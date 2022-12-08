Azul S A : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Management's Proposal_EGM Call Notice_Budget 2023_Extra Audit EY

business administrator, bearer of identity card RG No. 29.810.675-9 - SSP/SP, with passport No. FX882333, enrolled with the CPF/ME under No. 215.671.488-67, which becomes part of the Audit Committee as of the present date, upon signature of the Term of Investiture and Clearance included in "Annex II" hereto.

to approve the proposal for the election of Mrs. Renata Faber Rocha Ribeiro , duly qualified above, as the new female member of the Company's Board of Directors, pursuant to article 11, item "c" of the Company's Bylaws, due to the resignation submitted by Mr. Gelson Pizzirani on the date hereof, according to the Company's commitment to make efforts to promote gender equality, as per the favorable opinion of the Company's ESG Committee, at a meeting held on November 7, 2022; to approve the proposal for an adjustment to the wording of article 39 of the Company's Bylaws, to allow the annual approval of the Company's budget and business plan to take place during the last quarter of each fiscal year; and to approve the submission of the Management's Proposal to the EGM to be called to be held on December 29, 2022, including the matters subject to vote by the Company's Shareholders.

The Company's Board of Executive Officers is hereby authorized to take all measures and practice all acts required to implement the resolutions approved herein, and the Board of Directors ratifies all the relevant acts already practiced by the Board of Executive Officers in connection with the matters approved above.

6. Drawing up and Reading of the Minutes: With nothing further to discuss, the works were closed, and the meeting was adjourned for the time required to draft these minutes. The meeting was resumed, and these minutes were read, approved, and signed by all members in attendance. Chair: David Gary Neeleman - Chairman; and Joanna Camet Portella - Secretary. Members of the Board of Directors in attendance: David Gary Neeleman, Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto, Michael Paul Lazarus, Carolyn Luther Trabuco, Decio Luiz Chieppe, Renan Chieppe, José Mario Caprioli dos Santos, and Gilberto de Almeida Peralta.

This is a true copy of the original minutes drawn up in the minutes book.

Barueri/SP, December 8th, 2022.