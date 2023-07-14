AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/MF) n. 09.305.994/0001-29

Board of Trade (NIRE) 35.300.361.130

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON JULY 14, 2023

Date, Time and Place : Held on July 14, 2023, at 7 a.m., exclusively digitally, with the electronically votes filed at the headquarters of Azul S.A. (" Company "), located at Avenida

Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, 939, 8 th floor, Edifício Jatobá, Condomínio Castelo Branco Office Park, Tamboré, Zip Code 06460-040, in the city of Barueri, State of São Paulo. Call and Attendance : Call notice was dismissed pursuant to article 17, paragraph 2 of the Company's Bylaws, in view of the attendance of all members of the Board of Directors, remotely. Chair : David Gary Neeleman - Chairman; Raphael Linares Felippe - Secretary. Agenda : To decide on:

the fiduciary assignment, pledge or similar collateral, as the case may be, of the intellectual property rights held or to be held by the Company and its Azul Group's subsidiaries, whose rights are related to aviation activities, the Tudo Azul fidelity program and to the businesses of the Company and ATS Viagens e Turismo Ltda. (" Azul Viagens "); granting of powers of attorneys to the guaranteed parties under the Transaction

Agreements (as defined in the Company's Board of Directors Meeting held on June 13, 2023). The term of such powers of attorneys may be defined at the Company's management sole discretion, including for a period longer than one (1) year, notwithstanding the provisions of Article 25 of the Company's Bylaws;

(C)the execution, by the Company, of Database Control Agreement with IntelAzul S.A., Azul Viagens, Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras S.A., UMB Bank N.A. and TMF Brasil Administração e Gestão de Ativos Ltda. ("TMF"), to establish the rights and obligations of Azul Group companies in relation to the processing of customer data from the TudoAzul loyalty program and Azul Viagens; and

the ratification of the engagement of Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S.A. (" EY Brazil ") for purposes of reviewing offering memoranda, as well as issuance of comfort letters.

5.Resolutions: The meeting was installed and after discussing the matters on the Agenda, the members of the Board of Directors unanimously decided without reservations: