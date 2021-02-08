Azul S A : announces its traffic figures for January 2021

Traffic Release
January | 2021
Azul Reports January 2021 Traffic
São Paulo, February 8, 2021 - Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and flight departures, announces today its preliminary traffic results for January 2021.
Domestic passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 13.2% compared to January 2019 on a domestic capacity increase (ASKs) of 17.6%, resulting in a load factor of 79.3%.
"We began the year on a very positive note as one of the few airlines in the world, if not the only, with domestic recovery already above 2019. We continue to monitor the development of the pandemic and the positive benefit from the vaccine rollout closely, and remain confident in a full recovery during 2021", said John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.
|
|
Jan-21
|
|
Dec-20
|
% ∆
|
Jan-19
|
% ∆
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RPK (million)
|
2,293
|
2,029
|
13.0%
|
|
2,574
|
-10.9%
|
ASK (million)
|
2,913
|
2,537
|
14.8%
|
|
3,081
|
-5.5%
|
Load factor
|
78.7%
|
80.0%
|
-1.3 p.p.
|
85.2%
|
-6.5 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RPK (million)
|
2,176
|
1,908
|
14.0%
|
|
1,922
|
13.2%
|
ASK (million)
|
2,744
|
2,360
|
16.3%
|
|
2,333
|
17.6%
|
Load factor
|
79.3%
|
80.8%
|
-1.5 p.p.
|
84.3%
|
-5.0 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RPK (million)
|
117
|
121
|
-3.0%
|
|
652
|
-82.0%
|
ASK (million)
|
168
|
176
|
-4.4%
|
|
749
|
-77.5%
|
Load factor
|
69.7%
|
68.7%
|
+1.0 p.p.
|
87.8%
|
-18.1 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Azul
Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers around 700 daily flights to 116 destinations. With an operating fleet of 140 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 203 non-stop routes as of December 31, 2020. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.
Glossary
Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)
One-fare paying passenger transported one kilometer. RPK is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue passengers by the number of kilometers flown.
Available Seat Kilometers (ASK)
Number of aircraft seats multiplied by the number of kilometers flown.
Contact
Investor Relations Tel: +55 11 4831 2880 invest@voeazul.com.br
Media Relations
Tel: +55 11 4831 1245 imprensa@voeazul.com.br
This traffic release includes estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These estimates and forward-looking statements are based mainly on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of our preferred shares, including in the form of ADSs. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to many significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are made in light of information currently available to us. In addition, in this release, the words "may," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Azul is not under the obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors. Our independent public auditors have neither examined nor compiled the forward-looking statements and, accordingly, do not provide any assurance with respect to such statements. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the future events and circumstances discussed in this release might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decision based upon these estimates and forward-looking statements.
