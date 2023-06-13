Azul S A : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Notes and Guarantees_ALA
06/13/2023 | 08:37am EDT
AZUL S.A.
Corporation with registration as a publicly held corporation with the
Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission
CNPJ/MF No. 09.305.994/0001-29
NIRE 35.300.361.130
MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING
DATED JUNE 13th, 2023
Date, Time and Place: June 13th, 2023, at 7:00 a.m., in an exclusively digital format.
Call and AttendanceThe call notice was waived in accordance with the 2nd paragraph of Article 17th, of Azul S.A. ("Company") bylaws, due to the presence of all the members of the Board of Directors remotely.
Meeting Board: Chairman Mr. David Gary Neeleman; and Secretary Mr. Raphael Linares Felippe.
IV.Agenda: Pursuant to Article 19, items XV, XVI, XVIII and XXII of the Company's Bylaws, to deliberate on:
the approval of the issuance and placement abroad, by Azul Secured Finance LLP, an entity indirectly controlled by the Company ("Azul Secured Finance"), of (a) U.S. dollar- denominated fixed rate senior secured second out notes maturing in 2029, in the amount of up to US$400,000,000 (four hundred million U.S. dollars) ("2029 Notes") in exchange for the existing 5.875% senior notes due 2024 ("2024 Existing Notes") issued by Azul Investments LLP ("Azul Investments"), and (b) U.S. dollar-denominated fixed rate senior secured second out notes maturing in 2030, in the amount of up to US$600,000,000 (six hundred million U.S. dollars) ("2030 Notes", and together with 2029 Notes, "New Notes") to be issued by Azul Secured Finance in exchange for the existing 7.250% senior notes due
2026 issued by Azul Investments ("2026 Existing Notes", and together with the 2024 Existing Notes, the "Existing Notes"). The placement of the New Notes will be made before
(i) qualified institutional buyers, as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or (ii) persons other than "U.S. persons" as defined in
Rule 902 under the Securities Act in compliance with Regulation S. The offering of the New Notes in exchange for the Existing Notes will be conducted pursuant to an exchange offer memorandum and consent solicitation statement (the "Exchange Offer Memorandum"). The New Notes will be secured by certain guarantees to be granted by the Company, by
Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras S.A. ("ALAB"), IntelAzul S.A. ("IntelAzul"), ATS Viagens e Turismo Ltda. ("ATS"), Azul IP Cayman HoldCo Ltd., a company to be incorporated by ALAB, IntelAzul and ATS under the laws of Cayman Islands ("IP HoldCo"), and Azul IP Cayman Ltd., a company to be also incorporated by ALAB, IntelAzul and ATS under the laws of Cayman
Islands ("IP Co"and, jointly with ALAB, IntelAzul, ATS and IP HoldCo, the "Azul Group Companies");
(ii) the encumbrance of certain assets of the Company and Azul Group Companies as
guarantee of the faithful, full and timely payment and/or fulfillment of all, some or one, as the case may be, of the following obligations assumed by the Company and Azul Group Companies ("Secured Obligations"): (1) obligations under the convertible debentures issued by the Company on October 26, 2020 ("Debentures"), (2) certain deferred lease payment obligations owed to certain of ALAB's lessors, (3) obligations under the New Notes, and (4) obligations relating to additional indebtedness to be assumed and/or guaranteed by the Company and/or the Azul Group Companies and which is permitted under the Creditors' Agreements (as defined below), the Collateral Agreements (as defined below) and the documents relating to the Secured Obligations;
the granting of the following collateral, by the Company and/or Azul Group Companies in guarantee of the faithful, full and punctual payment and/or fulfillment of all, some or one, as the case may be, of the Secured Obligations ("the "Collateral"):
a pledge and security agreement in respect of all partnership interests in Azul Secured Finance;
pledge, mortgage or an equitable share mortgage according to the applicable law of all the shares in IP HoldCo (except for one special share to be held by special shareholder);
pledge, mortgage or an equitable share mortgage according to the applicable law of all the shares in IP Co (except for one special share to be held by special shareholder);
a fiduciary transfer (alienação fiduciária) of all the equity interests in IntelAzul;
I a fiduciary transfer (alienação fiduciária) of all the equity interests in ATS;
a fiduciary assignment (cessão fiduciária) in respect of (i) the receivables under certain agreements under the rewards program "TudoAzul" ("TudoAzul Program"); (ii) certain
TudoAzul Program credit and debit card receivables; and (iii) a deposit account rights;
a fiduciary assignment (cessão fiduciária) of (i) credit rights arising from certain partnership contracts entered into or to be entered into between ATS and business partners of the businesses operated by ATS; (ii) credit rights from credit and debit cards of ATS; and (iii) rights arising from a deposit account.
fiduciary assignment (cessão fiduciária) of (i) credit rights from credit and debit cards of the cargo business owned or controlled by the Company or the Azul Group Companies (Azul Cargo); and (ii) rights arising from a deposit account;
a fiduciary assignment (cessão fiduciária) in respect of the receivables under certain intercompany loan agreements executed or to be executed by the Company and/or Azul Group Companies,
(j) fiduciary assignment, pledge, or similar collateral, as applicable, of certain accounts
located in the United States and Brazil, to be governed in accordance with the applicable laws;
fiduciary assignment, pledge, or similar collateral, as applicable, of intellectual property rights owned by IP Co and related to aviation activities, the TudoAzul Program, and the business of ATS;
fiduciary assignment, pledge, or similar collateral, as applicable, of intellectual property rights related to Azul Cargo; and
pledge or similar collateral, as applicable, of ownership rights of the Azul Group Companies under the IP Agreements (as defined below).
the guarantee of the New Notes by the Company and/or Azul Group Companies, of a personal guarantee in the form of a surety governed by Brazilian laws and/or a corporate guarantee to be governed by the laws of the State of New York, Cayman Islands and/or Delaware, as applicable, as a guarantee of the faithful, punctual and full payment and/or fulfillment with all and any principal and accessory, present and future obligations assumed by Azul Secured Finance and/or the Azul Group Companies in connection with the issue of the New Notes (jointly, "Guarantees");
the modification of certain terms and conditions of the Debentures, including, without limitation, (a) the maturity date of the Debentures, which will be October 26, 2028; (b) the conversion price and the formula for calculating the conversion price of the Debentures;
the remuneration of the Debentures and the respective payment dates and formula for calculating remuneration; (d) certain obligations assumed by the Company and the Azul Group Companies in the instruments related to the Debentures (e) certain events of default and/or early maturity of the Debentures; (f) hypotheses of full and/or partial mandatory redemption or mandatory repurchase of the Debentures by the Company and respective terms and other conditions; (g) hypotheses of full and/or partial optional redemption or optional repurchase of the Debentures by the Company and respective terms and other conditions; and (h) collateral ("Modification of the Terms and Conditions of the Debentures");
approve (i) the contribution of certain intellectual property owned by the Company and/or Azul Group Companies, to IP Co, (ii) the entry into license agreements in respect of such intellectual property to IP Holdco, and (iii) the entry into sublicense agreements in respect of such intellectual property between IP HoldCo and ALAB pursuant to one or more contribution agreements, as well as the entry into license agreements and management agreements in respect to such intellectual property (jointly, the "IP Agreements");
approve the engagement of certain financial institutions ("Dealer Managers") to provide the services required in connection with the issue of the New Notes in exchange for the Existing Notes, as well as granting to the Company's Executive Board the power to define the terms and conditions of such engagement, as well as the hiring of other service
providers, in Brazil or abroad, as applicable, in connection with the issuance of the New Notes and the establishment of collateral, including legal advisors, depositary banks, collateral agents and any other institutions, setting their respective fees;
the execution, by the Company and the Azul Group Companies, of all the documents necessary to carry out the issue of the New Notes, including, without limitation, (a) the indenture between Azul Secured Finance, UMB Bank, National Association, as trustee of the New Notes, UMB Bank, National Association, as guarantee agent under the law of the United States of America, TMF Brasil Administração e Gestão de Ativos Ltda. and/or Vórtx Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários Ltda., as guarantee agent under the law of Brazil, the Company and the Azul Group Companies, (b) the first supplemental indenture with respect to the 2029 Notes; (c) the second supplemental indenture with respect to the 2030 Notes (items (a), (b) and (c) being jointly referred to as the "Indenture"); (d) the Dealer Manager Agreement to be entered into between the Company, the Azul Group Companies and the Dealer Managers ("Dealer Manager Agreement"); (e) one or more intercreditor agreements to be entered into between the Company, Azul Group Companies and the collateral agents of the creditors of the Secured Obligations ("Creditors' Agreement"); (f) the instruments formalizing the Modification of the Terms and Conditions of the Debentures, including, without limitation, the amendment to the instrument of issue of the Debentures and the terms of release of collateral granted for the benefit of the Debentures ("Debenture Instruments"); and (g) the instruments formalizing the establishment of the Collateral and the Guarantee, as applicable and under the laws applicable to the respective assets pledged as collateral and the respective guarantors, as well as the agreements related to such Guarantees, including, without limitation, the contracts with the depositary bank and account management agreements, notices, powers of attorney ("Collateral Agreements" and, together with the Indenture, the Dealer Manager Agreement, the Creditors' Agreement, the IP Agreements and the Debentures Instruments, the "Transaction Agreements");
the execution, by the Company and the Azul Group Companies, of supplemental indentures to formalize certain amendments to be made to the terms of the Existing Notes (as described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum), such supplemental indentures to be executed only upon receipt of the necessary consents from the holders of each series of Existing Notes;
the ratification of any acts that have been performed by the Company and/or the Azul Group Companies and related to the New Notes, to the Guarantees, to the Collateral and to the Modification of the Terms and Conditions of the Debentures; and
the authorization for the Company's Executive Board to perform all acts necessary for the issue and formalization of the New Notes, the Guarantees, the Collateral, the Modification of the Terms and Conditions of the Debentures, including by entering into the Transaction Agreements and any and all agreements necessary for its implementation and observed the obtaining of any waivers, consents, waivers and/or other applicable approvals from third parties, which will be timely provided by the Company and/or the Azul Group
Companies, as applicable.
Unanimous resolutions: The Company's board members decided, by unanimous opinion and without any restrictions or provisos, the matters below:
authorize the issuance and placement abroad of the New Notes to be issued by Azul Secured Finance in exchange for the Existing Notes;
approve the granting by the Company and Azul Group Companies (as applicable) of the Collateral and the Guarantees;
approve the Modification of the Terms and Conditions of the Debentures;
(i) the transfer of certain intellectual property rights owned by the Company and/or the Azul Group Companies to IP Co (ii) the license granted by IP Co to IP Holdco in respect of such intellectual property rights; (iii) IP HoldCo's granting of a sublicense to ALAB in relation to such intellectual property rights, upon the execution of the IP Agreements;
authorize the engagement of the Dealer Managers to provide the services required to formalize the issuance of the New Notes in exchange for the Existing Notes, as well as granting to the Company's Executive Board the power to define the terms and conditions of such engagement, as well as the hiring of other service providers, in Brazil or abroad, as applicable, in connection with the issuance of the New Notes and the establishment of collateral, including legal advisors, depositary banks, collateral agents and any other institutions, setting their respective fees;
the execution of the Transaction Agreements;
the execution of supplemental indentures to formalize certain changes to be made to the terms of the Existing Notes;
the ratification of any acts that have been performed by the Company and/or the Azul Group Companies and related to the New Notes, to the Guarantees, to the Collateral and to the Modification of the Terms and Conditions of the Debentures; and
authorize the Executive Board of the Company, to perform any acts related to the New Notes, to the Guarantees, to the Collateral and to the Modification of the Terms and Conditions of the Debentures, including the execution of the Transaction Agreements and any and all agreements required for its implementation and observed the obtaining of any waivers, consents and/or other applicable approvals from third parties, which will be timely provided by the Company and/or by the Azul Group Companies, as applicable.
The Executive Board of the Company is authorized to take all provisions and to perform the acts necessary for the implementation of the resolutions approved herein, with the acts already performed by the Executive Board being ratified by the Board of Directors, in this regard.