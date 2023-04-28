Azul S A : Notice to shareholders - Jornal Changing

AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/ME No. 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.300.361.130 - CVM 24112

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

According to article 289, paragraph 3rd of Law No. 6.404/76, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law"), Azul S.A. ("Company") hereby informs its shareholders that in the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings held on the date hereof was approved the management proposal for changing the widely circulated newspaper where the Company makes its legal publications, from the newspaper "Diário Comercial" to the newspaper "Folha de São Paulo".

Barueri, April 28, 2023.

Alexandre Wagner Malfitani

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer