Azul S A : Reports September 2022 Traffic - Form 6-K

10/07/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
Azul Reports September 2022 Traffic
São Paulo, October 7, 2022 - Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by departures and number of cities served, announces today its preliminary traffic results for September 2022.
Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 11.3% compared to September 2021 on a capacity (ASKs) increase of 11.7%, resulting in a load factor of 79.1%, a reduction of 0.3 percentage points compared to the same period in 2021.
"In September we continued to see strong demand for our flights, allowing us to maintain constant load factors with increasing yields. We expect these trends to continue into our peak summer season," says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.
Sept-22
Sept-21
% ∆
3Q22
3Q21
% ∆
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
% ∆
Domestic
RPK (million)
2,035
2,162
-5.9%
6,883
6,516
5.6%
19,991
16,266
22.9%
ASK (million)
2,639
2,692
-2.0%
8,560
8,087
5.8%
25,156
20,646
21.8%
Load factor
77.1%
80.3%
-3.2 p.p.
80.4%
80.6%
-0.2 p.p.
79.5%
78.8%
+0.7 p.p.
International
RPK (million)
505
121
318.9%
1,582
401
294.8%
3,428
813
321.8%
ASK (million)
573
182
214.6%
1,789
574
211.5%
3,998
1,289
210.1%
Load factor
88.3%
66.3%
+22.0 p.p.
88.5%
69.8%
+18.7 p.p.
85.7%
63.0%
+22.7 p.p.
Total
RPK (million)
2,540
2,282
11.3%
8,465
6,917
22.4%
23,419
17,078
37.1%
ASK (million)
3,211
2,874
11.7%
10,349
8,661
19.5%
29,154
21,935
32.9%
Load factor
79.1%
79.4%
-0.3 p.p.
81.8%
79.9%
+1.9 p.p.
80.3%
77.9%
+2.4 p.p.
