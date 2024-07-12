Effective from July 7th, 2024, to approve the granting of options representing up to six hundred and

Effective from July 7th, 2024, to approve the granting of options representing up to two million and two hundred thousand (2,000,000) preferred shares issued by the Company, within the scope of the Second Program of the Fifth Stock Option Plan, whose general conditions were approved at the meeting of the Company's Compensation Committee held on July 11, 2024; and

5. Resolutions: The meeting was installed and after discussing the matters on the Agenda, the Board members unanimously and without any restrictions decided as follows:

Effective from July 7th, 2024, granting of options representing preferred shares issued by the Company, pursuant to the Fifth Program of the Company's Second Restricted Share Unit Plan, approved at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 19, 2020 ("

Effective from July 7th, 2024, granting of options representing preferred shares issued by the Company, under the terms of the Second Program of the Company's Fifth Stock Option Plan, such plan approved at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 07, 2023 ("

The Board of Officers of the Company is hereby authorized to take all measures and practice all acts required to implement the resolutions hereby approved. Additionally, the Board of Directors ratifies the main measures already taken by the Board of Officers in connection with the matters approved above.

6. Drafting and Reading of the Minutes: With nothing further to discuss, the works were closed and the meeting was adjourned for the time required to draft these minutes. The meeting was resumed, and these minutes were read, approved, and signed by all members in attendance. Chair: David Gary Neeleman - Chairman; and Raphael Linares Felippe - Secretary. Members of the Board of Directors in attendance: David Gary Neeleman, Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto, Carolyn Luther Trabuco, Michael Paul Lazarus, José Mario Caprioli dos Santos, Decio Luiz Chieppe, Renan Chieppe, Gilberto de Almeida Peralta, Patrick Wayne Quayle, Peter Allan Otto Seligmann, Renata Faber Rocha Ribeiro, and Daniella Marques Consentino.

