Azul S A : EGM - Management's Proposal - Extraordinary General Meetings - 5th SOP

1. Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dear Shareholder,

According to the corporate governance practices adopted by Azul S.A. ("Company" or "Azul"), based on the principles of transparency, equity, accountability, and corporate responsibility, we invite you to attend the Extraordinary General Meetings ("EGM") to be held on July 07, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at our headquarters located at Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, n. 939, Edifício Jatobá, 8th floor, Castelo Branco Office Park, Zip Code 06460-040, Tamboré, in the city of Barueri, State of São Paulo, to consider and resolve on the creation of the fifth stock option plan of the Company.

The matter on the EGM's agenda is not part of the matters to be approved by the preferred Shareholders, according to the Company's Bylaws. Thus, only Shareholders holding common shares are entitled to vote such matter at the EGM. Notwithstanding, Shareholders holding preferred shares are entitled to attend the EGM and discuss the matter on the agenda, pursuant to article 125, sole paragraph of the Brazilian Law n. 6,404 dated as of December 15, 1976, as amended ("LSA").

Expecting that this document will help each Shareholder to fully exercise his/her rights and prerogatives, we reinforce that the Shareholders' attendence in the EGM is very important.

Any questions shall be solved through direct contact with the Company's Investor Relations Team, which is available for immediate assistance by email to the eletronic address invest@voeazul.com.bror by phone +55 11 4831 2880.

Sincerely,

David Gary Neeleman

Chairman of the Board of Directors

