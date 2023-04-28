Azul S A : MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS

Upon installation of a Special Meeting, to ratify the instruments entered into by and between

To increase the limit of the Company's authorized share capital, including the respective amendment to article 6 of the Company's Bylaws, for the purposes of future issues of Company shares within the scope of its incentive plans and any operations involving equity interests in the Company;

upon installation of a Special Meeting, pursuant to Article 12 of the Bylaws, to include provisions related to the change of the "Governance Committee" to the Company's "Environmental, Social & Governance Committee", or simply "ESG Committee"; and

amend the caput of Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the new capital stock of the Company after its capital increase, within the limits of its authorized capital, as approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 06, 2023;

to change the widely circulated newspaper where the Company makes its legal publications, from the newspaper "Diário Comercial" to the newspaper "Folha de São Paulo", pursuant to article 289, 3

to set the global annual compensation of the managers of the Company for the 2023 fiscal year; and

to acknowledge the management's accounts, and to examine, to discuss and to vote on the Company's Financial Statements regarding the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022, accompanied by the Management's Report and the opinion issued by the Company's independent auditors;

to approve, by unanimous vote of the shareholders holding common shares, the reelection of the members of the Board of Directors, to be maintained with 11 members, for a unified term of 2 (two) years as of the date hereof (i.e., until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in which the Company's shareholders will vote the financial statements for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2024), pursuant to article 16 of the Company's Bylaws, all with business addresses at Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, 939, 8

to approve, by unanimous vote of shareholders holding common shares, already considering the voting prohibitions and without reservations, having been computed 306,558,420 votes in favor, 0 votes against and 0 abstentions, the allocation of the loss for the fiscal year, in the amount of seven hundred and

to approve, by unanimous vote of shareholders holding common shares, already considering the voting prohibitions and without reservations, having been computed 306,558,420 votes in favor, 0 votes against and 0 abstentions, the management's accounts of the Company and examine, discuss and vote on the management's report and the financial statements, together with the report of the external independent auditor, for the fiscal year of 2022;

Carolyn Luther Trabuco, U.S. citizen, married, entrepreneur, bearer of the US Passport No. 583614812, enrolled with the CPF/ME under No. 233.489.908-90; (iv) Michael Paul Lazarus, U.S. citizen, married, bearer of the US Passport No. 521970451, enrolled with the CPF/ME under No. 704.452.781-70, domiciled in One Fery Bulding, Suite 350, San Francisco, California, 94111-4226, US; (v) José Mário Caprioli dos Santos, Brazilian, married, businessman, bearer of ID card (RG) No. 10.860.499-8 SSP/SP, enrolled with the CPF/ME under No. 182.107.798-93; (vi) Décio Luiz Chieppe, Brazilian, married, businessman, bearer of ID card (RG) No. 440.802 SSP/ES, enrolled with the CPF/ME under No. 576.171.987-87; (vii) Renan Chieppe, Brazilian, married, businessman, bearer of ID card (RG) No. 484.790 SSP/ES, enrolled with the CPF/ME under No. 674.438.187-34; (viii) Gilberto de Almeida Peralta, Brazilian, married, engineer, bearer of ID card (RG) No. 43.612.183 IFP/RJ, enrolled with the CPF/ME under No. 446.658.817-15 (ix) Patrick Wayne Quayle, U.S. citizen, single, Political Scientist, bearer of the US Passport No. 642454447, enrolled with the CPF/ME under No. 716.915.501-08; (x) Peter Allan Otto Seligmann, U.S. citizen, married, Environmental Scientist, bearer of U.S. Passport No. 550005480, enrolled with the CPF/ME under No. 716.915.471-40; and (xi) Renata Faber Rocha Ribeiro, Brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of ID card (RG) No. 29.810.675-9 - SSP/SP, with Brazilian passport nº FX882333, registered with the CPF/ME under No. 215.671.488-67.

The shareholders holding common shares approved, pursuant to Article 17, paragraph 9 of the Company's Bylaws, the election and appointment of Mr. David Gary Neeleman, as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, and Mr. Sérgio Eraldo de Salles Pinto, as Vice-Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

It is also recorded that: (i) the directors who have been elected have informed the Company that they fulfill the eligibility conditions set forth in article 147 of the Brazilian Corporation Law and CVM Resolution No. 80, dated as of March 29, 2022 ("CVMR 80"); (ii) the re-elected directors Sérgio Eraldo de Salles Pinto, Carolyn Luther Trabuco, Michael Paul Lazarus, José Mário Caprioli dos Santos, Décio Luiz Chieppe, Renan Chieppe, Gilberto de Almeida Peralta, Patrick Wayne Quayle, Peter Allan Otto Seligmann and Renata Faber Rocha Ribeiro, fulfill the requirements of the Level 2 Listing Regulation of Corporate Governance of B3, are considered as Independent Directors; (iii) elected directors Carolyn Luther Trabuco, Michael Paul Lazarus, Patrick Wayne Quayle and Peter Allan Otto Seligmann, although they have a business address at the Company's headquarters, declared that they have legal representatives constituted in Brazil, whose respective instruments of mandate are filed at the Company's headquarters, in compliance with Article 146, Paragraph 2 of the Brazilian Corporation Law; and (iv) the investiture of the reelected board members will be formalized by signing the respective Term of Investiture and Clearance and Term of Consent of the Controlling Shareholder and Independent Members, which will be duly recorded in the Company's own book.