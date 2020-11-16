Azul S A : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Capital Increase, 3Q20 Financial Statements

Date, time and place: November 10,at13h00 p.m., at the headquarters of the Company, located at Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, nº 939, 8º floor, Edifício Jatobá, Tamboré, CEP 06460-040, in the city of Barueri, State of São Paulo.
Call Notice and Attendance: Call notice was weaved, pursuant to Article 17 of the Bylaws, Paragraph 2, of the Bylaws, and the totality of the members of the Board of Directors attended the meeting , in person or remotely, and expressly voted through letter, facsimile or digitally certified e-mail, pursuant to Article 17, Paragraph 1, of the Bylaws.
Board:Chairman: David Gary Neeleman; Secretary: Joanna Camet Portella..
Agenda: To pass a resolution on: (i) the Management's Report and Financial Statements for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, together with the independent auditor's report on the quarterly information related to such period ; and (ii) the increase of the capital stock of the Company, within the limits of its authorized capital, through the issuance of preferred shares resulting from the exercises of stock options of the Company from July to September, 2020, under the Stock Options Plan of Azul S.A. ("First Plan"), as approved by the General
Shareholders' Meetings held on December 11, 2009.
Unanimous Resolutions:The meeting was installed and after discussing the matters of the agenda, the board members in attendance unanimously and without any restrictions decided to approve:
the individual and consolidated Financial Statements for the 2020 third quarter ended September 30, 2020, together with the independent auditor's report issued by Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S.S., without any restrictions, and in accordance with the Audit Committee's favorable opinion;
as a result of the exercises of stock options of the Company, within the limits of its authorized capital, approve the increase of the capital stock of the Company, through the issuance of 201.250 (two hundred and one thousand two hundred and fifty) preferred shares, out of which (i) 1.250 (thousand two hundred and fifty) shares are issued at the issue price of R$3,42 per share, as set forth in the First Program of the First Plan; and (ii) 200.000 (two hundred thousand) shares are issued at the issue price of R$6,44 (per share, as set forth in the Second Program of the First Plan; pursuant to the subscription bulletins filed at the headquarters of the Company. The preferred shares shall have, from the issuance date, the same characteristics and conditions of the preferred shares which are already in existence, including the rights to dividends and equity payments that may be eventually distributed by the Company.
As a result of the foregoing resolution, the amendment of the capital stock of the Company, which shall raise from the current R$ 2.245.074.968,91 (two billion, two hundred and forty-five million, seventy-four thousand, nine hundred and sixty-eight reais and ninety-one cents) toR$ 2.246.367.243,91 (two billion, two hundred and forty-six million, three hundred and sixty-seven thousand two hundred and forty-three reais and ninety-one cents), divided into 1.258.869.825 (one billion, two hundred and fifty-eight million, eight hundred and sixty-nine thousand, eight hundred and twenty-five) shares, out of which 928.965.058 (nine hundred and twenty eight million, nine hundred and sixty-five thousand and fifty-eight) are common shares and 329.904.767 (three
hundred twenty-nine million, nine hundred and four thousand, seven hundred and sixty-seven) are preferred shares, all registered and without par value; and
authorization to the Company's Board of Executive Officers to perform all necessary acts for the disclosure of the documents hereby approved.
6. Drafting and Reading of the Minutes: With nothing further to discuss, the works were closed and the meeting was adjourned for the time required to draft these minutes. The meeting was resumed and these minutes were read, approved, and signed by all members in attendance. (signatures) Board: David Gary Neeleman - Chairman; and Joanna Camet Portella - Secretary. Members of the Board of Directors: Antonio Flávio Torres Martins Costa, David Gary Neeleman, Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto, Carolyn Luther Trabuco, Decio Luiz Chieppe, Renan Chieppe, José Mario Caprioli dos Santos, Gelson Pizzirani, Michael Paul Lazarus, John Ray Gebo, Gilberto de Almeida Peralta.
This is a true copy of the original minutes drawn up in the minutes book.
Barueri, November 10, 2020.
David Gary Neeleman
Joanna Camet Portella
Chairman
Secretary
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.