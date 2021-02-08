Azul S A : announces its traffic figures for January 2021

Traffic Release

January | 2021

Azul Reports January 2021 Traffic

São Paulo, February 8, 2021 - Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and flight departures, announces today its preliminary traffic results for January 2021.

Domestic passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 13.2% compared to January 2019 on a domestic capacity increase (ASKs) of 17.6%, resulting in a load factor of 79.3%.

"We began the year on a very positive note as one of the few airlines in the world, if not the only, with domestic recovery already above 2019. We continue to monitor the development of the pandemic and the positive benefit from the vaccine rollout closely, and remain confident in a full recovery during 2021", said John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.

Jan-21 Dec-20 % ∆ Jan-19 % ∆ Total RPK (million) 2,293 2,029 13.0% 2,574 -10.9% ASK (million) 2,913 2,537 14.8% 3,081 -5.5% Load factor 78.7% 80.0% -1.3 p.p. 85.2% -6.5 p.p. Domestic RPK (million) 2,176 1,908 14.0% 1,922 13.2% ASK (million) 2,744 2,360 16.3% 2,333 17.6% Load factor 79.3% 80.8% -1.5 p.p. 84.3% -5.0 p.p. International RPK (million) 117 121 -3.0% 652 -82.0% ASK (million) 168 176 -4.4% 749 -77.5% Load factor 69.7% 68.7% +1.0 p.p. 87.8% -18.1 p.p.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers around 700 daily flights to 116 destinations. With an operating fleet of 140 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 203 non-stop routes as of December 31, 2020. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.