    AZUL4   BRAZULACNPR4

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:53 2023-06-01 pm EDT
17.85 BRL   +5.93%
05:57pAzul S A : Updates Market About Personal Guarantee in Issuance of Securities
PU
05/31Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Azul to $14 From $12, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
05/22BofA Securities Upgrades Azul to Neutral From Underperform
MT
Azul S A : Updates Market About Personal Guarantee in Issuance of Securities

06/01/2023 | 05:57pm EDT
Material Fact

June | 2023

Azul Updates Market About Personal Guarantee in

Issuance of Securities

São Paulo, June 1st, 2023 - Azul S.A., "Azul" (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), a publicly-held company registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), under the terms and for purposes of CVM Resolution no. 44, of August 23 ,2021, as amended, hereby inform its shareholders and the market in general that, on June 1st, 2023, Azul's Board Of Directors approved the collateral grant, in the form of personal guarantee in the Issuance (as described below) by its subsidiary Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras S.A. ("Issuer"). At the same date, the Issuer's Board Of Directors approved the 11th issuance of simple debentures, not convertible into shares, with real guarantee, with personal guarantee additional, in a single series, for public distribution, under the automatic distribution registry rite, pursuant to CVM Resolution 160, of July 13, 2022, as amended ("Issuance" and "Debentures", respectively).

The Issuance will comprised of up to 600,000 Debentures, with a unity Value of R$1,000.00, with a total of up to R$600,000,000.00 at the issuance date. The maturity period will be 12 months starting from the issuance date. The net proceeds obtained by the Issuer with the Issuance will be used to wholly and exclusively for the payment of fuel supply to Raízen S.A..

The present Material Fact has an exclusively informative character, in accordance with the regulations in force, and should not be interpreted and/or considered, for all legal effects, as a material for the sale and/or disclosure of the Debentures.

Azul will keep all its shareholders and the market in general up to date about the Issuance.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Tel: +55 11 4831 2880 invest@voeazul.com.br

Press Relations

Tel: +55 11 4831 1245 imprensa@voeazul.com.br

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 21:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 19 123 M 3 803 M 3 803 M
Net income 2023 -577 M -115 M -115 M
Net Debt 2023 24 235 M 4 820 M 4 820 M
P/E ratio 2023 -27,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 852 M 1 164 M 1 164 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
EV / Sales 2024 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 13 543
Free-Float 82,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 16,85 BRL
Average target price 21,63 BRL
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Peter Rodgerson Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Wagner Malfitani Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
David Gary Neeleman Chairman
Antonio Flavio Torres Martins Costa Chief Operating Officer
José Mário Caprioli dos Santos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZUL S.A.53.04%1 147
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED15.91%24 540
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.10.56%23 350
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC34.73%19 963
AIR CHINA LIMITED-14.39%17 739
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.25.90%15 567
