Azul S A : Reports September 2022 Traffic - Form 6-K

Azul Reports September 2022 Traffic

São Paulo, October 7, 2022 - Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by departures and number of cities served, announces today its preliminary traffic results for September 2022.

Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 11.3% compared to September 2021 on a capacity (ASKs) increase of 11.7%, resulting in a load factor of 79.1%, a reduction of 0.3 percentage points compared to the same period in 2021.

"In September we continued to see strong demand for our flights, allowing us to maintain constant load factors with increasing yields. We expect these trends to continue into our peak summer season," says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.

Sept-22 Sept-21 % ∆ 3Q22 3Q21 % ∆ YTD 2022 YTD 2021 % ∆ Domestic RPK (million) 2,035 2,162 -5.9% 6,883 6,516 5.6% 19,991 16,266 22.9% ASK (million) 2,639 2,692 -2.0% 8,560 8,087 5.8% 25,156 20,646 21.8% Load factor 77.1% 80.3% -3.2 p.p. 80.4% 80.6% -0.2 p.p. 79.5% 78.8% +0.7 p.p. International RPK (million) 505 121 318.9% 1,582 401 294.8% 3,428 813 321.8% ASK (million) 573 182 214.6% 1,789 574 211.5% 3,998 1,289 210.1% Load factor 88.3% 66.3% +22.0 p.p. 88.5% 69.8% +18.7 p.p. 85.7% 63.0% +22.7 p.p. Total RPK (million) 2,540 2,282 11.3% 8,465 6,917 22.4% 23,419 17,078 37.1% ASK (million) 3,211 2,874 11.7% 10,349 8,661 19.5% 29,154 21,935 32.9% Load factor 79.1% 79.4% -0.3 p.p. 81.8% 79.9% +1.9 p.p. 80.3% 77.9% +2.4 p.p.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers around 900 daily flights to over 150 destinations. With an operating fleet of around 160 aircraft and more than 13,000 crewmembers, Azul has a network of more than 300 non-stop routes. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.