Azul S A : Informação Prestada às Bolsas Estrangeiras

June | 2023 Azul Announces Launch of Offers to Exchange Existing Senior Notes for New Senior Secured Second Out Notes São Paulo, June 13, 2023 - Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL) ("Azul" or the "Company") announces today that its subsidiary, Azul Investments LLP (the "Issuer"), has launched: (i) an offer to exchange 5.875% Senior Notes due 2024 issued by the Issuer (the "Existing 2024 Notes") for 11.500% Senior Secured Second Out Notes due 2029 to be issued by the New Notes Issuer (as defined below) (the "New 2029 Notes"), and (ii) an offer to exchange 7.250% Senior Notes due 2026 issued by the Issuer (together with the Existing 2024 Notes, the "Existing Notes") for 10.875% Senior Secured Second Out Notes due 2030 to be issued by the New Notes Issuer (together with the New 2029 Notes, the "New Notes"), in each case subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions (the "Exchange Offers"). The Exchange Offers will be made only to certain eligible holders of Existing Notes. Simultaneously with the Exchange Offers, the Issuer is soliciting consents from eligible holders of the Existing Notes to certain proposed amendments to the terms of the Existing Notes. The purpose of the Exchange Offers is to refinance a portion of the Existing Notes in order to optimize the Company's debt capital structure as part of the execution of the Company's recapitalization strategy. There can be no assurance that the conditions to either or both of the Exchange Offers will be satisfied or waived, or that either or both of the of the Exchange Offers will be consummated. A description of certain terms of the New Notes proposed to be issued in the Exchange Offers and of certain related transaction documents is set out below. Obligors and Status The New Notes will be issued by Azul Secured Finance LLP (the "New Notes Issuer"), a newly-formed Delaware limited liability partnership that is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The New Notes will be guaranteed by the Company and its subsidiaries Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras S.A. ("Azul Linhas"), IntelAzul S.A. ("IntelAzul"), ATS Viagens e Turismo Ltda. ("Azul Viagens"), Azul IP Cayman Holdco Ltd. ("IP HoldCo"), and Azul IP Cayman Ltd. ("IP Co") (together, the "Guarantors" and, together with the New Notes Issuer, the "Obligors"). IP HoldCo and IP Co (the "IP Parties") will be newly-incorporated exempted companies incorporated in the Cayman Islands in connection with the issuance of the New Notes and the package of Shared Collateral (as defined below). The IP Parties will be structured to be operated as bankruptcy remote special purpose entities and, if the Company or its subsidiaries (other than the IP Parties) were to become bankrupt, the Contributed Intellectual Property (as defined below) is not expected to be treated as property of the bankruptcy estate of the Company or its subsidiaries (other than the IP Parties). The New Notes and the guarantees thereof of the Guarantors will rank equally in right of payment with all of the Obligors' existing and future senior unsubordinated obligations (except (i) those obligations preferred by operation of law, including labor and tax claims, (ii) as provided with respect to the Shared Collateral and the Intercreditor Agreement (as defined below), and (iii) as provided with respect to the Azul Cargo Collateral and the Azul Cargo Intercreditor Agreement (each as defined below)). The New Notes will constitute New Notes Secured Debt (as defined below) for the purposes of the Intercreditor Agreement, which means that the New Notes will be secured by the Shared Collateral on a "second out" basis and will have the right to receive payments, including the proceeds of any enforcement of Shared Collateral, on a "second out" basis after the payment of amounts due and payable in respect of the Secured Lease Obligations, the Convertible Debentures (as defined below), and the Additional First Priority Secured Debt (each as defined below) (the "First Priority Secured Debt"). In addition, the Company and its subsidiaries will be entitled to incur certain additional indebtedness secured by the Azul Cargo Collateral on a "first out" basis, subject to the terms of the Azul Cargo Intercreditor Agreement (the "Azul Cargo Priority Secured Debt"), and the New Notes shall have the rights to receive payments from such Azul Cargo Collateral on a "second out" basis after the payment is respect of the Azul Cargo Priority Secured Debt. Maturity Date, Interest, Repurchase, Redemption and Prepayment 1

The New 2029 Notes will mature on May 28, 2029, and the New 2030 Notes will mature on May 28, 2030, in each case unless earlier redeemed or repurchased and cancelled in accordance with their terms. The New 2029 Notes will bear interest at the rate of 11.500% per annum and the New 2030 Notes will bear interest at the rate of 10.875% per annum, in each case payable quarterly on February 28, May 28, August 28 and November 28 of each year, beginning on August 28, 2023. Prior to May 28, 2025, the New Notes Issuer shall have the right to redeem the New 2029 Notes at its option at a make-whole premium, at a specified redemption price. Prior to May 28, 2026, the New Notes Issuer shall have the right to redeem the New 2030 Notes at its option at a make-whole premium, at a specified redemption price. On or after May 28, 2025, the New Notes Issuer shall have the right to redeem the New 2029 Notes at its option without a make-whole premium, at a specified redemption price during the twelve-month period beginning on May 28, 2025, and at par from May 28, 2026 and thereafter. On or after May 28, 2026, the New Notes Issuer shall have the right to redeem the New 2030 Notes at its option without a make-whole premium, at specified redemption prices during the twelve-month periods beginning on May 28, 2026 and 2027, respectively, and at par from May 28, 2028 and thereafter. In addition, the New Notes shall include the right to redeem all of the New Notes for certain tax reasons, and a "clean-up call" redemption right following acceptance of a tender offer above a certain threshold. The New Notes Issuer shall be required to make an offer to purchase the New Notes upon certain change of control events and in respect of the proceeds of certain recovery and contingent payment events. In addition, the New Notes Issuer shall be required to make an offer to purchase, on a pro rata basis, an amount equal to 19% of the outstanding principal amount of the New 2029 Notes in certain circumstances. Subject to certain exceptions, the New Notes will be subject to mandatory prepayment using the net proceeds of certain issuances of debt by the IP Parties, IntelAzul or Azul Viagens, the net proceeds of collateral sales (in the limited circumstances where such sales may be permitted) and the net proceeds from the sale of pre-paid points purchases above a certain threshold. Secured Obligations Secured by the Shared Collateral The transaction documents to be entered into in connection with the issuance of the New Notes will create a shared collateral structure that will, with effect from the date that the New Notes are issued (the "New Notes Closing Date"), secure certain existing indebtedness and other obligations of the relevant Obligors and that will be permitted to secure certain future permitted indebtedness incurred by the Obligors. The priority of payments in respect of First Priority Secured Debt and New Notes Secured Debt is determined by the Intercreditor Agreement. First Priority Secured Debt The Company currently expects that, on the New Notes Closing Date, the Shared Collateral will secure approximately US$451 of First Priority Secured Debt, as described below. Convertible Debentures : Approximately R$1,760 million of principal amount of the Company's Convertible Debentures (or approximately US$346 million using an exchange rate of R$5.0804 per US$1.00) that were issued by the Company on October 26, 2020 (the "Convertible Debentures"). The Convertible Debentures currently mature on October 26, 2025, and the holders of substantially all of the aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Debentures have agreed to vote in favor of amendments to the Convertible Debentures to, among other things, extend the maturity date to October 26, 2028.

: Approximately R$1,760 million of principal amount of the Company's Convertible Debentures (or approximately US$346 million using an exchange rate of R$5.0804 per US$1.00) that were issued by the Company on October 26, 2020 (the "Convertible Debentures"). The Convertible Debentures currently mature on October 26, 2025, and the holders of substantially all of the aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Debentures have agreed to vote in favor of amendments to the Convertible Debentures to, among other things, extend the maturity date to October 26, 2028. Secured Lease Obligations : Approximately US$105 million of deferred lease payment obligations owed to certain of the Company's lessors, the payment of which is scheduled to be concluded by December 1, 2024 (the "Secured Lease Obligations").

June | 2023 ratio (determined based upon periodic appraisals of the TudoAzul business, the Azul Viagens business and the Azul intellectual property and calculated as to First Priority Secured Debt only) to be lower than 62.5% (the "Additional First Priority Secured Debt"). New Notes Secured Debt The Shared Collateral will secure New Notes secured debt (the "New Notes Secured Debt") as described below. New Notes : Up to US$1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of New Notes of the relevant series can be issued pursuant to the terms of the Exchange Offers. Therefore, the amount of New Notes Secured Debt to be initially secured by the Shared Collateral will depend on participation levels in the Exchange Offers.

: Up to US$1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of New Notes of the relevant series can be issued pursuant to the terms of the Exchange Offers. Therefore, the amount of New Notes Secured Debt to be initially secured by the Shared Collateral will depend on participation levels in the Exchange Offers. Additional permitted New Notes Secured Debt capacity : In addition, the terms of the New Notes will provide that, subject to certain conditions, the Obligors shall be entitled to issue additional New 2029 Notes and any additional New 2030 Notes that is secured by the Shared Collateral in an aggregate principal amount up to any aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes repurchased and cancelled after the final settlement date of the Exchange Offers, subject to a limit of US$850 million (minus the principal amount of the New Notes outstanding on the final settlement date of the Exchange Offers). Secured Obligations Secured by the Azul Cargo Collateral On the New Notes Closing Date, the Azul Cargo Collateral will secure the New Notes issued pursuant to the Exchange Offers. The Company and its subsidiaries shall be entitled to incur Azul Cargo Priority Secured Debt that is secured by certain permitted liens over the Azul Cargo Collateral in an aggregate principal amount of Azul Cargo Priority Secured Debt at any time outstanding not to exceed US$800.0 million. Collateral The Collateral securing the New Notes and the guarantees of the Guarantors will generally consist of the Shared Collateral and the Azul Cargo Collateral, each as defined and described below. The following chart describes the structure of the New Notes and provides details of the Collateral: 3

Shared Collateral The transaction documents to be entered into in connection with the issuance of the New Notes will create a shared collateral package (the "Shared Collateral") that will secure certain existing indebtedness and other obligations and can secure future permitted First Priority Secured Debt and New Notes Secured Debt. In summary, the Shared Collateral will comprise certain receivables generated by the TudoAzul program (the Company's loyalty program), certain receivables generated by the Azul Viagens business (the Company's travel package business) and certain brands, domain names and certain other intellectual property used by the Azul airline business (excluding Azul Cargo), the TudoAzul program and the Azul Viagens business (the "Contributed Intellectual Property"). Third-party appraisals have estimated the value of the TudoAzul program, the Azul Viagens business and the Azul airline intellectual property at R$16.2 billion, R$2.4 billion and R$5.0 billion, respectively. The terms of the New Notes require that all cash payments, credit card and debit card receivables under co- branding, partnering or similar agreements entered by TudoAzul or Azul Viagens be paid into collection accounts that form part of the Shared Collateral. The Company is required to ensure that (i) the assigned TudoAzul receivables represent at least 70% of TudoAzul's gross billings, and (ii) the assigned Azul Viagens receivables represent at least 80% of the Azul Viagens gross billings. The liens over the Shared Collateral will be subject to certain post-closing perfection requirements, and the effectiveness of the liens over the assigned TudoAzul agreements and Azul Viagens agreements shall be subject to the consent of relevant counterparties being obtained within a specified period. The Secured Collateral will include collection accounts into which the receivables generated by the TudoAzul program and the Azul Viagens business will be paid. The terms of the New Notes will provide that, until the Obligors incur any additional First Priority Secured Debt after the New Notes Closing Date (the "New First Priority Debt Closing Date"), unless an event of default has occurred, amounts in the collection accounts will be available for use by Azul without restriction. If and when the New First Priority Debt Closing Date occurs, then amounts deposited into the collection accounts will be retained until the amounts in the collection accounts are sufficient to pay the amount of interest (and, if applicable, principal, premium and other payments) to be paid on the next interest payment date. When that threshold has been reached, unless an event of default has occurred, all amounts in the collection accounts in excess of that threshold will be available for use by Azul without restriction. Azul Cargo Collateral The transaction documents to be entered into in connection with the issuance of the New Notes will also create a package of Azul Cargo collateral (the "Azul Cargo Collateral" and, together with the Shared Collateral, the "Collateral") that will secure the New Notes and any future Azul Cargo Priority Secured Debt. In summary, the Azul Cargo Collateral will comprise certain receivables generated by the Azul Cargo business (Azul's cargo transportation services business), and certain brands, domain names and certain other intellectual property used by the Azul Cargo business. Third-party appraisals have estimated the value of the Azul Cargo business at R$6.7 billion. The liens over the Azul Cargo Collateral will be subject to certain post-closing perfection requirements. At any time prior to the occurrence of an event of default, amounts in the Azul Cargo collection account will be available for use by Azul without restriction. The Azul Cargo Intercreditor Agreement, if and when entered into, shall contain provisions relating to the enforcement of, and application of proceeds in relation to, the Azul Cargo collection account. Contributed Intellectual Property In connection with the transactions contemplated by the Exchange Offers, Azul and certain subsidiaries will contribute the Contributed Intellectual Property to the IP Parties. The Contributed Intellectual Property will be pledged by IP Co and will form part of the Shared Collateral. IP Co will grant to IP HoldCo an exclusive, irrevocable, perpetual, worldwide license to use the Contributed Intellectual Property and, in turn, IP HoldCo will grant to Azul Linhas an exclusive, irrevocable, perpetual, worldwide sublicense to use the Contributed