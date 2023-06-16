Azul S A : EGM - Call Notice Extraordinary General Meetings - SOP 5mm

AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF n. 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.3.00361130 - CVM Code 02411-2

Call Notice to

Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

According to art. 124 of the Brazilian Corporation Law No. 6,404/76, as amended ("LSA"), the shareholders of Azul S.A. ("Company" or "Azul") are hereby called to attend in person the Extraordinary General Shareholder's Meeting ("EGM") to be held on July 07, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the Company's headquarters, located at Av. Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, No. 939, Edifício Jatobá, 8th floor, Tamboré, Zip Code 06460-040, in the City of Barueri/SP, to consider and resolve on the creation of the fifth stock option plan of the Company, according to the Management's Proposal approved by the Board of Directors on June 16, 2023.

General Instructions and Attendance Guide:

Subject to art. 126 of the LSA, Shareholders holding shares registered with the bookkeeping agent (Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.) may attend the EGM (i) in person or represented by their legal representatives; or (ii) represented by duly appointed attorneys-in-fact. Guidance on the documentation required for the attendance is summarized below and further detailed in the Management's Proposal.

Attendance in Person: (i) in case of individuals: original identification document with photo; (ii) in

case of legal entities: certified copy of the most recent bylaws or articles of association, and the applicable corporate documents granting representation powers (meeting's minutes of election of officers and/or power of attorney), as well as an identification document with photo of the legal representative(s); and (iii) in case of Investment Funds: certified copy of the most recent regulation of the fund, the bylaws or articles of association of its administrator or manager, and the applicable corporate documents granting representation powers (meeting's minutes of election of officers and/or power of attorney), as well as the identification document with photo of the legal representative(s).

Powers of attorney must be issued pursuant to the requirements set forth in art. 126 of the LSA and in the Management's Proposal. A Shareholder's legal representative must attend the meeting