), located at Av. Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, No. 939, 8 th floor, Edifício Jatobá, Condomínio Castelo Branco Office Park, Tamboré, Zip Code 06460-040, in the city of Barueri, State of São Paulo. Call and Attendance : Call notice dismissed according to article 17, paragraph 2 nd of the Company's Bylaws, due to the attendance of all members of the Board of Directors, remotely. Chair : David Gary Neeleman - Chairman; Raphael Linares Felippe - Secretary. Agenda : To deliberate on the hiring of the Company's independent auditors. Resolutions : Once the meeting was called to order and after the discussion of the matter on the Agenda, the members of the Board of Directors decided, unanimously and without reservations, in accordance with article 19, clause "VIII" of the Company's Bylaws, and in compliance with CVM Resolution No. 23/2021, to approve the hiring of the independentGrant Thrton Engenheiro Luís Carlos Berrini, 105, Suite 121, Tower 4, Cidade Monções, ZIP Code 04571-900, to replace Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S/S LTDA., to audit the Company's financial statements, as previously recommended by the Company's Statutory Audit Committee, which assessed the GT hiring conditions.

The Board of Officers of the Company is hereby authorized to take all measures and practice all acts required to implement the resolutions hereby approved. Additionally, the Board of Directors ratifies the main measures already taken by the Board of Officers in connection with the matters approved above.

6. Drafting and Reading of the Minutes: With nothing further to discuss, the works were closed and the meeting was adjourned for the time required to draft these minutes. The meeting was resumed, and these minutes were read, approved, and signed by all members in attendance. Chair: David Gary Neeleman - Chairman; and Raphael Linares Felippe - Secretary. Members of the Board of Directors in attendance: David Gary Neeleman, Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto, Carolyn Luther Trabuco, Michael Paul Lazarus, José Mario Caprioli dos Santos, Decio Luiz Chieppe, Renan Chieppe, Gilberto de Almeida Peralta, Patrick Wayne Quayle, Peter Allan Otto Seligmann, Renata Faber Rocha Ribeiro, and Daniella Marques Consentino.