Azul S A : By-laws

AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayers' Register (CNPJ/MF) n. 09.305.994/0001-29

Board of Trade (NIRE): 35.300.361.130 - CVM 24112

BYLAWS

CHAPTER I

NAME, DURATION, HEADQUARTERS, CORPORATE PURPOSE, AND VENUE

Article 1 - Azul S.A. ("Company") is a corporation governed by these Bylaws and applicable law, particularly Law n. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law") and the Corporate Governance Level 2 Listing Regulation of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") ("Level 2 Regulation").

Sole Paragraph - Once admitted to the special listing sOEGMent of B3, namely, CorporateGovernance Level 2, the Company, its shareholders, Management and Members of the Fiscal Council, if one is installed, are subject to the provisions under Level 2 Regulation.

Article 2 - The Company's duration is indefinite.

Article 3 - The Company's headquarters and venue are located in the city of Barueri, Stateof São Paulo, at Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, 939, 8th floor, Edifício Jatobá, Condomínio Castelo Branco Office Park, Bairro Tamboré, Zip Code 06460-040.

Sole Paragraph - Upon resolution of the Board of Directors, the Company may open or close branches, agencies, offices and representation offices, and any other facilities to conduct its activities anywhere in Brazil or abroad.

Article 4 - The Company's corporate purpose includes hold direct or indirect interest in any type of companies whose activities include to: (a) explore scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services of passengers, cargo and mailbags, in Brazil and abroad, according to theconcessions granted by the relevant authorities; (b) explore additional air charter transportationactivities for passengers, cargo and mailbags; (c) render services of maintenance and repair of own and third-party aircrafts, motors, items and parts; (d) render services of aircraft hangar; (e) render services of runway, flight attendance and aircraft cleaning; (f) purchase and lease aircrafts and other related assets; (g) develop and manage its own customer loyalty program orcustomer loyalty programs of third parties; (h) sell redemption rights regarding awards under the customer loyalty program; (i) explore Travel Agency and Tourism businesses; (j) develop other activities that are connected, incidental, additional or related to the above-mentioned activities; and (k) hold interest in other companies.

CHAPTER II

CAPITAL STOCK AND SHARES