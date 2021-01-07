Azul S A : announces its traffic figures for December 2020

Traffic Release

December | 2020

Azul Reports December 2020 Traffic

São Paulo, January 7, 2020 - Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the best airline in the world according to Tripadvisor, announces today its preliminary traffic results for December 2020.

In December 2020, consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 18.1% compared to November 2020 on a capacity increase (ASKs) of 22.5%, resulting in a load factor of 80.0%. Domestic load factor was 80.8% and international load factor was 68.7%.

"In December, we continued to have the strongest recovery of any airline in the region, flying more than 90% of our domestic capacity compared to the same period last year. We ended the year flying to 113 destinations, a remarkable addition of 88 cities since April. This confirms the power of our business model, anchored on an unsurpassed network and a diversified fleet, which continue to give us confidence in our full recovery and growth trajectory", said John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.

Dec-20 Dec-19 % ∆ 4Q20 4Q19 % ∆ FY 20 FY 19 % ∆ Total RPK (million) 2,029 2,957 -31.4% 5,211 8,080 -35.5% 16,317 29,941 -45.5% ASK (million) 2,537 3,541 -28.4% 6,451 9,686 -33.4% 20,412 35,868 -43.1% Load factor 80.0% 83.5% -3.5 p.p. 80.8% 83.4% -2.6 p.p. 79.9% 83.5% -3.6 p.p. Domestic RPK (million) 1,908 2,135 -10.6% 4,879 6,155 -20.7% 13,795 22,790 -39.5% ASK (million) 2,360 2,595 -9.0% 5,968 7,432 -19.7% 17,176 27,521 -37.6% Load factor 80.8% 82.3% -1.5 p.p. 81.7% 82.8% -1.1 p.p. 80.3% 82.8% -2.5 p.p. International RPK (million) 121 822 -85.3% 331 1,925 -82.8% 2,522 7,151 -64.7% ASK (million) 176 946 -81.4% 483 2,254 -78.6% 3,237 8,348 -61.2% Load factor 68.7% 86.9% -18.2 p.p. 68.7% 85.4% -16.7 p.p. 77.9% 85.7% -7.8 p.p.

