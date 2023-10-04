VII. Documents Reading, Casting of Votes, and Drafting of the Minutes: (A) the reading of the documents related to the matters to be discussed in this Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting was dismissed, as all shareholders in attendance are fully aware of such documents;

Elect a new female member to compose the Company's Board of Directors, pursuant to article 11, item "c" of the Company's Bylaws.

Elect a new Alternate Member of the Company's Fiscal Council, pursuant to article 33, paragraph 4, of the Company's Bylaws, due to the aforementioned resignation request; and

Appreciate the resignation request submitted by an Alternate Member of the Company's Fiscal Council;

VI.Agenda: In accordance with the Management's Proposal approved by the Board of Directors in the meeting held on September 13, 2023, to decide and resolve on the following matters:

IV.Installation: The Chairman confirmed the legal quorum and declared installed this Extraordinary General Shareholder's Meeting.

In connection with the Company's commitment to make efforts to expand diversity and promote gender equality at all levels of its organizational structure, to elect unanimously by shareholders holding one hundred percent (100%) of the common shares of the Company, having been considered 928,965,058 votes in favor, no votes against and no abstentions, Mrs.

Term of Consent of the Members of the Fiscal Council

Due to the resignation approved above, to elect, unanimously by shareholders holding one hundred percent (100%) of the common shares of the Company, having been considered 928,965,058 votes in favor, no votes against and no abstentions, Mr.

Accept, unanimously by shareholders holding one hundred percent (100%) of the common shares of the Company, having been considered 928,965,058 votes in favor, no votes against and no abstentions, the resignation request submitted on August 28, 2023 by Mr.

VIII.Resolutions: After analyzing and discussing the matters on the agenda, the shareholders holding one hundred percent (100%) of the common shares of the Company, unanimously and without reservations resolved as follows:

the votes, protests, and any dissenting votes will be numbered, received, and authenticated by the Chair, remaining on file at the Company's headquarters, pursuant to Article 130, §1, of the Brazilian Corporation Law; and

office currently in force (i.e., until the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 2025), reelection being permitted, who becomes an Independent Member of the Company's Board of Directors on the date herein, upon signature of the Term of

Possession and Clearance and Term of Consent of the Administrators contained inAnnex

and Annex IV hereto, respectively, which will be duly drawn up in the Company's own book. The election approved herein is in accordance with the favorable opinion issued on September 13, 2023, by the Company's Board of Directors and ESG Committee, pursuant to Article 11, item "c" of the Company's Bylaws, so that the Company's Board of Directors will now be composed by twelve (12) members, as indicated below:

David Gary Neeleman - Chairman of the Board of Directors; Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto - Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors; Carolyn Luther Trabuco; Michael Paul Lazarus; José Mario Caprioli dos Santos; Decio Luiz Chieppe; Renan Chieppe; Gilberto de Almeida Peralta; Patrick Wayne Quayle; Peter Allan Otto Seligmann; Renata Faber Rocha Ribeiro; and Daniella Marques Consentino.

Finally, the shareholders expressly authorized the management of the Company to take all measures required to implement the resolution hereby taken.

IX.Closing and Drafting of the Minutes: With nothing further to discuss, and in the absence of any other statement, the meeting was interrupted for the time required to draft these minutes. These minutes were read, approved, and signed by the Chairman, the Secretary, and the shareholders in attendance. Chair: Alexandre Wagner Malfitani - Chairman; Raphael Linares Felippe - Secretary.

Shareholders in Attendance: i) David Gary Neeleman; ii) Trip Participações S.A.; iii) Trip Investimentos LTDA.; and iv) Rio Novo Locações LTDA., all represented by Ms. Alessandra Leonardi de Azevedo Souza.

This is a true copy of the original minutes drawn up in the corporate book of the Company.

Barueri/SP, October 04, 2023.