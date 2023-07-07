AZUL S.A. Publicly-held Company CNPJ/MF n. 09.305.994/0001-29 NIRE 35.3.00361130 - CVM Code n. 02411-2 MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON JULY 07, 2023 I.Date, Time and Place: held on July 07, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at the headquarters of Azul S.A. ("Company"), located at Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, n. 939, 8th floor, Edifício Jatobá, Castelo Branco Office Park, Tamboré, Zip Code 06460-040, in the city of Barueri, State of São Paulo, Brazil. Call Notice : first call notice: (a) published in the " Folha de São Paulo" newspaper, in accordance with articles 124 and 289 of the Brazilian Law n. 6,404, dated as of December 15,

1976, as amended (" Brazilian Corporation Law ") in the printed editions: (a.1) of June 16, 2023 - page B7, June 17, 2023 - page B8, and June 18, 2023 - page B6; and (a.2) fingerprints of June 16, 17 and 18, 2023; and (b) made available on June 16, 2023 on the websites of the Brazilian

Securities Commission (" CVM "), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (" B3 "), and the Investor Relations of the Company. In addition, all documents related to the matter to be voted herein, as provided for in the CVM Resolution n. 81, dated as of March 29, 2022 (" CVMR 81 "), were made available to the shareholders at the Company's headquarters and on the websites of CVM, B3 and the

Investor Relations of the Company. Attendance : Shareholders representing one hundred percent (100%) of the common shares of the Company, pursuant to the signatures on the Shareholders' Attendance Book. IV.Installation: The Chairman confirmed the legal quorum and declared installed this Extraordinary General Shareholder's Meeting. V.Chair: Antônio Flávio Torres Martins Costa, Chairman; and Alessandra Leonardi de Azevedo Souza, Secretary. VI.Agenda: In accordance with the Management's Proposal approved by the Board of Directors in the meeting held on June 16, 2023, to decide on the creation of the Fifth Stock Options Plan of Azul S.A. ("Fifth Plan"). VII. Documents Reading, Casting of Votes, and Drafting of the Minutes: (A) the reading of the documents related to the matter to be discussed in this Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting was dismissed, as all shareholders in attendance are fully aware of such documents; (B) the votes, protests, and any dissenting votes will be numbered, received, and authenticated by the Chair, remaining on file at the Company's headquarters, pursuant to Article 130, §1, of the Brazilian Corporation Law; and (C) the drafting of these minutes in summary form was 1/11

authorized, as well as its publication excluding the signatures of all shareholders, pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 2 of Article 130 of the Brazilian Corporation Law. VIII.Resolution: After analyzing and discussing the matter on the agenda, the shareholders holding one hundred percent (100%) of the common shares of the Company, unanimously and without reservations, decided to approve the creation of the Fifth Plan, as approved by the Board of Directors and by the Compensation Committee of the Company on June 16, 2023, except for the maximum number of options to be granted under said Fifth Plan. The attending shareholders defined, by common agreement, said maximum amount at up to 6,000,000 (six million) preferred shares issued by the Company, so that the Fifth Plan is hereby approved under the terms contained in "Annex I" hereto. It is stated that the objective of the Fifth Plan is to serve as an incentive program for the main administrators, managers and/or essential employees of the Company and/or its directly or indirectly controlled companies. Furthermore, the shareholders expressly authorized the Company's management to take all necessary measures to implement the resolution approved herein. IX.Closing and Drafting of the Minutes: With nothing further to discuss, and in the absence of any other statement, the work was suspended for the time necessary to draw up these minutes, which were read, approved, and signed by the Chairman, the Secretary, and the shareholders in attendance. Chair: Antônio Flávio Torres Martins Costa - Chairman; Alessandra Leonardi de Azevedo Souza - Secretary. Shareholders in Attendance: (i) David Gary Neeleman; (ii) Trip Participações S.A.; (iii) Trip Investimentos Ltda.; and (iv) Rio Novo Locações Ltda., all through its attorney-in-fact Aline de Oliveira Guedes. This is a true copy of the original minutes drawn up in the corporate book of the Company. Barueri/SP, July 07, 2023. Antônio Flávio Torres Martins Costa Alessandra Leonardi de Azevedo Souza Chairman Secretary 2/11

ANNEX I TO THE MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON JULY 07, 2023 FIFTH STOCK OPTION PLAN OF AZUL S.A. Clause I Definitions and Purpose of the Plan This Fifth Stock Options Plan ("Fifth Plan") is prepared in connection with Azul S.A.'s ("Company") long-term incentive program and shall be governed by the provisions below and applicable law. 1.1.Definitions. All capitalized terms, singular or plural, shall have the meaning attributed to them, unless expressly provided otherwise: "Compensation Committee" means the compensation committee of the Company created by the Board of Directors, with powers and assignments, as permitted by law, to organize, manage, and construe the share incentive plans, settle issues not provided for therein or conflicts in connection therewith; "Board of Directors" means the Company's Board of Directors; "Stock Option Agreement" means the stock option agreement to be entered into between the Company and each of the Selected Participant; "Effective Date" means the date on which this Fifth Plan will take effect, as approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company; "Business Day" means any day other than Sundays, Saturdays, or any day in which commercial banks may or are required to close in the city of (a) São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil, and (b) Barueri, State of São Paulo, Brazil; "Termination" means the termination of the employment or management relationship and/or any existing service agreement, oral or written, between the Group and a Selected Participant; "Executives" mean the main officers, directors, managers, and key employees of any company of the Group; "Group" means the Company jointly with its direct and indirect controlling companies; "Beginning of the Vesting Period" means the date on which, for all effects, the Vesting Period begins; 3/11

"Cause" means (a) if the Executive has a written employment contract or service agreement with the Company, has the meaning attributed to it pursuant to applicable law; and (b) in all other cases, means misconduct and/or dishonesty by the Executive, namely: (i) fraud, swindling, or misappropriation of the Company's funds; (ii) unjustified recurrent or prolonged absence from work (unrelated to or not in connection with death or mental or physical disability preventing the Executive from carrying out his main duties during at least ninety (90) calendar days or one hundred eighty days (180) for any period of twelve (12) months, excluding vacation, absence for personal reasons, and authorized leaves); (iii) conviction (including with presentation of confession) due to any intentional crime; and/or (iv) material failure to comply with their roles or duties in the Company, if such noncompliance is not cured, in all its material aspects and to the extent that such cure is possible, within thirty (30) days of receipt, by the Executive, of a written notice sent by the Company in this respect; "Brazilian Corporation Law" means Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended; "Exercise Notice" means the exercise notice according to the terms of the draft attached to the Stock Option Agreement, indicating the number of shares to be subscribed and/or purchased; "Notice of Selection" means the written notice sent to each Selected Participant informing that they were selected and the number of options to be granted to them; "Selected Participants" mean the Executives eligible to receive the stock options under this Fifth Plan; "Vesting Period" has the meaning ascribed to it in item 5.3 of this Fifth Plan; "Programs" mean the stock options programs established hereunder; "Fifth Plan" means this Fifth Stock Option Plan of the Company; "Transfer" (and other forms of the term, such as to "to Transfer") means any sale, assignment, donation, disposal, transfer, or any other direct or indirect disposal, as well as any pledge, mortgage, or any voluntary or involuntary lien, paying interest or not, including, but not limited to, fiduciary sale, usufruct, fideicommissum, or donation. For the purposes hereof, it is hereby agreed that the issue or sale of equity interest in an individual or an entity directly or indirectly holding the Company's stock (except in case of issue or sale of equity interest in an investment fund that directly or indirectly holds the Company's stock representing less than ten percent (10%) of the assets of such investment fund) shall be deemed an indirect Transfer of such Company's stock by such individual or entity; and "Sale of the Company" means the (a) merger, consolidation, combination, acquisition, change in control, reorganization, or amalgamation of the Company in which the Company's controlling shareholders, immediately before the transaction or series of transactions, do not hold the majority of the voting shares of the merged entity; or (b) sale of equity interest in the Company or other transaction or series of transactions in which the Company's controlling shareholders, immediately before the transaction or series of transactions, do not hold the majority of the voting shares of the merged entity. 4/11