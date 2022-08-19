Azul S A : EGM - Proposal for the creation of the Fourth Stock Options Plan

1. Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors
Dear Shareholder,
According to the corporate governance practices adopted by Azul S.A. ("Company" or "Azul"), based on the principles of transparency, equity, accountability, and corporate responsibility, we invite you to attend the Extraordinary General Meetings ("EGM") to be held on September 9, 2022, at 10 a.m., at our headquarters located at Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, n. 939, Edifício Jatobá, 8th floor, Castelo Branco Office Park, Zip Code 06460-040, Tamboré, in the city of Barueri, State of São Paulo, to consider and resolve on the creation of the fourth stock option plan of the Company.
The matter on the EGM's Agenda is not part of the matters to be approved by the preferred Shareholders, according to the Company's Bylaws. Thus, only Shareholders holding common shares are entitled to vote such matter at the EGM. Notwithstanding, Shareholders holding preferred shares are entitled to attend the EGM and discuss the matter on the agenda, pursuant to Article 125, sole paragraph of the Brazilian Law n. 6,404 dated as of December 15, 1976, as amended ("LSA").
Expecting that this document will help each Shareholder to fully exercise his/her rights and prerogatives, we reinforce that the Shareholders' attendence in the EGM is very important.
Any questions shall be solved through direct contact with the Company's Investor Relations Team, which is available for immediate assistance by email to the eletronic address invest@voeazul.com.bror by phone +55 11 4831 2880.
Sincerely,
David Gary Neeleman
Chairman of the Board of Directors
2. General Instructions and Attendance Guide
Shareholders of the Company may attend the EGM and cast their votes in person, or if they are unable to attend, they may appoint an attorney-in-fact, provided that their shares are registered with the bookkeeping agent, Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco"), pursuant to Article 126 of LSA.
2.1. Shareholders Attending in Person
Shareholders who wish to attend the EGM must arrive a few minutes before the time indicated in the Call Notice and bring an updated proof of the ownership of shares of the Company issued by Bradesco and/or by a custodian institution, together with the following documents:
For individuals: original identity document with photo. For example: ID card (RG), resident foreigner's ID card (RNE), driver's license (CNH) or membership card of an officially recognized professional association;
For legal entities: notarized copy or the original version of the company's organizational documents, and corporate documents identifying the legal representative of the company (minutes of the meeting that elected the members of the board of executive officers, board of directors, or power of attorney as applicable), as well as an identity document with photo of the shareholder's legal representative; and
For Investment Funds: notarized copy or the original version of the investment fund's Regulation and Bylaws or Articles of Association of the Investment Fund's administrator (or manager, as applicable), and the corporate documents identifying the legal representative, as well as an identity document with photo of the legal representative of the fund administrator (or fund manager, as applicable).
2.2. Representation by an attorney-in-fact
Shareholders who cannot attend the EGM may be represented by an attorney-in-fact appointed less than one (1) year prior to the meetings, as provided for in Article 126, §1 of LSA.
The attorney-in-fact shall be: (i) a Shareholder or member of the management of Azul;
a lawyer; or(iii) a financial institution or investment fund administrator representing
their members.
Shareholders who are legal entities are not required to comply with the requirements listed in items (i) to (iii) above, pursuant to the unanimous decision issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mibiliários - "CVM") on November 4, 2013 (CVM Administrative Process RJ2014/3578).
Shareholders represented by an attorney-in-fact or legal representative must observe the following procedures in relation to the representation documents:
Date for Delivery of Representation
By 10 a.m. of September 8, 2022, considering
Documents
an exceptional reduction of the minimum
notice period of forty-eight (48) hours provided
for in article 10 of the Company's Bylaws, due
to a non-working day.
Representation Documents
(i) power of attorney in accordance with the
abovementioned requirements, as applicable;
(ii) Bylaws or Articles of Association and
minutes of the meeting that elected the
members of the board of executive officers or
board of directors (if the shareholder is a legal
entity); and (iii) identification document with
photo of the attorney-in-fact or legal
representative.
Place for Delivery of Representation
At the Company's headquarters located at
Documents
Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues,
n. 939, Edifício Jatobá, 8th floor, Castelo Branco
Office Park, Zip Code 06460-040, Tamboré, in
the city of Barueri, State of São Paulo - Brazil,
to the Investor Relations Department (subject:
EGM - September 9, 2022).
The request of prior delivery of power of attorneys by shareholders who wish to be represented by a duly appointed attorney-in-fact is expected to facilitate the EGM preparation works and does not represent any obstacle to their attendance, pursuant to the Article 10, Sole Paragraph, of the Company's Bylaws.
Power of attorneys granted in Brazil may be signed digitally or electronically, pursuant to Brazilian Provisional Measure No. 2,200-2, dated as of August 24, 2001, and those granted abroad, unless presented in English, must be notarized by a duly qualified
