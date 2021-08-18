Azul S A : and Emirates announce codeshare agreement

Notice to the Market

August | 2021

Azul and Emirates announce codeshare agreement

The partnership provide customers national and international connectivity with benefits

São Paulo, August 18, 2021 - Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and departures announces today a new codeshare agreement with Emirates, the main airline in the United Arab Emirates, starting on August 18, 2021.

The partnership allows customers to have more benefits and take advantage of the wide connectivity of Azul's network to reach several destinations in Brazil and connect to and from eight cities operated by Azul in Brazil to Emirates' global network through São Paulo. The benefits and convenience of a codeshare ticket include those of thru check-in and thru-baggage.

"We are delighted to announce this partnership with Emirates, which will provide seamless benefits and

amenities to our customers, as well as access to a wide national and international network. We have great synergy with Emirates, which, like Azul, has operational excellence embedded deep within the DNA. Without a doubt, these details consolidate even more this international partnership", says Abhi Shah, Azul's Chief Revenue Officer.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Chief Commercial Officer said: "Emirates is delighted to be entering into a codeshare

partnership with Azul to offer to our customers an enhanced, smooth and convenient connectivity between eight cities in Brazil to/from Dubai and our global network through São Paulo. Brazil is an important market for

Emirates and our partnership with Azul underscores Emirates' commitment to strengthen our reach in the region

and open up more options for our customers. With one ticket, our customers can access a seamless experience through check-in, bag check and boarding on every leg of their journey. We look forward to working with Azul

and strengthening our partnership in the days to come."

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 700 daily flights to 120 destinations. With an operating fleet of 160 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 200 non-stop routes. In 2020, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice, the only Brazilian company to receive this recognition. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

About Emirates and Brazil

Emirates currently operates five weekly flights to Sao Paulo on its widebody Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Emirates' hub in Dubai is open to travellers from Brazil with visa on arrival for business, fun and tourism and visitors will be spoilt for choice in the family-friendly city with its year-round sunshine, iconic landmarks, and a culinary scene to suit every taste. Dubai also provides the perfect stopover option for Brazilian travellers on their way to popular holiday destinations such as the Maldives and Cairo.

Emirates has implemented enhanced safety measures across its entire ground and onboard customer journey experience to ensure safety and wellbeing of its customers and teams. Emirates leads the industry with customer centric solutions that make travel planning stress free with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

In addition to passenger flight services, Emirates SkyCargo, the airfreight division of the airline, offers cargo capacity on flights to Sao Paulo and Viracopos airports, connecting businesses in Brazil with their customers across the world, supporting international trade and facilitating transportation of essential commodities.