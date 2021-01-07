Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Azul S.A.    AZUL4   BRAZULACNPR4

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/05
38.2 BRL   +1.25%
04:54pAZUL S A : announces its traffic figures for December 2020
PU
2020AZUL S A : Day 2020 Videoconference Transcr
PU
2020AZUL S A : Standard and Poor‘s December 2
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Azul S A : announces its traffic figures for December 2020

01/07/2021 | 04:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Traffic Release

December | 2020

Azul Reports December 2020 Traffic

São Paulo, January 7, 2020 - Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the best airline in the world according to Tripadvisor, announces today its preliminary traffic results for December 2020.

In December 2020, consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 18.1% compared to November 2020 on a capacity increase (ASKs) of 22.5%, resulting in a load factor of 80.0%. Domestic load factor was 80.8% and international load factor was 68.7%.

"In December, we continued to have the strongest recovery of any airline in the region, flying more than 90% of our domestic capacity compared to the same period last year. We ended the year flying to 113 destinations, a remarkable addition of 88 cities since April. This confirms the power of our business model, anchored on an unsurpassed network and a diversified fleet, which continue to give us confidence in our full recovery and growth trajectory", said John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.

Dec-20

Dec-19

% ∆

4Q20

4Q19

% ∆

FY 20

FY 19

% ∆

Total

RPK (million)

2,029

2,957

-31.4%

5,211

8,080

-35.5%

16,317

29,941

-45.5%

ASK (million)

2,537

3,541

-28.4%

6,451

9,686

-33.4%

20,412

35,868

-43.1%

Load factor

80.0%

83.5%

-3.5 p.p.

80.8%

83.4%

-2.6 p.p.

79.9%

83.5%

-3.6 p.p.

Domestic

RPK (million)

1,908

2,135

-10.6%

4,879

6,155

-20.7%

13,795

22,790

-39.5%

ASK (million)

2,360

2,595

-9.0%

5,968

7,432

-19.7%

17,176

27,521

-37.6%

Load factor

80.8%

82.3%

-1.5 p.p.

81.7%

82.8%

-1.1 p.p.

80.3%

82.8%

-2.5 p.p.

International

RPK (million)

121

822

-85.3%

331

1,925

-82.8%

2,522

7,151

-64.7%

ASK (million)

176

946

-81.4%

483

2,254

-78.6%

3,237

8,348

-61.2%

Load factor

68.7%

86.9%

-18.2 p.p.

68.7%

85.4%

-16.7 p.p.

77.9%

85.7%

-7.8 p.p.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 916 daily flights to 116 destinations. With an operating fleet of 140 aircraft and more than 13,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 249 non-stop routes as of December 31, 2019. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler's Choice Awards. Azul was also recognized in 2019 as best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive year by Skytrax. Additionally, in 2019, Azul ranked among the top ten most on-timelow-cost carriers in the world, according to OAG. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Traffic Release

December | 2020

Glossary

Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)

One-fare paying passenger transported one kilometer. RPK is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue passengers by the number of kilometers flown.

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK)

Number of aircraft seats multiplied by the number of kilometers flown.

Contact

Investor Relations Tel: +55 11 4831 2880 invest@voeazul.com.br

Media Relations

Tel: +55 11 4831 1245 imprensa@voeazul.com.br

This traffic release includes estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These estimates and forward-looking statements are based mainly on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of our preferred shares, including in the form of ADSs. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to many significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are made in light of information currently available to us. In addition, in this release, the words "may," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Azul is not under the obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors. Our independent public auditors have neither examined nor compiled the forward-looking statements and, accordingly, do not provide any assurance with respect to such statements. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the future events and circumstances discussed in this release might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decision based upon these estimates and forward-looking statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 21:53:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about AZUL S.A.
04:54pAZUL S A : announces its traffic figures for December 2020
PU
2020AZUL S A : Day 2020 Videoconference Transcr
PU
2020AZUL S A : Standard and Poor‘s December 2
PU
2020AZUL S A : Transcrição da Videoconferência do Azul Day 2020 (original em inglês)
PU
2020AZUL S A : Expects to Operate at About 70% of Total Capacity in December
MT
2020AZUL S A : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Budget 2021
PU
2020AZUL S A : 2020 Azul Day Presentation
PU
2020AZUL S A : Standard and Poor‘s Dezembro 2020 (Inglês)
PU
2020AZUL S A : S&P Upgrades Brazilian Airline Azul Rating Two Notches To 'CCC+' On L..
MT
2020AZUL S A : CVM 358 - Individual Form - November (Portuguese only)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 759 M 1 067 M 1 067 M
Net income 2020 -9 246 M -1 714 M -1 714 M
Net Debt 2020 18 611 M 3 449 M 3 449 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,16x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 532 M 2 326 M 2 323 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,41x
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 9 557
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AZUL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Azul S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZUL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 33,20 BRL
Last Close Price 36,09 BRL
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target -8,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Peter Rodgerson Chief Executive Officer
David Gary Neeleman Chairman
Antonio Flavio Torres Martins Costa Chief Operating Officer
Alexandre Wagner Malfitani Chief Financial Officer
José Mário Caprioli dos Santos Director & Institutional Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZUL S.A.-2.80%2 350
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.42%25 647
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.80%21 876
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.46%14 836
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.67%12 670
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-0.22%12 381
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ