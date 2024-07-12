AZUL S.A.
Publicly-held Company
Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/MF) No. 09.305.994/0001-29
Board of Trade (NIRE) 35.300.361.130
MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
HELD ON JULY 11, 2024
- Date, Time and Place: Held on July 11, 2024, at 6:30 p.m., exclusively digitally, with the electronically votes filed at the headquarters of Azul S.A. ("Company"), located at Av. Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, No. 939, 8th floor, Edifício Jatobá, Condomínio Castelo Branco Office Park, Tamboré, Zip Code 06460-040, in the city of Barueri, State of São Paulo.
- Call and Attendance: Call notice dismissed according to article 17, paragraph 2nd of the Company's Bylaws, due to the attendance of all members of the Board of Directors, remotely.
- Chair: David Gary Neeleman - Chairman; Raphael Linares Felippe - Secretary.
- Agenda: To discuss and decide on the:
- Effective from July 7th, 2024, granting of options representing preferred shares issued by the Company, under the terms of the Second Program of the Company's Fifth Stock Option Plan, such plan approved at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 07, 2023 ("Second Program of the Fifth Stock Option Plan"); and
- Effective from July 7th, 2024, granting of options representing preferred shares issued by the Company, pursuant to the Fifth Program of the Company's Second Restricted Share Unit Plan, approved at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 19, 2020 ("Fifth Program of the Second Restricted Share Unit Plan").
5. Resolutions: The meeting was installed and after discussing the matters on the Agenda, the Board members unanimously and without any restrictions decided as follows:
- Effective from July 7th, 2024, to approve the granting of options representing up to two million and two hundred thousand (2,000,000) preferred shares issued by the Company, within the scope of the Second Program of the Fifth Stock Option Plan, whose general conditions were approved at the meeting of the Company's Compensation Committee held on July 11, 2024; and
- Effective from July 7th, 2024, to approve the granting of options representing up to six hundred and seventy-one thousand, five hundred and two (671,502) preferred shares issued by the Company, within the scope of the Fifth Program of the Second Restricted Share Unit Plan, whose general conditions were approved at the meeting of the Company's Compensation Committee held on July 11, 2024.
1/2
The Board of Officers of the Company is hereby authorized to take all measures and practice all acts required to implement the resolutions hereby approved. Additionally, the Board of Directors ratifies the main measures already taken by the Board of Officers in connection with the matters approved above.
6. Drafting and Reading of the Minutes: With nothing further to discuss, the works were closed and the meeting was adjourned for the time required to draft these minutes. The meeting was resumed, and these minutes were read, approved, and signed by all members in attendance. Chair: David Gary Neeleman - Chairman; and Raphael Linares Felippe - Secretary. Members of the Board of Directors in attendance: David Gary Neeleman, Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto, Carolyn Luther Trabuco, Michael Paul Lazarus, José Mario Caprioli dos Santos, Decio Luiz Chieppe, Renan Chieppe, Gilberto de Almeida Peralta, Patrick Wayne Quayle, Peter Allan Otto Seligmann, Renata Faber Rocha Ribeiro, and Daniella Marques Consentino.
This is a true copy of the original minutes drawn up in the minutes book.
Barueri/SP, July 11, 2024.
Raphael Linares Felippe
Secretary
2/2
