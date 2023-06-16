Advanced search
    AZUL4   BRAZULACNPR4

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:49 2023-06-16 pm EDT
20.61 BRL   +2.79%
Azul S A : EGM - Call Notice Extraordinary General Meetings - SOP 5mm

06/16/2023 | 06:34pm EDT
AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF n. 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.3.00361130 - CVM Code 02411-2

Call Notice to

Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

According to art. 124 of the Brazilian Corporation Law No. 6,404/76, as amended ("LSA"), the shareholders of Azul S.A. ("Company" or "Azul") are hereby called to attend in person the Extraordinary General Shareholder's Meeting ("EGM") to be held on July 07, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the Company's headquarters, located at Av. Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, No. 939, Edifício Jatobá, 8th floor, Tamboré, Zip Code 06460-040, in the City of Barueri/SP, to consider and resolve on the creation of the fifth stock option plan of the Company, according to the Management's Proposal approved by the Board of Directors on June 16, 2023.

General Instructions and Attendance Guide:

Subject to art. 126 of the LSA, Shareholders holding shares registered with the bookkeeping agent (Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.) may attend the EGM (i) in person or represented by their legal representatives; or (ii) represented by duly appointed attorneys-in-fact. Guidance on the documentation required for the attendance is summarized below and further detailed in the Management's Proposal.

Attendance in Person: (i) in case of individuals: original identification document with photo; (ii) in

case of legal entities: certified copy of the most recent bylaws or articles of association, and the applicable corporate documents granting representation powers (meeting's minutes of election of officers and/or power of attorney), as well as an identification document with photo of the legal representative(s); and (iii) in case of Investment Funds: certified copy of the most recent regulation of the fund, the bylaws or articles of association of its administrator or manager, and the applicable corporate documents granting representation powers (meeting's minutes of election of officers and/or power of attorney), as well as the identification document with photo of the legal representative(s).

Powers of attorney must be issued pursuant to the requirements set forth in art. 126 of the LSA and in the Management's Proposal. A Shareholder's legal representative must attend the meeting

bearing a valid power of attorney and other documents indicated in the Management's Proposal, in addition to a document proving his/her identity. Notwithstanding the deadlines set forth in the Management's Proposal, the shareholders are kindly requested to submit copies of the applicable documentation at their earliest convenience through the following electronic address: invest@voeazul.com.br(subject: EGM - July 07, 2023).

The supporting documents containing all the information needed to fully understand the matter to be resolved at the EGM are available at the Company's headquarters, on its investor relations website (ri.voeazul.com.br), as well as on the websites of CVM (https://www.gov.br/cvm/pt-br), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC (www.sec.gov), according to art. 124, paragraph 6 and art. 135, paragraph 3 of the LSA, and art. 6 of the CVM Resolution No. 81.

Barueri/SP, June 16, 2023.

David Gary Neeleman

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 22:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
