Azul S A : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Notes and Guarantees_ALA

guarantee of the faithful, full and timely payment and/or fulfillment of all, some or one, as the case may be, of the following obligations assumed by the Company and Azul Group Companies ("Secured Obligations"): (1) obligations under the convertible debentures issued by the Company on October 26, 2020 ("Debentures"), (2) certain deferred lease payment obligations owed to certain of ALAB's lessors, (3) obligations under the New Notes, and (4) obligations relating to additional indebtedness to be assumed and/or guaranteed by the Company and/or the Azul Group Companies and which is permitted under the Creditors' Agreements (as defined below), the Collateral Agreements (as defined below) and the documents relating to the Secured Obligations;

the granting of the following collateral, by the Company and/or Azul Group Companies in guarantee of the faithful, full and punctual payment and/or fulfillment of all, some or one, as the case may be, of the Secured Obligations ("the " Collateral "): a pledge and security agreement in respect of all partnership interests in Azul Secured Finance; pledge, mortgage or an equitable share mortgage according to the applicable law of all the shares in IP HoldCo (except for one special share to be held by special shareholder); pledge, mortgage or an equitable share mortgage according to the applicable law of all the shares in IP Co (except for one special share to be held by special shareholder); a fiduciary transfer ( alienação fiduciária ) of all the equity interests in IntelAzul;

I a fiduciary transfer (alienação fiduciária) of all the equity interests in ATS;