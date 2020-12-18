Azul S A : Transcrição da Videoconferência do Azul Day 2020 (original em inglês) 12/18/2020 | 01:31pm EST Send by mail :

Videoconference Webcast Azul Day December 16, 2020 Thais Haberli -- Manager of Investor Relations Good morning. Bom dia. My name is Thais Haberli, I'm the IR at Azul - IR Manager at Azul, sorry guys. It's my first online "ao vivo" event, so I'm sorry about that.But it's a pleasure to have you all here with us today in our Azul Day. We have some guests here, but I would like to thank you all for this time today. We hope that they will be informative and helpful as you continue to make your invest decision on Azul. Today's slide, audio and video will be available on our IR website. Presenting today will be John Rodgerson, our CEO; Alex Malfitani, our CFO; and Abhi Shah, our Chief Revenue Officer. Before I turn the presentation over to John. I would like to show you a video that summarizes 2020 year. Also, we will have a Q&A session after the presentation. So please send all the questions you have through our website platform. Thank you. So please send all the questions you have through our website platform. Thank you. John Peter Rodgerson -- Chief Executive Officer It's pretty emotional to watch that video and think about everything we went through in 2020. But I like how it ends. We're ready to show the world what it means to be the best airline in the world. With that we carry a huge responsibility. And I welcome everybody today, we're excited by what we've accomplished and we're excited about what we're going to get accomplished in the coming years. I want to walk through quickly some slides with you. First thing, this is a company that's led by founders. Yesterday was our 12th Anniversary at a call that David Neeleman and he said, it's very rare and he's absolutely right to have a company 12 years later being led by its Founders. Every single person on this page is a founder of the company was here before our first flight. That makes a difference, as we walk through what we did in 2020, walk through what we're going to do going forward. It makes a huge difference to have a company led by Founders. We're not executives does our baby. We built this and we're going to continue to grow this business going forward. Every single person here had the opportunity to do something else, but we've chosen to be here, because we believe in the upside of Azul is so great. Want to walk through kind of a couple of highlights what happened in 2020. Obviously, we're very excited that we have new shareholders that came in through the $1.7 billion convertible debt that we've just raised. But the real challenge that we faced through April, May and June. We preserved over BRL8 billion in cash and will walk you through how we did that. We actually helped Brazil, we had an Essential Air Service in Brazil, where we connected Brazil when nobody was wanting to fly. We connected doctors and we just announced this last week that we'll be carrying the vaccine for free all throughout Brazil. So we're very excited about what we've done to contribute to help Brazil. But more importantly, we did you humanitarian flights, we've made our company a stronger company. And I was speaking this morning to our Head of FP&A in the inside the company that had arrived just two years ago and when you go through a very tough crisis like we did, you become an owner of the company, you have your fingerprints on the company and the entire team that helped us get through 2020 is passionate and owners of this company going forward. And our entire management team thinks like owners and that's pretty exciting as we move forward. I want to talk through the management plan. This is the BRL8 billion that we did and so we prepared for the worst and we absolutely hope for the best and what we're seeing now is much better than we had previously envisioned. So we created the management plan, we're going to talk just briefly about the management plan and why this is a superior plan to what you may have seen elsewhere in the market. We sat down with every single one of our stakeholders and we designed a plan to create BRL8 billion in working capital to save ourselves through the crisis. We projected that we'd be flying 40% of the network by the end of this year. We're now flying 70% and Abhi will give you the details on that. So we prepared for the worst, but we maintained the flexibility to be able to return very quickly and that's absolutely what we did. Every stakeholder participated and the team worked tirelessly over the first six months of this crisis to preserve capital and we are the only airline that I know in the world that did not burn cash in the second quarter or the third quarter and will have minimal cash burn in the fourth quarter, pretty remarkable and its a testament to the work of all of our crew members and everything that we did to build this great company. And all of our great partners that we have, in our OEMs like Embraer, Airbus our leasing companies all that have stepped up, but principally to our crew members. And I'm going to talk a lot about our crew members today. Our number one priority is the health and safety of our customers and our crew members. And so we've done a lot of things. Obviously flying today, you can see the Brazilians feel safe traveling with the help of filters on board of our aircraft or the new cleaning procedures that we have or the Tapete Azul to board the aircraft. The health and safety of our crew members is number one. You'll see that in that, this confidence that's return to the market and our flights are full and that's a great thing. Our customers know that it's safe to fly again and we're very excited about that. But I want to talk about keeping our crew members engaged. I think I'm most proud of through this crisis that we had 11,716 of our crew members out of 13,500 that came and voluntarily took a leave of absence. Think about it, its pretty remarkable to be in a country like Brazil where there wasn't government assistance given like there was in the US or Europe. They have 11,716 crew members come to us and say, I want to take a month, two months, three months off, unpaid leave absence to help Azul be stronger. And 2019 was our most profitable year on record. We were also elected best airline in the world, our executives earned a bonus. But in late March before the day that we would pay the bonus in April, our entire executive team came to me and said they did -- would not accept their bonus for 2019. Pretty remarkable and emotional when you think about it. That shows the dedication that our crew members have from the very top of the organization, all the way down throughout the organization. We have crew members that are dedicated, passionate about what we've built. I don't think you'll find another company in the world that has more passionate crew members than we have at Azul and so I'm very, very proud of that. But what that drives? Is it drives the best company in the world? It drives unbelievable customer service. If you see that we were rated once again in the top in the world in terms of customer service and this year we were rated the best airline in the world. We're very, very proud of that accomplishment. But every year we consistently do that, is because of our people, the people make a difference. And I think that we really were tested when we went from 1,000 flights a day to 70 flights a day and we had a lot of our people were not flying, it's the people that make a difference, its our people that decided to take unpaid leave of absence, our people that went above and beyond to care for our customers that really made a difference at Azul. And I think that you -- we tell our crew members every day that the responsibility only goes up. The responsibility now that we're rated the best airline in the world, we need to continue to deliver. I think the best example of this is the other day, last month we had a pilot of ours had closed the door and started taxing and he got a call from the airport, because we had a client that missed the flight and the client that missed the flights mother was in the ICU. And this is probably the last opportunity she was going to see her mother. And the gate agent called the pilot on the phone and said, will you please come back? The pilot made the difficult decision to come back and it was applauded by the rest of our customers on board that aircraft. That shows you the culture that Azul has and it's down to the airport agent, down to the pilots, all the way up through our top executives inside the company. As we look forward, I'd like to show Brazil serves all of Brazil. This is really, really important. When you talk about the network that Abhi has designed, we serve a 113 destinations in Brazil. We are truly the only company that serves all of Brazil. For us Brazil is much bigger than it is for our competitors. I've often talked about the triangle in Brazil, which is what our competitors use, which is Rio, Sao Paulo, Brazila and they have 90 plus percent of their ASKs dedicated on that triangle. And unfortunate that triangle is probably the most impacted in this crisis, but Azul serves all of Brazil and I think that's a big difference and the opportunity to grow Brazil exists, because there's pockets of demand all throughout Brazil and we've seen that. And one of the reasons why we've been able to bring our network back online much faster than others in the world, is because of the diversified network that we have. That we have hubs in the north, we've hubs in Northeast, we have in the Central West of the country. It's really phenomenal of the network that we've built and it's our people and the network that drive the strategy of Azul. I want to kind of quickly walk through something. When we took this company public, three years ago, we told you we were going to do a lot of things. What I'm here to say is that we over delivered on every single one of those. We grew revenue, we grew ASKs, we doubled the EBITDA and we did that in a much faster pace than we had originally projected. This is a company that has Founders, that is delivering upon its promise at the IPO. And the things that we're going to tell you today, we will deliver upon. Marked by words. We will deliver. Nobody thought we would double EBITDA, since we went public, when the Real was at 3 and Real went to 4, but we delivered on that. Nobody thought that Abhi would increase unit revenue, as we increased ASKs, but we did that. And we will continue to deliver and so this is a team that when we told you in April that we would embark upon a management plan that would save this company. Many doubted that we would able to pull it off? But look at what we've accomplished with overBRL8 billion. So it's important just to highlight what we've accomplished in the past, but now we're going to look forward. And what I'm most excited about in Brazil is this. Brazilians don't travel enough, you may say that Americans may travel less now. You may say that Europeans may travel less now. But Brazilians need to get to the same levels of their other Latin American peers. Take a look at this chart, it's very remarkable. If Brazil gets the same level that Mexico is, you need 2.3 more Azuls that's a company that has a 150 aircraft and flies almost 1,000 flights a day. You need 2.3 more Azuls just to get to where Mexico is. Look at what you need to get to, to get to where Colombia is, you need 3 additional Azuls in the market, look at what you need to get to where Chile is, you need almost 7 Azuls to get to work, Chile is. The market will continue to grow, this is unlike any other place in the world. You can knock Brazil for a lot of things, but you can't knock Brazil for its potential. And Brazil has an enormous amount of potential, we will tap into that. What we've done over the last decade, is we've connected all of This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

