    AZUL4

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:49 2023-06-16 pm EDT
20.61 BRL   +2.79%
Azul S A : EGM - Management's Proposal - Extraordinary General Meetings - 5th SOP

06/16/2023 | 06:36pm EDT
AZUL S.A.

BoD MEETING HELD ON JUNE 16, 2023

MANAGEMENT'S PROPOSAL

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING TO BE HELD ON JULY 07, 2023 - EGM

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.

Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors

.................................................................3

2.

General Instructions and Attendance Guide

4

3.

Management's Proposal

7

4.

Clarifications

8

ANNEX I

9

ANNEX I-A

12

2/21

1. Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dear Shareholder,

According to the corporate governance practices adopted by Azul S.A. ("Company" or "Azul"), based on the principles of transparency, equity, accountability, and corporate responsibility, we invite you to attend the Extraordinary General Meetings ("EGM") to be held on July 07, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at our headquarters located at Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, n. 939, Edifício Jatobá, 8th floor, Castelo Branco Office Park, Zip Code 06460-040, Tamboré, in the city of Barueri, State of São Paulo, to consider and resolve on the creation of the fifth stock option plan of the Company.

The matter on the EGM's agenda is not part of the matters to be approved by the preferred Shareholders, according to the Company's Bylaws. Thus, only Shareholders holding common shares are entitled to vote such matter at the EGM. Notwithstanding, Shareholders holding preferred shares are entitled to attend the EGM and discuss the matter on the agenda, pursuant to article 125, sole paragraph of the Brazilian Law n. 6,404 dated as of December 15, 1976, as amended ("LSA").

Expecting that this document will help each Shareholder to fully exercise his/her rights and prerogatives, we reinforce that the Shareholders' attendence in the EGM is very important.

Any questions shall be solved through direct contact with the Company's Investor Relations Team, which is available for immediate assistance by email to the eletronic address invest@voeazul.com.bror by phone +55 11 4831 2880.

Sincerely,

David Gary Neeleman

Chairman of the Board of Directors

3/21

2. General Instructions and Attendance Guide

Shareholders of the Company may attend the EGM and cast their votes in person, or if they are unable to attend, they may appoint an attorney-in-fact, provided that their shares are registered with the bookkeeping agent, Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Itaú"), pursuant to Article 126 of LSA.

2.1. Shareholders Attending in Person

Shareholders who wish to attend the EGM must arrive a few minutes before the time indicated in the Call Notice and bring an updated proof of the ownership of shares of the Company issued by Itaú and/or by a custodian institution, together with the following documents:

  1. For individuals: original identification document with photo;
  2. For legal entities: certified copy of the most recent version of the bylaws or articles of association, and corporate documents granting powers of representation (meeting's minutes of election of officers and/or power of attorney), as well as identification document with photo of the legal representative(s); and
  3. For Investment Funds: a certified copy of the most recent regulation of the fund, the bylaws or articles of association of the administrator or manager, and corporate documents granting powers of representation (meeting's minutes of election of officers and/or power of attorney), as well as identification document with photo of the legal representative(s).

2.2. Representation by an attorney-in-fact

Shareholders who cannot attend the EGM may be represented by an attorney-in-fact appointed less than one (1) year prior to the meeting, as provided for in Article 126, paragraph 1 of LSA.

The attorney-in-fact shall be: (i) a Shareholder or member of the management of Azul; (ii) a lawyer; or (iii) a financial institution or investment fund administrator representing their members.

Shareholders who are legal entities are not required to comply with the requirements listed in items (i) to (iii) above, pursuant to the unanimous decision issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mibiliários - "CVM") on November 4, 2013 (CVM Administrative Process RJ2014/3578).

4/21

Shareholders represented by an attorney-in-fact or legal representative must observe the

following procedures in relation to the representation documents:

Delivery Date of Representation

By 11:00 a.m. of July 5, 2023, i.e. at least forty eight

Documents

(48) hours before the time scheduled for the EGM,

in accordance with Article 10 of the Company's

Bylaws.

Representation Documents

(i) power of attorney in accordance with the

abovementioned requirements, as applicable; (ii)

Bylaws or Articles of Association and minutes of the

meeting that elected the members of the board of

executive officers or managers (if the shareholder is

a legal entity); and (iii) identification document with

photo of the attorney-in-fact or legal

representative.

Place for Delivery of Representation

At the Company's headquarters, located at Avenida

Documents

Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, n. 939,

Edifício Jatobá, 8th floor, Castelo Branco Office

Park, ZIP CODE 06460-040, in the city of Barueri,

State of São Paulo - Brazil, to the Investor Relations

Department, or electronically, through the e-mail

<invest@voeazul.com.br>, with the subject: "EGM -

July 07, 2023".

The request for prior delivery of power of attorneys by shareholders who wish to be represented by a duly appointed attorney-in-fact is expected to facilitate the EGM preparation works and does not represent any obstacle to their attendance, pursuant to the Article 10, Sole Paragraph, of the Company's Bylaws.

Power of attorneys granted in Brazil may be signed digitally or electronically, pursuant to Brazilian Provisional Measure No. 2,200-2, dated as of August 24, 2001, and those granted abroad, unless presented in English, must be notarized by a duly qualified Notary Public and consularized by the Brazilian Consulate or apostilled, as applicable, pursuant to applicable law, translated into Portuguese by a sworn translator, and recorded at the Registry of Titles and Deeds (Cartório de Registro de Títulos e Documentos).

5/21

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 22:35:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
