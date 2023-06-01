Azul S A : Updates Market About Personal Guarantee in Issuance of Securities

Material Fact

June | 2023

Azul Updates Market About Personal Guarantee in

Issuance of Securities

São Paulo, June 1st, 2023 - Azul S.A., "Azul" (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), a publicly-held company registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), under the terms and for purposes of CVM Resolution no. 44, of August 23 ,2021, as amended, hereby inform its shareholders and the market in general that, on June 1st, 2023, Azul's Board Of Directors approved the collateral grant, in the form of personal guarantee in the Issuance (as described below) by its subsidiary Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras S.A. ("Issuer"). At the same date, the Issuer's Board Of Directors approved the 11th issuance of simple debentures, not convertible into shares, with real guarantee, with personal guarantee additional, in a single series, for public distribution, under the automatic distribution registry rite, pursuant to CVM Resolution 160, of July 13, 2022, as amended ("Issuance" and "Debentures", respectively).

The Issuance will comprised of up to 600,000 Debentures, with a unity Value of R$1,000.00, with a total of up to R$600,000,000.00 at the issuance date. The maturity period will be 12 months starting from the issuance date. The net proceeds obtained by the Issuer with the Issuance will be used to wholly and exclusively for the payment of fuel supply to Raízen S.A..

The present Material Fact has an exclusively informative character, in accordance with the regulations in force, and should not be interpreted and/or considered, for all legal effects, as a material for the sale and/or disclosure of the Debentures.

Azul will keep all its shareholders and the market in general up to date about the Issuance.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Tel: +55 11 4831 2880 invest@voeazul.com.br

Press Relations

Tel: +55 11 4831 1245 imprensa@voeazul.com.br