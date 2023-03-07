Azul S A : Notice to Shareholders - Capital Increase

AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/ME n. 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.300.361.130

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

INFORMATION ON CAPITAL INCREASE DUE TO THE STOCK OPTIONS PLAN OF AZUL S.A. APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN MEETING HELD ON MARCH 6th, 2023.

In compliance with article 33, item XXXI, of CVM Resolution n. 80, dated as of March 29, 2022, Azul S.A. ("Company") hereby provides the information required in the "Exhibit E" of such Resolution, regarding the capital increase deliberated and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in meeting held on March 6th, 2023, as follows:

Date of the Shareholders Meeting in which the Stock Option Plan was approved

The Second Stock Options Plan was approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on June 30, 2014, and its Sixth Program, was approved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on August 8, 2022 ("Sixth Program of the Second SOP").

Amount of the capital increase and new capital stock

The approved capital increase amounts of sixty thousand, eight hundred and eighty-fiveReais (R$ 60,885.00).

Consequently, the Company's capital stock shall raise from the current amount of two billion, three hundred and thirteen million, nine hundred and forty thousand, seven hundred and ninety-eightReais and twelve cents (R$ 2,313,940,798.12) totwo billion, three hundred and fourteen million, one thousand, six hundred and eighty-threeReais and twelve cents (R$2,314,001,683.12).

Number of shares issued of each type and class

The capital increase comprises the issuance of five thousand and five hundred (5,500) preferred shares, which shall have the same characteristics and conditions, and will enjoy the same rights and advantages of the preferred shares which are already in existence or that may be issuanced.

Issuance price of the new shares

The new 5,050 preferred shares were issued at a price of eleven Reais and seven cents (R$ 11.07) per share, pursuant to the Sixth Program of the Second SOP.

