Azul S A : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Budget 2021

AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/MF) No. 09.305.994/0001-29

Board of Trade (NIRE): 35.300.361.130

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON DECEMBER 10, 2020

Date, time and place : December 10, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., at the headquarters of the Company, located at Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, 939, 8º andar, Edifício Jatobá, Condomínio Castelo Branco Office Park, Tamboré, CEP 06460-040, in the city of Barueri, State of São Paulo. Call Notice and Attendance: Call notice was given to all members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 17 of the Bylaws, and the majority of the members of the Board of Directors attended the meeting , in person or remotely, and expressly voted through letter, facsimile or digitally certified e-mail, pursuant to Article 17, Paragraph 1, of the Bylaws. Board : Chairman: David Gary Neeleman; Secretary: Joanna Camet Portella. Agenda : To pass a resolution on the budget proposal for the fiscal year of 2021. Unanimous Resolutions : The meeting was installed and after discussing the matters of the agenda and the totality of the board members in attendance, unanimously and without any restrictions, decided to approve the budget proposal for the fiscal year of 2021.

The Board of Executive Officers of the Company is authorized to take all measures and practice all acts required to implement the resolutions hereby approved and the Board of Directors ratifies the relevant acts already practiced by the Board of Executive Officers.

6. Drafting and Reading of the Minutes: With nothing further to discuss, the works were closed and the meeting was adjourned for the time required to draft these minutes. The meeting was resumed and these minutes were read, approved, and signed by all members in attendance. (signatures) Board: John Peter Rodgerson - Chairman; and Joanna Camet Portella - Secretary. Members of the Board of Directors: David Gary Neeleman, Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto, Michael Paul Lazarus, Carolyn Luther Trabuco, Gelson Pizzirani, Decio Luiz Chieppe, Renan Chieppe, José Mario Caprioli dos Santos, Jonh Ray Gebo e Gilberto de Almeida Peralta.

This is a true copy of the original minutes drawn up in the minutes book.

Barueri, December 10, 2020.