Azul S A : Sustainability Policy

08/30/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
SUSTAINABILITY POLICY OF AZUL

The vision of Azul is to be the best airline company in the world, and we have achieved such recognition, being considered the Best Airline in the World, by TripAdvisor ranking. We believe that to have achieved such recognition, we also need to be the best for the world, bringing benefits and positive impacts to our shareholders, customers, crew, suppliers, communities where we operate and to the environment.

This policy aims to consolidate our commitment to grow in a sustainable way, involving and integrating all the actors that relate to us.

We use the following SDGs - Sustainable Development Goals as our guidelines, which are aligned to our business and strategy, defined according to our materiality matrix, publicly available and reviewed every at least two years:

  1. Good Health and Well-being
  1. Gender Equality
  1. Decent Work and Growth Economy
  2. Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure
  3. Reduced Inequalities
  4. Sustainable Cities and communities
  5. Responsible Consumption and Production
  6. Climate Action
  1. Life on Land
  2. Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions
  3. Partnerships for The Goals

In line with our vision, mission and values, our Code of Ethics and Conduct, our goal to connect hundreds of destinations in Brazil and bring altogether people worldwide, Azul's sustainability strategy is defined as Conexão que Transforma - Connection that Transforms. We want to promote true, long-lasting and beneficial connections to everyone who relates to us in some way.

For this, in addition to a financially resilient and sustainable business model, we are going to operate based on 3 pillars:

  1. Eco-EfficientOperation: Nothing matters more to us than Safety, and it is our first value. We seek operational excellence with high integrity of our aircrafts and our crew.
  1. Focus on People: Engaged and Healthy Crew, Loyal Customers and Suppliers, and Communities involved, creating an equitable society and a fair economy.
  1. Reaching +Far: Go Further and beyond, through investment on social development and protection of the planet through innovative and passionable projects.

This Policy was based on the Company's Vision, Mission, Values and the Code of Ethics and Conduct, available on the channel of Azul Brazilian Airlines Institutional website. It is applicable to all, also to our business units and operations. This policy will be reviewed every two years or whenever there is a material change in our company strategy.

John Peter Rodgerson

CEO Azul Linhas Aéreas

Av. Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, nº 939, torre Jatobá, Tamboré.

Barueri / SP - CEP 06460-040

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 18:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
