Azul S A : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Fourth Stock Option Plan, Management's Proposal and Cancellation of the granting of virtual options
08/19/2022 | 08:06pm EDT
AZUL S.A.
Publicly-held Company
Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) n. 09.305.994/0001-29
Board of Trade (NIRE) 35.300.361.130
MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
HELD ON AUGUST 19, 2022
Date, Time and Place: On August 19, 2022, at 9 a.m., at the headquarters of Azul S.A. ("Company"), located at Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, n. 939, 8th floor, Edifício Jatobá, Tamboré, Zip Code 06460-040, in the city of Barueri, State of São Paulo.
Call Notice and Attendance: Call notice was given to all members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 17 of the Bylaws, and the totality of the members of the Board of Directors attended the meeting, either in person or remotely.
Chair: David Gary Neeleman - Chairman; Joanna Camet Portella - Secretary.
Agenda: To resolve on (a) the creation of the Company's Fourth Stock Option Plan ("Fourth Stock Option Plan"), which shall contemplate the granting of options representing up to thirteen million, eight hundred thousand (13,800,000) preferred shares of the Company; (b) the Management's Proposal to be submitted to the Company's Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on September 9, 2022 ("EGM"); (c) the cancellation, as of the EGM date, of the granting of virtual options linked to the first and second programs of the Company's Second Plan of Virtual Stock Options, approved at the Company's Board of
Directors' Meeting held on April 30, 2020 ("Programs of the Second Virtual Options Plan"); (d) the granting of options representing preferred shares issued by the Company, under the terms of the first program of the Fourth Stock Option Plan, if such Fourth Stock Option Plan is effectively approved at the EGM; and (e) the granting of options representing preferred shares issued by the Company, under the terms of the second program of the Fourth Stock Option Plan, if such Fourth Stock Option Plan is effectively approved at the EGM.
Resolutions: The meeting was installed and, after discussing the matters of the Agenda, the board members unanimously and without any restrictions decided on the following:
the general conditions of the Fourth Stock Option Plan, as approved by the Compensation Committee, which shall contemplate the granting of options representing up to thirteen million, eight hundred thousand (13,800,000) preferred shares of the Company, that may be acquired by the selected beneficiaries in whole or in part, within a period of up to five (5) years from the beginning of the vesting period, pursuant toSchedule Ato these minutes. The Fourth Stock Option Plan will be submitted for approval by the Company's
Shareholders at the EGM, under the terms of Article 11, item (g) of the Company's Bylaws;
the Management's Proposal to be submitted to the EGM, pursuant to the applicable
1/12
law and the Company's Bylaws;
the cancellation, as of the date of the EGM, of the granting of up to four million, four hundred and sixty-nine thousand, six hundred and eighty-two (4,469,682) virtual options linked to the Programs of the Second Virtual Options Plan, whose general conditions were approved at the Meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on April 30, 2020;
subject to the effective approval of the Fourth Stock Option Plan at the EGM, the granting of options representing up to eight million and nine hundred thousand (8,900,000) preferred shares issued by the Company, with vesting period beginning on the date hereof, in the scope of the first program of the Fourth Stock Option Plan, whose general conditions were approved at the meeting of the Company's Compensation Committee, held on August 18, 2022; and
also subject to the effective approval of the Fourth Stock Option Plan at the EGM, the granting of options representing up to four million and nine hundred thousand (4,900,000) preferred shares issued by the Company, with vesting period beginning on the date hereof, under the second program of the Fourth Stock Option Plan, whose general conditions were approved at the meeting of the Company's Compensation Committee, held on August 18, 2022.
The Company's Board of Executive Officers is hereby authorized to take all measures and practice all acts required to implement the resolutions approved herein, and the Board of Directors ratifies all the relevant acts already practiced by the Board of Executive Officers in connection with the matters approved above.
6.Drafting and Reading of the Minutes: With nothing further to discuss, the works were closed and the meeting was adjourned for the time required to draft these minutes. The meeting was resumed and these minutes were read, approved, and signed by all members in attendance. Chair: David Gary Neeleman - Chairman; and Joanna Camet Portella - Secretary. Members of the Board of Directors: David Gary Neeleman, Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto, Michael Paul Lazarus, Carolyn Luther Trabuco, Gelson Pizzirani, Decio Luiz Chieppe, Renan Chieppe, José Mario Caprioli dos Santos, Gilberto de Almeida Peralta, Patrick Wayne Quayle and Peter Allan Otto Seligmann.
This is a true copy of the original minutes drawn up in the minutes book.
Barueri/SP, August 19, 2022.
David Gary Neeleman
Joanna Camet Portella
Chairman
Secretary
2/12
AZUL S.A.
Publicly-held Company
Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) n. 09.305.994/0001-29
Board of Trade (NIRE) 35.300.361.130
SCHEDULE A
TO THE MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
HELD ON AUGUST 19, 2022
FOURTH STOCK OPTIONS PLAN OF AZUL S.A.
Clause I
Definitions and Purpose of the Plan
This Fourth Stock Options Plan ("Fourth Plan") is prepared in connection with Azul S.A.'s ("Company") long-term incentive program and shall be governed by the provisions below and applicable law.
1.1.Definitions. All capitalized terms, singular or plural, shall have the meaning attributed to them, unless expressly provided otherwise:
"Compensation Committee" means the compensation committee of the Company created by the Board of Directors, with powers and assignments, as permitted by law, to organize, manage, and construe the share incentive plans, settle issues not provided for therein or conflicts in connection therewith;
"Board of Directors" means the Company's Board of Directors;
"Stock Option Agreement" means the stock option agreement to be entered into between the Company and each of the Selected Participant;
"Effective Date" means the date on which this Fourth Plan will take effect, as approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company;
"Business Day" means any day other than Sundays, Saturdays, or any day in which commercial banks may or are required to close in the city of (a) São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil, and
(b) Barueri, State of São Paulo, Brazil;
"Termination" means the termination of the employment or management relationship and/or any existing service agreement, oral or written, between the Group and a Selected Participant;
3/12
"Executives" mean the main officers, directors, managers, and key employees of any company of the Group;
"Group" means the Company jointly with its direct and indirect controlling companies;
"Beginning of the Vesting Period" means the date on which, for all effects, the Vesting Period begins;
"Cause" means (a) if the Executive has a written employment contract or service agreement with the Company, has the meaning attributed to it pursuant to applicable law; and (b) in all other cases, means misconduct and/or dishonesty by the Executive, namely: (i) fraud, swindling, or misappropriation of the Company's funds; (ii) unjustified recurrent or prolonged absence from work (unrelated to or not in connection with death or mental or physical disability preventing the Executive from carrying out his main duties during at least ninety (90) calendar days or one hundred eighty days (180) for any period of twelve (12) months, excluding vacation, absence for personal reasons, and authorized leaves); (iii) conviction (including with presentation of confession) due to any intentional crime; and/or (iv) material failure to comply with their roles or duties in the Company, if such noncompliance is not cured, in all its material aspects and to the extent that such cure is possible, within thirty (30) days of receipt, by the Executive, of a written notice sent by the Company in this respect;
"Brazilian Corporate Law" means Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended;
"Exercise Notice" means the exercise notice according to the terms of the draft attached to the Stock Option Agreement, indicating the number of shares to be subscribed and/or purchased;
"Notice of Selection" means the written notice sent to each Selected Participant informing that they were selected and the number of options to be granted to them;
"Selected Participants" mean the Executives eligible to receive the stock options under this Fourth Plan;
"Vesting Period" has the meaning ascribed to it in item 5.3 of this Fourth Plan;
"Programs" mean the stock options programs established hereunder;
"Fourth Plan" means this Fourth Stock Option Plan of the Company;
"Transfer" (and other forms of the term, such as to "to Transfer") means any sale, assignment, donation, disposal, transfer, or any other direct or indirect disposal, as well as any pledge,
4/12
mortgage, or any voluntary or involuntary lien, paying interest or not, including, but not limited to, fiduciary sale, usufruct, fideicommissum, or donation. For the purposes hereof, it is hereby agreed that the issue or sale of equity interest in an individual or an entity directly or indirectly holding the Company's stock (except in case of issue or sale of equity interest in an investment fund that directly or indirectly holds the Company's stock representing less than ten percent (10%) of the assets of such investment fund) shall be deemed an indirect Transfer of such Company's stock by such individual or entity; and
"Sale of the Company" means the (a) merger, consolidation, combination, acquisition, change in control, reorganization, or amalgamation of the Company in which the Company's controlling shareholders, immediately before the transaction or series of transactions, do not hold the majority of the voting shares of the merged entity; or (b) sale of equity interest in the Company or other transaction or series of transactions in which the Company's controlling shareholders, immediately before the transaction or series of transactions, do not hold the majority of the voting shares of the merged entity.
1.2.Purpose of the Fourth Plan. This Fourth Plan is established as an incentive to improve performance and retain key Executives of the Group included in the Fourth Plan. The purpose of the Fourth Plan is to (i) offer to such Executives of the Company the opportunity to be part, on a long-term basis, of the Company's success as holders of equity interest of the Company; (ii) encourage their engagement and perception of commitment in fulfilling the Company's corporate goals and strategies; and (iii) offer them an opportunity to share any profit that may be reflected in the value of the Company's shares.
Clause II
Management
Management. The Fourth Plan shall be managed by the Compensation Committee.
Powers and Authority. Subject to the provisions hereof and of the Company's Bylaws, the
Compensation Committee shall be exclusively vested with the powers to, at its discretion: (a) set forth the total number of options to be granted by the Board of Directors in each year; (b) set forth, from time to time, Programs that, pursuant to the terms and conditions hereunder, shall include: (i) an indication of the Selected Participants and the number of the Company's shares they are entitled to subscribe for or purchase through the exercise of the option, pursuant to the limit provided for in Item 4.1 below; (ii) the subscription or purchase price, as well as the payment form; (iii) the granting date and other terms related to the options; (iv) the vesting period of the options; and (v) any other provisions that are not conflicting with the terms and conditions hereunder; (c) set forth the terms and conditions of Stock Option Agreements to be entered into with each Selected Participant; (d) construe the Fourth Plan,
5/12
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.