Azul S A : EGM - Management's Proposal - Resignation and Election of Director, Transactions between Related Parties - Lilium and Azorra, Bylaws

Notwithstanding, Shareholders holding preferred shares are entitled to attend the EGM and discuss the matters of the agenda, pursuant to Article 125, Sole Paragraph, of the LSA.

General Instructions and Attendance Guide:

Subject to Article 126 of LSA and provided that the respective shares are registered with the bookkeeping agent (Banco Bradesco S.A.), the shareholders may attend the EGM (i) in person or represented by their legal representatives or (ii) represented by duly appointed attorneys- in-fact. Guidance on the documentation required for the attendance is summarized below and detailed in the Management's Proposal.

Attendance In Person: (i) in case of individuals: original identification document with photo;

in case of legal entities : certified copy of the most recent bylaws or articles of association, and the applicable corporate documents granting representation powers (minutes of election of officers meeting and/or power of attorney), as well as an identification document with photo of the legal representative(s); and (iii) in case of Investment Funds : certified copy of the most recent regulation of the fund, the bylaws or articles of association of its administrator or manager, and the applicable corporate documents granting representation powers (minutes of election of officers meeting and/or power of attorney), as well as the identification document with photo of the legal representative(s).

Powers of attorney must be issued pursuant to the requirements set forth in Article 126 of LSA and in the Management's Proposal. A shareholder's legal representative must attend the meeting bearing a valid power of attorney and other documents indicated in the Management's Proposal, in addition to a document proving his/her identity. Notwithstanding the deadlines set forth in the Management's Proposal, the shareholders are kindly requested to submit copies of the applicable documentation at their earliest convenience through the following electronic address: invest@voeazul.com.br(subject: EGM - December 29, 2022).

The supporting documents containing all the information needed to fully understand the matters to be resolved at the EGM are available at the Company's headquarters, on its investor relations website (ri.voeazul.com.br), as well as on the websites of CVM (https://www.gov.br/cvm/pt-br),B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC (www.sec.gov), according to Article 124, paragraph 6 and Article 135, paragraph 3 of LSA, and Article 6 of the CVM Resolution No. 81.

Expecting that this document will help each Shareholder to fully exercise their rights and

prerogatives, we reiterate the relevance of Shareholders' participation in the EGM hereby

convened.

In addition, the Shareholders of Azul may directly contact the Investor Relations Team, by e-

mail invest@voeazul.com.bror telephone (+55) 11 4831-2880, to clarify any doubts.

Sincerely,

David Gary Neeleman

Chairman of the Board of Directors