    AZUL4   BRAZULACNPR4

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:37 2023-04-28 pm EDT
10.86 BRL   +6.47%
04/28Azul S A : AGM/EGM - Final Voting Map
PU
04/28Azul S A : By-laws
PU
04/28Azul S A : Minutes of the annual and extraordinary general shareholders' meetings
PU
Azul S A : Notice to shareholders - Jornal Changing

04/28/2023 | 10:38pm EDT
AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/ME No. 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.300.361.130 - CVM 24112

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

According to article 289, paragraph 3rd of Law No. 6.404/76, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law"), Azul S.A. ("Company") hereby informs its shareholders that in the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings held on the date hereof was approved the management proposal for changing the widely circulated newspaper where the Company makes its legal publications, from the newspaper "Diário Comercial" to the newspaper "Folha de São Paulo".

Barueri, April 28, 2023.

Alexandre Wagner Malfitani

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 29 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2023 02:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 19 253 M 3 845 M 3 845 M
Net income 2023 -730 M -146 M -146 M
Net Debt 2023 21 838 M 4 361 M 4 361 M
P/E ratio 2023 -5,05x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 776 M 754 M 754 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 13 543
Free-Float 82,3%
Managers and Directors
John Peter Rodgerson Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Wagner Malfitani Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
David Gary Neeleman Chairman
Antonio Flavio Torres Martins Costa Chief Operating Officer
José Mário Caprioli dos Santos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZUL S.A.-1.36%754
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.79%28 288
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.4.41%22 052
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.43%21 951
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC21.50%18 643
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED7.87%18 350
