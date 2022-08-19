Azul S A : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Fourth Stock Option Plan, Management's Proposal and Cancellation of the granting of virtual options

"Executives" mean the main officers, directors, managers, and key employees of any company of the Group;

"Group" means the Company jointly with its direct and indirect controlling companies;

"Beginning of the Vesting Period" means the date on which, for all effects, the Vesting Period begins;

"Cause" means (a) if the Executive has a written employment contract or service agreement with the Company, has the meaning attributed to it pursuant to applicable law; and (b) in all other cases, means misconduct and/or dishonesty by the Executive, namely: (i) fraud, swindling, or misappropriation of the Company's funds; (ii) unjustified recurrent or prolonged absence from work (unrelated to or not in connection with death or mental or physical disability preventing the Executive from carrying out his main duties during at least ninety (90) calendar days or one hundred eighty days (180) for any period of twelve (12) months, excluding vacation, absence for personal reasons, and authorized leaves); (iii) conviction (including with presentation of confession) due to any intentional crime; and/or (iv) material failure to comply with their roles or duties in the Company, if such noncompliance is not cured, in all its material aspects and to the extent that such cure is possible, within thirty (30) days of receipt, by the Executive, of a written notice sent by the Company in this respect;

"Brazilian Corporate Law" means Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended;

"Exercise Notice" means the exercise notice according to the terms of the draft attached to the Stock Option Agreement, indicating the number of shares to be subscribed and/or purchased;

"Notice of Selection" means the written notice sent to each Selected Participant informing that they were selected and the number of options to be granted to them;

"Selected Participants" mean the Executives eligible to receive the stock options under this Fourth Plan;

"Vesting Period" has the meaning ascribed to it in item 5.3 of this Fourth Plan;

"Programs" mean the stock options programs established hereunder;

"Fourth Plan" means this Fourth Stock Option Plan of the Company;

"Transfer" (and other forms of the term, such as to "to Transfer") means any sale, assignment, donation, disposal, transfer, or any other direct or indirect disposal, as well as any pledge,