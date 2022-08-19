Log in
AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-19 pm EDT
15.99 BRL   -7.63%
08/19AZUL S A : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Fourth Stock Option Plan, Management's Proposal and Cancellation of the granting of virtual options
PU
08/19AZUL S A : EGM - Call Notice - Consider and resolve on the creation of the fourth stock option plan of the Company
PU
08/19AZUL S A : EGM - Proposal for the creation of the Fourth Stock Options Plan
PU
Azul S A : EGM - Call Notice - Consider and resolve on the creation of the fourth stock option plan of the Company

08/19/2022 | 07:56pm EDT
AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company - CVM Code No. 02411-2

CNPJ/ME n° 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.3.00361130

Call Notice to

Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

According to Article 124 of the Brazilian Corporation Law - Law No. 6,404/76, as amended ("LSA"), the shareholders of AZUL S.A. ("Company") are hereby called to attend the Extraordinary General Shareholder's Meeting ("EGM") to be held on September 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Company's headquarters, located at Av. Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, No. 939, Edifício Jatobá, 8th floor, Castelo Branco Office Park, Zip Code 06460-040, in the City of Barueri, State of São Paulo, Brazil, to consider and resolve on the creation of the fourth stock option plan of the Company, pursuant to the Management Proposal approved by the Board of Directors on August 19, 2022.

General Instructions and Attendance Guide:

Subject to Article 126 of LSA and provided that the respective shares are registered with the bookkeeping agent (Banco Bradesco S.A.), the shareholders may attend the EGM (i) in person or represented by their legal representatives or (ii) represented by duly appointed attorneys-in-fact. Guidance on the documentation required for the attendance is summarized below and detailed in the Management's Proposal.

ATTENDANCE IN PERSON: (i) in case of individuals: original identification document

with photo; (ii) in case of legal entities: certified copy of the most recent bylaws or articles of association, and the applicable corporate documents granting representation powers (minutes of election of officers meeting and/or power of attorney), as well as an identification document with photo of the legal representative(s); and (iii) in case of Investment Funds: certified copy of the most recent regulation of the fund, the bylaws or articles of association of its administrator or manager, and the applicable corporate documents granting representation powers (minutes of election of officers meeting and/or power of attorney), as well as the identification document with photo of the legal representative(s).

Powers of attorney must be issued pursuant to the requirements set forth in Article 126 of LSA and in the Management's Proposal. A shareholder's legal representative must attend the meeting bearing a valid power of attorney and other documents indicated in the Management's Proposal, in addition to a document proving his/her identity. Notwithstanding the deadlines set forth in the Management's Proposal, the shareholders are kindly requested to submit copies of the applicable documentation at their earliest convenience through the following electronic address: invest@voeazul.com.br(subject: EGM - September 9, 2022).

The supporting documents containing all the information needed to fully understand the matter to be resolved at the EGM are available at the Company's headquarters, on its investor relations website (ri.voeazul.com.br), as well as on the websites of CVM (https://www.gov.br/cvm/pt-br),B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC (www.sec.gov), according to Article 124, paragraph 6 and Article 135, paragraph 3 of LSA, and Article 6 of the CVM Resolution No. 81.

Barueri/SP, August 19, 2022.

David Gary Neeleman

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 23:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
