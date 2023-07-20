the execution of amendments to the agreements related to the Collateral constituted under the Exchange Offer, so that such Collateral are shared with the Issue;

the issuance and placement abroad of new notes, with coupon of 11.930% and maturing date in 2028, in the amount of eight hundred million US dollars (US$ 800.000.000,00) ("

authorize ALAB to grant the Guarantee within the scope of the Issue, as well as authorize ALAB as Managing Partner of Azul Secured Finance, to sign, on behalf of Azul Secured Finance, all the documents necessary for the realization of the Issue, including, but not limited to, the

5.Resolutions: The meeting was installed and after discussing the matters on the Agenda, the members of the Board of Directors unanimously decided without reservations:

the execution by the Company, Azul Secured Finance and the Azul Group Companies of all documents necessary to carry out the issuance of the Notes, including, without limitation:

the authorization to engage the financial institutions to coordinate and to provide the necessary services to formalize the Issue, which are, the Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Itaú BBA USA Securities, Inc., Jefferies LLC and UBS Securities LLC Securities, (collectively, "

the authorization to grant the Guarantee by ALAB, a company controlled by the Company, pursuant to the Issue, as well as to ALAB as

Transaction Documents;

authorize the engagement of the Joint Bookrunners, to coordinate and to provide the necessary services to formalize the Issue, as well as the hiring of other service providers, in Brazil or abroad, as the case may be, within the scope of the Issue, including legal advisors, collateral agents and any other institutions, setting their respective fees, as well as delegate to the Company's Board of Officers the power to define the terms and conditions to such engagements; and authorize the execution by the Company, Azul Secured Finance and the Azul Group Companies of all documents necessary to carry out the issuance of the Notes, including, without limitation, the Transaction Documents.

The Company's Board of Officers is authorized to take all provisions and to perform the acts necessary for the implementation of the resolutions approved herein, with the acts already performed by the Company's Board of Officers being ratified by the Board of Directors.

6.Closing andDrawing-upof the Minutes: There being nothing further to transact, the meeting was closed and adjurned for the necessary time to drawn up these minutes, which, reopening the session, were read, approved by those presents and signed. Chair: David Gary Neeleman - Chairman; and Raphael Linares Felippe - Secretary. Members of the Board of Directors: David Gary Neeleman, Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto, Carolyn Luther Trabuco, Michael Paul Lazarus, José Mario Caprioli dos Santos, Decio Luiz Chieppe, Renan Chieppe, Gilberto de Almeida Peralta, Patrick Wayne Quayle, Peter Allan Otto Seligmann and Renata Faber Rocha Ribeiro.

These minutes are a faithful copy of the original drawn up in the proper book.

Barueri/SP, July 20, 2023.

Raphael Linares Felippe

Secretary

