Azul S.A. is the leading Brazilian airline. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - transportation of passengers (95.3%): nearly 28 million passengers transported in 2019; - transport of freight 4.7%). At the end of 2019, the group operated a fleet of 140 aircraft, including Embraer E-Jets (59), Airbus A320neos (20) ATR (33), and Airbus A330s (10).

Sector Airlines