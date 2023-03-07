Advanced search
    AZUL4   BRAZULACNPR4

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:16:23 2023-03-07 pm EST
11.53 BRL   +15.42%
01:45pAzul S A : Audit Committee Meeting - Review of the Management Report and Financial Statements of the fiscal year of 2022
PU
01:45pAzul S A : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Capital Increase and 4Q22 Financial Statement
PU
01:45pAzul S A : Notice to Shareholders - Capital Increase
PU
Azul S A : Notice to Shareholders - Capital Increase

03/07/2023 | 01:45pm EST
AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/ME n. 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.300.361.130

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

INFORMATION ON CAPITAL INCREASE DUE TO THE STOCK OPTIONS PLAN OF AZUL S.A. APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN MEETING HELD ON MARCH 6th, 2023.

In compliance with article 33, item XXXI, of CVM Resolution n. 80, dated as of March 29, 2022, Azul S.A. ("Company") hereby provides the information required in the "Exhibit E" of such Resolution, regarding the capital increase deliberated and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in meeting held on March 6th, 2023, as follows:

Date of the Shareholders Meeting in which the Stock Option Plan was approved

The Second Stock Options Plan was approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on June 30, 2014, and its Sixth Program, was approved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on August 8, 2022 ("Sixth Program of the Second SOP").

Amount of the capital increase and new capital stock

The approved capital increase amounts of sixty thousand, eight hundred and eighty-fiveReais (R$ 60,885.00).

Consequently, the Company's capital stock shall raise from the current amount of two billion, three hundred and thirteen million, nine hundred and forty thousand, seven hundred and ninety-eightReais and twelve cents (R$ 2,313,940,798.12) totwo billion, three hundred and fourteen million, one thousand, six hundred and eighty-threeReais and twelve cents (R$2,314,001,683.12).

Number of shares issued of each type and class

The capital increase comprises the issuance of five thousand and five hundred (5,500) preferred shares, which shall have the same characteristics and conditions, and will enjoy the same rights and advantages of the preferred shares which are already in existence or that may be issuanced.

Issuance price of the new shares

The new 5,050 preferred shares were issued at a price of eleven Reais and seven cents (R$ 11.07) per share, pursuant to the Sixth Program of the Second SOP.

1/2

Price of each type and class of the issuer's shares in the markets in which they are traded

Preferred Shares1

  1. minimum, average and maximum price in each year for the last three (3) years:
    2020 2021 2022

Minimum

R$ 10.35

R$ 21.86

R$ 9.44

Average

R$ 29.54

R$ 37.02

R$ 18.17

Maximum

R$ 62.41

R$ 48.55

R$ 29.29

  1. minimum, average and maximum price in each quarter of the year for the last two (2) years:

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

Minimum

22.49

35.46

37.44

33.60

21.86

17.90

12.38

11.07

9.44

Average

32.05

39.80

41.88

38.29

28.03

24.99

19.56

14.71

13.53

Maximum

42.28

44.95

48.55

44.72

38.72

29.29

24.84

18.23

17.39

  1. minimum, average and maximum price in each month for the last six (6) months:

Sep-22

Oct-22

Nov-22

Dec-22

Jan-23

Feb-23

Minimum

14.42

14.29

12.12

9.44

10.16

7.13

Average

16.48

16.28

13.69

10.75

11.55

9.14

Maximum

17.87

17.39

16.32

11.71

12.35

12.44

  1. average price for the last ninety (90) days: R$10.36.

Percentage of dilution resulting from the issuance

The percentage of dilution resulting from the capital increase is 0.0016%2.

  1. Only preferred shares of the Company (AZUL4) are traded on the stock market.
  2. Percentage of dilution based on the hypothetical conversion of all common shares into preferred shares at a 75:1 ratio.

2/2

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 18:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
