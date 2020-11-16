Azul S A : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Capital Increase, 3Q20 Financial Statements

as a result of the exercises of stock options of the Company, within the limits of its authorized capital, approve the increase of the capital stock of the Company, through the issuance of 201.250 (two hundred and one thousand two hundred and fifty) preferred shares, out of which (i) 1.250 (thousand two hundred and fifty) shares are issued at the issue price of R$3,42 per share, as set forth in the First Program of the First Plan; and (ii) 200.000 (two hundred thousand) shares are issued at the issue price of R$6,44 (per share, as set forth in the Second Program of the First Plan; pursuant to the subscription bulletins filed at the headquarters of the Company. The preferred shares shall have, from the issuance date, the same characteristics and conditions of the preferred shares which are already in existence, including the rights to dividends and equity payments that may be eventually distributed by the Company.

the individual and consolidated Financial Statements for the 2020 third quarter ended September 30, 2020, together with the independent auditor's report issued by Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S.S., without any restrictions, and in accordance with the Audit Committee's favorable opinion;

hundred twenty-nine million, nine hundred and four thousand, seven hundred and sixty-seven) are preferred shares, all registered and without par value; and

authorization to the Company's Board of Executive Officers to perform all necessary acts for the disclosure of the documents hereby approved.

Board: David Gary Neeleman - Chairman; and Joanna Camet Portella - Secretary. Members of the Board of Directors: Antonio Flávio Torres Martins Costa, David Gary Neeleman, Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto, Carolyn Luther Trabuco, Decio Luiz Chieppe, Renan Chieppe, José Mario Caprioli dos Santos, Gelson Pizzirani, Michael Paul Lazarus, John Ray Gebo, Gilberto de Almeida Peralta.

Barueri, November 10, 2020.