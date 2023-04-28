Azul S A : Notice to shareholders - Jornal Changing

AZUL S.A.
Publicly-held Company
CNPJ/ME No. 09.305.994/0001-29
NIRE 35.300.361.130 - CVM 24112
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
According to article 289, paragraph 3rd of Law No. 6.404/76, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law"), Azul S.A. ("Company") hereby informs its shareholders that in the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings held on the date hereof was approved the management proposal for changing the widely circulated newspaper where the Company makes its legal publications, from the newspaper "Diário Comercial" to the newspaper "Folha de São Paulo".
Barueri, April 28, 2023.
Alexandre Wagner Malfitani
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
Azul SA published this content on 29 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2023 02:37:09 UTC.