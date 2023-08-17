Transcript Aug 10 | 2023 Conference Call 2Q23 Earnings Results Aug 10, 2023 Operator Hello everyone, welcome all to Azul's First Quarter Earning Call. My name is Zach and I will be your operator for today. This event is being recorded and all participants will be in a listen-only mode until we conduct the Q&A session, following the Company's presentation. If you have questions, click on the Q&A icon at the bottom of your screen and write your name and company. When your name is announced please turn on your microphone on, and then proceed. (Operator Instructions). I would like to turn the presentation over to Thais Haberli, Head of Investor Relations. Thais, you may proceed. Thais Haberli - Head of Investor Relations Thank you, Zach, and welcome all Azul's Second Quarter Earnings Call. The results that we announced this morning, the audio of this call and the slides that we reference are available on our IR website. Presenting today will be David Neeleman, Azul's Founder and Chairman; John Rodgerson, CEO; and Alex Malﬁtani, our CFO. Abhi Shah, the President of Azul is also here for the Q&A session. Before I turn the call over to David, I'd like to caution you regarding our forward-looking statements. Any matters discussed today that are not historical facts, particularly comments regarding the Company's future plans, objectives and expected performance, constitute forward- looking statements. These statements are based on a range of assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable but are subject to uncertainties and risks that are discussed in detail in our CVM and SEC ﬁlings. Also, during the course of the call, we will discuss non-IFRS performance measures, which should not be considered in isolation. With that, I will turn the call over to David. David? David Gary Neeleman - Azul's Founder and Chairman Thanks, Thais. Welcome everyone and thanks for joining us for our second quarter 2023 earnings call. 2Q23 was one of the most important in our history. I could not start without recognizing the impressive work of our leadership team. In 2Q23, we made significant progress on our comprehensive and permanent capital optimization plan leading to a successful conclusion in July. John and Alex, together with their skillful teams, successfully implemented our plan, which included new agreements with lessors and REMs, an exchange offer and a new money raise. John will give you more detail later. It is absolutely incredible what they were able to achieve, all

Transcript Aug 10 | 2023 of this in just a six-month window. I also want to thank all of our partners and investors who supported us throughout this process. Together, we have delivered a true win-win solution that we promised on the outset, one that is value maximizing for all stakeholders. I thank you for your vote of confidence in our Company and in our future. Finally, and most importantly, I have to thank our passionate crew members, who continued to deliver excellence every day. Without our industry leading operation, customer service and a Company that produces over R$1 billion in EBITDA per year, none of this would have been possible. Thanks to their continued efforts, we are now in a position where we can put the crisis behind us and we can focus on the future. Turning to slide four, you can see that our network is stronger than ever. Our superior business model and structured competitive advantage allow us to connect all of Brazil. We are the only carrier in 81% of our routes and fly to over 160 destinations, three times more than our competition. We are the leader in more than 90% of our routes, which supports our industry leading profitability. During 2Q23, we launched our expanded Congonhas service, more than doubling the daily departures, now serving all of the top corporate destinations. In addition, we launched our newest international destinations, Paris and Curaçao, both of which are off to a very strong start. On slide five, you can see the outstanding performance of our business units in 2Q23. Our loyalty program, Tudo Azul, more than doubled in gross buildings versus 2019 and is clearly benefiting from our new Congonhas flights. Sign ups to the program have increased more than 80% since we launched our expanded Congonhas schedule. I could not be prouder of our vacations business, which has had another exceptional quarter, with more than a 40% growth in gross buildings compared to the 2Q22. This business is now four times the size in terms of net revenue than in 2019. Azul Viagens is the second largest vacation agency in all of Brazil and we continue with our strong growth, expecting to double our stores to more than 100 by the end of this year. Azul Cargo, our logistics business, continues to be the largest air logistics provider with the domestic market share of 34% and with net revenues more than double compared to 2019. As I said, this is an important quarter for us. I could not be prouder of how the entire team has pulled together to deliver these amazing results for our shareholders. With that, I will pass the time to John to give you more details on our 2Q23 results. John? John Rodgerson - Azul's CEO Thank you, David. I would also like to thank our crew members for their incredible work. Every day, I see how passionate and caring our people are for each other and our customers. It is this special culture that will fuel our Company for years to come.

Transcript Aug 10 | 2023 Turning to the numbers, I would like to highlight our record results. As you can see on slide six, in 2Q23, we achieved record revenues for a second quarter of R$4.3 billion, 9% up versus 2Q22. Revenue in 2Q23 was up an impressive 63% compared to the same period in 2019. Yield and RASK were also second quarter records at R$46.81 and R$40.42, respectively. Our EBITDA grew a remarkable 88% year-over-year, reaching an all time record for a second quarter of R$1.2 billion, with one of the highest margins in the industry at 27%, 11.4 percentage points higher year-over-year. As you can see on slide seven, our EBITDA increased 58% versus 2Q19, even with a 60% increase in fuel prices. This is a clear demonstration of the strength and the resiliency in our business. Our structural competitive advantages combined with our rational and profitable growth allowed us to expand earnings in any macroeconomic scenario. On slide eight, you can see that average fares were up 6% versus last year, while fuel prices dropped 24% year-over-year. It is a very positive sign as we transition into the seasonally strongest part of the year under a very constructive demand and pricing environment, in contrast to what you are seeing in other regions in the world. As you can see on slide nine, we continue to effectively manage our costs with a 10% decrease in CASK year-over-year. This is mainly driven by the reduction in fuel prices and by our cost reduction initiatives and productivity gains. Just to give you an example, a record 76% of our customers now use automated self-service tools for their check-in. In addition, productivity measured by ASKs for full-time employees has also increased, with the Company now generating 13% more ASKs per FTE than in 2019. And this is with an on-time performance of 87%. No small fee. In addition, our fleet transformation of fuel savings initiatives resulted in a 4% reduction in fuel consumption per ASK compared to last year. We have the lowest CASK in the region, even with a diversified fleet and lower average aircraft size. As we promised you, we are now a more efficient airline and better than ever. Azul has one of the highest EBITDA margins in the industry, as you can see on slide 10. The strength of our revenue performance, efficiency of our next-gen fleet, growth in our business units and world class customer service directly led to these results. As David mentioned in the opening remarks, we have now concluded our capital optimization plan. This was an incredible achievement in such a short period of time and I join David in thanking our teams and our partners for their dedication and their support. On slide 11, we remind you of the pillars of our plan. As announced before, we successfully reached agreements with lessors and OEMs to exchange COVID deferral payments into a combination of debt and equity. We also agreed with our lessors to make market-to-market adjustments on our leases, with any differences to the original lease rates also being exchanged for a combination of debt and equity. Lessors and OEMs agreed to receive an unsecured tradable note maturing in 2030 with a

Transcript Aug 10 | 2023 coupon of 7.5% a year, an equity instrument convertible into preferred shares to be issued quarterly, installments starting at the end of 2024 with all issuances to be completed by the end of 2027, and minimal dilution to our shareholders of roughly 17%. The next step in the plan was the restructuring of our debt obligation, which is why in June we launched a par-for-par exchange offer to extend the maturities of our 2024 and 2026 notes to 2029 and 2030. We successfully concluded this offer in July with an aggregate acceptance rate of 86% of the principal outstanding. The final step was a new capital raise, which was concluded in July with the issuance of US$800 million in bonds maturing in 2028. The offer was three times covered, enabling Azul to obtain the lowest coupon among our peers in the region. The success of our comprehensive plan clearly demonstrates Azul's ability to execute and represents a significant vote of confidence in our Company by the market and all of our stakeholders. I just want to remind everyone that this entire process was done amicably with our partners and stakeholders, based on the guiding principle that our partners would receive 100% of what was committed to them. We always believed that this was the value maximizing solution for all, and I am happy to say that this is what we have achieved. On slide 12, we show you the updated amounts related to the reduction in our lease payments resulting from our lessor negotiations. As you can see, we are reducing our annual lease payments by R$1.5 billion in 2023 and over R$1 billion in 2024, taking our recurring annual rent to below R$3 billion. In summary, the plan delivered the lease payment reductions we were targeting to optimize our cash flow and enable our future growth. On slide 13, you can clearly see the runway that we have created. We have no significant maturities for the next five years, another key targeted outcome from our plan. Both in terms of yearly cash flow and future debt maturities, we overachieved versus what we expected. We now have a strong balance sheet and liquidity to match our industry leading operating performance. As you can see on slide 14, the second quarter leverage organically decreased a full turn, from 5.2 to 4.2, as we paid down debt and increased our EBITDA. This is even more impressive considering it does not yet reflect the reduction in leverage expected from our capital optimization plan. With the reduction in lease liabilities from our successful agreements with lessors, our deleveraging process will accelerate. You can see that by the end of the year, leverage will reduce almost another full turn to 3.5, in line with the guidance we gave last quarter. We also remain with our expectations to end 2024 with the leverage of three, in line with our pre- pandemic levels. This leverage also includes the 2028 senior secured notes issued in July and the 2030 unsecured notes to be issued to lessors no later than September. As a result of the optimization plan, all three rating agencies have already upgraded Azul, reinforcing our financial health going forward.