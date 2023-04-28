Azul S A : By-laws

Corporate Taxpayers' Register (CNPJ/MF) n. 09.305.994/0001-29
Board of Trade (NIRE): 35.300.361.130 - CVM 24112
BYLAWS
CHAPTER I
NAME, DURATION, HEADQUARTERS, CORPORATE PURPOSE, AND VENUE
Article 1 - Azul S.A. ("Company") is a corporation governed by these Bylaws and applicable law, particularly Law n. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law") and the Corporate Governance Level 2 Listing Regulation of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") ("Level 2 Regulation").
Sole Paragraph - Once admitted to the special listing sOEGMent of B3, namely, CorporateGovernance Level 2, the Company, its shareholders, Management and Members of the Fiscal Council, if one is installed, are subject to the provisions under Level 2 Regulation.
Article 2 - The Company's duration is indefinite.
Article 3 - The Company's headquarters and venue are located in the city of Barueri, Stateof São Paulo, at Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, 939, 8th floor, Edifício Jatobá, Condomínio Castelo Branco Office Park, Bairro Tamboré, Zip Code 06460-040.
Sole Paragraph - Upon resolution of the Board of Directors, the Company may open or close branches, agencies, offices and representation offices, and any other facilities to conduct its activities anywhere in Brazil or abroad.
Article 4 - The Company's corporate purpose includes hold direct or indirect interest in any type of companies whose activities include to: (a) explore scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services of passengers, cargo and mailbags, in Brazil and abroad, according to theconcessions granted by the relevant authorities; (b) explore additional air charter transportationactivities for passengers, cargo and mailbags; (c) render services of maintenance and repair of own and third-party aircrafts, motors, items and parts; (d) render services of aircraft hangar; (e) render services of runway, flight attendance and aircraft cleaning; (f) purchase and lease aircrafts and other related assets; (g) develop and manage its own customer loyalty program orcustomer loyalty programs of third parties; (h) sell redemption rights regarding awards under the customer loyalty program; (i) explore Travel Agency and Tourism businesses; (j) develop other activities that are connected, incidental, additional or related to the above-mentioned activities; and (k) hold interest in other companies.
CHAPTER II
CAPITAL STOCK AND SHARES
Article 5 - The Company's share capital, totally paid up in Brazilian currency, two billion, three hundred and fourteen million, one thousand, six hundred and eighty-three Reais and twelve cents (R$2,314,001,683.12), divided into one billion two hundred and sixty four million five hundred and eighty-eight thousand, four hundred and sixty-six (1,264,588,466) shares, all registered and without par value, out of which: (i) nine hundred twenty-eight million, nine hundred sixty-five thousand, fifty- eight (928,965,058) common shares; and (ii) three hundred thirty-five million, six hundred and twenty- three thousand, four hundred and eight (335,623,408) arepreferred shares.
1 - All the Company's shares are registered shares, which may be recorded asbook-entry shares, in which case they will be kept in deposit accounts opened in the name of their holders with a financial institution duly authorized by the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM"). Shareholders may be required to pay a fee, as provided in § 3 of Article 35 ofthe Brazilian Corporate Law.
2 - Each common share entitles its holder to one (1) vote in resolutions takenat Shareholders' General Meetings.
3 - Common shares are convertible into preferred shares, at the discretion of their respective shareholders, in the proportion of seventy-five (75) common shares per one (1) preferred share, provided they are fully paid-up and there is no violation of the legal proportionbetween common and preferred shares.
4 - Shareholders intending to convert their common shares into preferred shares shall sign and send a written notice to the Company's Investor Relations Officer informingthe number of common shares to be converted. After receipt of the notice, the Company shall promptly inform the other common shareholders, in writing, and grant them a fifteen-day period to exercise their right to convert their common shares, also through a signed written notice sent to the Company's Investor Relations Officer, informing the number of common shares to be converted.
5 - Shareholders who fail to send the notice to the Company within the periodabove shall be deemed as having no intention of exercising their right to convert their Shares.
6 - If more than one shareholder promptly informs their intention to convert their common shares into preferred shares, and the number of preferred shares intended for conversion, plus the number of preferred shares that have already been issued by the end of the period to exercise the right to convert the shares, exceeds the maximum number of preferred shares eligible to be issued pursuant to Article 15, § 2 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, the common shares shall be converted into preferred shares up to the maximumnumber of preferred shares pursuant to Article 15, on a prorated basis of the respective interestof common shares held by each shareholder of the Company at the end of the period to exercisethe right to convert the shares.
7 - Any amendment to the provisions of § 3 hereof, related to the proportion between common and preferred shares in the conversion referred to in the aforementioned §, is subject to prior approval of
the holders of preferred shares at a special General Shareholders' Meeting, pursuant to § 1 of Article 136 of the Brazilian Corporate Law.
8 - In case of conversion of preferred shares, pursuant to §3 of this Article 5, the Company shall record the conversion in its books.
9 - Preferred shares entitle their holders to restricted voting rights exclusivelyin the following matters:
transformation, incorporation, merger or spin-off of the Company;
approval of agreements between the Company and the Controlling Shareholder, directly or through third parties, as well as any other companies in which the Controlling Shareholder has interest, whenever decided in a general meeting pursuant to the law or the Bylaws;
evaluation of assets allocated to pay-up the Company's capital increase;
selection of an expert institution or company for the determination of the Economic Value of the Company, as provided for by Sole Paragraph of Article 46 hereof;
amendment to or revocation of the provisions hereof that amend or modify any of the requirements provided for in Item 4.1. of the Level 2 Regulation, except that such voting right shall prevail while the Level 2 Corporate Governance Listing Agreement is in effect;
amendment to or revocation of the provisions hereof that amend or modify any of the requirements provided for in this § 9, as well as in §§ 10 to 12 of this Article 5 and in Articles 12 to 14;
the global compensation of the management of the Company, pursuant to § 2 of Article 15 below; and
amendment to or revocation of the provisions hereof that amend or modify any of the requirements provided for in § 2 of Article 15 and in Articles 29 to 32.
10 - Each of the matters indicated in Items (i) to (vi) of § 9 of this Article 5 are, for purposes of this Bylaws and pursuant to this § 10, "Special Matter(s)" and shall be approved in accordance with this § 10. The approval of the Special Matters provided for in items (i) to (iv) of § 9 of this Article 5 by the GeneralShareholders' Meeting is subject to prior approval at a special Shareholders' Meeting, as provided for in Chapter IV of this Bylaws, in case the Controlling Shareholder holds shares issuedby the Company representing, as a whole, Dividends Distribution equivalent or inferior to fifty percent (50%). The approval of the Special Matter provided for in item (vi) of the § 9 of this Article 5 by the General Shareholders' Meeting shall always be subject to the prior approval of the special Shareholders'
Meeting.
11 - The rights granted in articles (i) 4-A caput; (ii) 105; (iii) 123, Sole Paragraph, (c) and (d); (iv) 126,
3; (v) 157, § 1; (vi) 159, § 4; (vii) 161,§ 2; (viii) 163, § 6; (ix) 206, II, (b); and (x) 246, § 1, (a), all of them provided for in the Brazilian Corporate Law, may be exercised by shareholders representing the percentage of the Dividends Distribution equivalent to the percentage of capital stock or outstanding shares, as the case may be, established in such articles of the Brazilian Corporate Law.
12 - The following preferences and advantages are granted to preferred shares issued by the Company:
right to receive dividends in amounts equal to seventy-five (75) times theamount of dividends attributed to the common shares;
right to be included in a takeover bid resulting from the Disposal of theCompany's Control under the same conditions and for a price per share equal to seventy-five (75) times the price per common share paid to the Disposing Controlling Shareholder;and
in case the Company is wound up, capital refund priority over the common shares, in the amount corresponding to the multiplication of the Company's share capital by the Dividends Distribution to which the preferred shares issued by the Company are entitled to. After the priority refund over the capital for preferred shares and the refund of the capital over the common shares, the preferred shares will have right to refund of amounts equivalent to the multiplication of the remaining assets to which the shareholderis subject to due to the Dividends Distribution that the preferred shares would be entitledto. For the sake of clarification, the amounts paid to preferred shares as priority shall be considered for purposes of the calculation of the total amount to be paid to the preferredshares in case of the Company's wind up.
13 - The shareholders have preemptive rights, in proportion of their respective interests in the Company's share capital, to subscribe for shares, debentures convertible into shares or warrants issued by the Company, pursuant to Article 171 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, provided that the exercise period established by the General Shareholders' Meeting is above thirty (30) days.
14 - In case shareholders' withdrawal, the amount to be paid by the Companyas refund of the shares held by the withdrawing shareholders in the hypothesis authorized by the Brazilian Corporate Law, shall correspond to the Economic Value of such shares, to be verified in accordance with the evaluation procedure accepted by the Brazilian Corporate Law, whenever such amount is lower than the equity value verified in accordance with article 45 of the Brazilian Corporate Law.
15 - The issue of founder's shares by the Company is prohibited.
Article 6 - Upon resolution of the Board of Directors, the Company may increase its capital stock, irrespective of any amendments to the Bylaws, through the issue of up to two hundred and thirty million
(230,000,000) new preferred shares. The Board of Directors shall establish the conditions of the issuance, including the price and term for payment.
1 - The Company may, within the limits of its authorized capital and pursuantto a plan approved at the General Shareholders' Meeting, grant stock options to its officers andemployees, or to individuals providing services to the Company or to its Subsidiaries.
2 - At the discretion of the Board of Directors, excluding preemptive rights or reducing the exercise period provided for by §4 of Article 171 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, shares, debentures convertible into shares or warrants may be issued, and their placement shall be made through sale in stock exchange, public subscription or share exchange in public offering of transfer of control, pursuant to applicable law, within the limits of the authorized capital.
Article 7 - Every shareholder purchasing shares issued by the Company, even if they are already a shareholder or Group of Shareholders (as defined in Article 54 hereof), is required to proceed with the disclose provided for in Article 12 of CVM Resolution 44, dated August 23, 2021, including any changes, when the disclosure is required. Without prejudice of other penalties as provided for by law and the rules of the CVM, shareholders who fail to comply with this requirement may have their rights suspended, pursuant to Article 120 of the Brazilian Corporate Law and Article 11, Item "r" hereof, which suspension shall be cancelled as soon as suchrequirement is complied with.
CHAPTER III
GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS
Article 8 - The General Shareholders' Meetings shall be convened, annually, on an ordinary basis, in the four (4) months immediately following the end of the fiscal year, to discussthe matters provided for by law and, on an extraordinary basis, whenever the Company's interests so require. Such meetings shall be called, installed and held as provided for byapplicable law and these Bylaws.
Sole Paragraph - The General Shareholders' Meetings shall be called pursuant to Article 124 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, and installed and presided over by the Chair of the Board ofDirectors or, in his absence or disqualification, any member of the Board of Directors or, in theirabsence, any officer of the Company attending the meeting, appointed by the Shareholders. The Chair of the General Shareholders' Meetings shall appoint the secretary, who is not required tobe a shareholder of the Company.
Article 9 - Except in case of qualified quorum provided for by law, resolutions at GeneralShareholders' Meetings shall be taken by absolute majority vote, pursuant to restrictionsestablished under the Brazilian Corporate Law and these Bylaws.
1 - The minutes of the General Shareholders' Meetings shall be drafted in summary form, except when otherwise decided by the Chair of the Meeting, of all facts taking place, including dissents and complaints, with the transcription of resolutions taken, and shall be published omitting the signatures