Azul S A : EGM - Call Notice - Consider and resolve on the creation of the fourth stock option plan of the Company

AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company - CVM Code No. 02411-2

CNPJ/ME n° 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.3.00361130

Call Notice to

Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

According to Article 124 of the Brazilian Corporation Law - Law No. 6,404/76, as amended ("LSA"), the shareholders of AZUL S.A. ("Company") are hereby called to attend the Extraordinary General Shareholder's Meeting ("EGM") to be held on September 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Company's headquarters, located at Av. Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, No. 939, Edifício Jatobá, 8th floor, Castelo Branco Office Park, Zip Code 06460-040, in the City of Barueri, State of São Paulo, Brazil, to consider and resolve on the creation of the fourth stock option plan of the Company, pursuant to the Management Proposal approved by the Board of Directors on August 19, 2022.

General Instructions and Attendance Guide:

Subject to Article 126 of LSA and provided that the respective shares are registered with the bookkeeping agent (Banco Bradesco S.A.), the shareholders may attend the EGM (i) in person or represented by their legal representatives or (ii) represented by duly appointed attorneys-in-fact. Guidance on the documentation required for the attendance is summarized below and detailed in the Management's Proposal.

ATTENDANCE IN PERSON: (i) in case of individuals: original identification document

with photo; (ii) in case of legal entities: certified copy of the most recent bylaws or articles of association, and the applicable corporate documents granting representation powers (minutes of election of officers meeting and/or power of attorney), as well as an identification document with photo of the legal representative(s); and (iii) in case of Investment Funds: certified copy of the most recent regulation of the fund, the bylaws or articles of association of its administrator or manager, and the applicable corporate documents granting representation powers (minutes of election of officers meeting and/or power of attorney), as well as the identification document with photo of the legal representative(s).