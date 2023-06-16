Azul S A : EGM - Management's Proposal - Extraordinary General Meetings - 5th SOP

1. Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors
Dear Shareholder,
According to the corporate governance practices adopted by Azul S.A. ("Company" or "Azul"), based on the principles of transparency, equity, accountability, and corporate responsibility, we invite you to attend the Extraordinary General Meetings ("EGM") to be held on July 07, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at our headquarters located at Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, n. 939, Edifício Jatobá, 8th floor, Castelo Branco Office Park, Zip Code 06460-040, Tamboré, in the city of Barueri, State of São Paulo, to consider and resolve on the creation of the fifth stock option plan of the Company.
The matter on the EGM's agenda is not part of the matters to be approved by the preferred Shareholders, according to the Company's Bylaws. Thus, only Shareholders holding common shares are entitled to vote such matter at the EGM. Notwithstanding, Shareholders holding preferred shares are entitled to attend the EGM and discuss the matter on the agenda, pursuant to article 125, sole paragraph of the Brazilian Law n. 6,404 dated as of December 15, 1976, as amended ("LSA").
Expecting that this document will help each Shareholder to fully exercise his/her rights and prerogatives, we reinforce that the Shareholders' attendence in the EGM is very important.
Any questions shall be solved through direct contact with the Company's Investor Relations Team, which is available for immediate assistance by email to the eletronic address invest@voeazul.com.bror by phone +55 11 4831 2880.
Sincerely,
David Gary Neeleman
Chairman of the Board of Directors
2. General Instructions and Attendance Guide
Shareholders of the Company may attend the EGM and cast their votes in person, or if they are unable to attend, they may appoint an attorney-in-fact, provided that their shares are registered with the bookkeeping agent, Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Itaú"), pursuant to Article 126 of LSA.
2.1. Shareholders Attending in Person
Shareholders who wish to attend the EGM must arrive a few minutes before the time indicated in the Call Notice and bring an updated proof of the ownership of shares of the Company issued by Itaú and/or by a custodian institution, together with the following documents:
For individuals: original identification document with photo;
For legal entities: certified copy of the most recent version of the bylaws or articles of association, and corporate documents granting powers of representation (meeting's minutes of election of officers and/or power of attorney), as well as identification document with photo of the legal representative(s); and
For Investment Funds: a certified copy of the most recent regulation of the fund, the bylaws or articles of association of the administrator or manager, and corporate documents granting powers of representation (meeting's minutes of election of officers and/or power of attorney), as well as identification document with photo of the legal representative(s).
2.2. Representation by an attorney-in-fact
Shareholders who cannot attend the EGM may be represented by an attorney-in-fact appointed less than one (1) year prior to the meeting, as provided for in Article 126, paragraph 1 of LSA.
The attorney-in-fact shall be: (i) a Shareholder or member of the management of Azul; (ii) a lawyer; or (iii) a financial institution or investment fund administrator representing their members.
Shareholders who are legal entities are not required to comply with the requirements listed in items (i) to (iii) above, pursuant to the unanimous decision issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mibiliários - "CVM") on November 4, 2013 (CVM Administrative Process RJ2014/3578).
Shareholders represented by an attorney-in-fact or legal representative must observe the
following procedures in relation to the representation documents:
Delivery Date of Representation
By 11:00 a.m. of July 5, 2023, i.e. at least forty eight
Documents
(48) hours before the time scheduled for the EGM,
in accordance with Article 10 of the Company's
Bylaws.
Representation Documents
(i) power of attorney in accordance with the
abovementioned requirements, as applicable; (ii)
Bylaws or Articles of Association and minutes of the
meeting that elected the members of the board of
executive officers or managers (if the shareholder is
a legal entity); and (iii) identification document with
photo of the attorney-in-fact or legal
representative.
Place for Delivery of Representation
At the Company's headquarters, located at Avenida
Documents
Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, n. 939,
Edifício Jatobá, 8th floor, Castelo Branco Office
Park, ZIP CODE 06460-040, in the city of Barueri,
State of São Paulo - Brazil, to the Investor Relations
Department, or electronically, through the e-mail
<invest@voeazul.com.br>, with the subject: "EGM -
July 07, 2023".
The request for prior delivery of power of attorneys by shareholders who wish to be represented by a duly appointed attorney-in-fact is expected to facilitate the EGM preparation works and does not represent any obstacle to their attendance, pursuant to the Article 10, Sole Paragraph, of the Company's Bylaws.
Power of attorneys granted in Brazil may be signed digitally or electronically, pursuant to Brazilian Provisional Measure No. 2,200-2, dated as of August 24, 2001, and those granted abroad, unless presented in English, must be notarized by a duly qualified Notary Public and consularized by the Brazilian Consulate or apostilled, as applicable, pursuant to applicable law, translated into Portuguese by a sworn translator, and recorded at the Registry of Titles and Deeds (Cartório de Registro de Títulos e Documentos).