Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Azul S.A.    AZUL4   BRAZULACNPR4

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/08
44.54 BRL   +2.27%
11:43aAZUL S A : announces its traffic figures for January 2021
PU
02/03AZUL S A : Reports 64% Rise in Q4 Revenue for Logistics Unit
MT
02/03AZUL S A : Cargo Revenue Grows 64% in 4Q20
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Azul S A : announces its traffic figures for January 2021

02/08/2021 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Traffic Release

January | 2021

Azul Reports January 2021 Traffic

São Paulo, February 8, 2021 - Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and flight departures, announces today its preliminary traffic results for January 2021.

Domestic passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 13.2% compared to January 2019 on a domestic capacity increase (ASKs) of 17.6%, resulting in a load factor of 79.3%.

"We began the year on a very positive note as one of the few airlines in the world, if not the only, with domestic recovery already above 2019. We continue to monitor the development of the pandemic and the positive benefit from the vaccine rollout closely, and remain confident in a full recovery during 2021", said John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.

Jan-21

Dec-20

% ∆

Jan-19

% ∆

Total

RPK (million)

2,293

2,029

13.0%

2,574

-10.9%

ASK (million)

2,913

2,537

14.8%

3,081

-5.5%

Load factor

78.7%

80.0%

-1.3 p.p.

85.2%

-6.5 p.p.

Domestic

RPK (million)

2,176

1,908

14.0%

1,922

13.2%

ASK (million)

2,744

2,360

16.3%

2,333

17.6%

Load factor

79.3%

80.8%

-1.5 p.p.

84.3%

-5.0 p.p.

International

RPK (million)

117

121

-3.0%

652

-82.0%

ASK (million)

168

176

-4.4%

749

-77.5%

Load factor

69.7%

68.7%

+1.0 p.p.

87.8%

-18.1 p.p.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers around 700 daily flights to 116 destinations. With an operating fleet of 140 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 203 non-stop routes as of December 31, 2020. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Traffic Release

January | 2021

Glossary

Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)

One-fare paying passenger transported one kilometer. RPK is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue passengers by the number of kilometers flown.

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK)

Number of aircraft seats multiplied by the number of kilometers flown.

Contact

Investor Relations Tel: +55 11 4831 2880 invest@voeazul.com.br

Media Relations

Tel: +55 11 4831 1245 imprensa@voeazul.com.br

This traffic release includes estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These estimates and forward-looking statements are based mainly on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of our preferred shares, including in the form of ADSs. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to many significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are made in light of information currently available to us. In addition, in this release, the words "may," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Azul is not under the obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors. Our independent public auditors have neither examined nor compiled the forward-looking statements and, accordingly, do not provide any assurance with respect to such statements. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the future events and circumstances discussed in this release might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decision based upon these estimates and forward-looking statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 22:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AZUL S.A.
11:43aAZUL S A : announces its traffic figures for January 2021
PU
02/03AZUL S A : Reports 64% Rise in Q4 Revenue for Logistics Unit
MT
02/03AZUL S A : Cargo Revenue Grows 64% in 4Q20
PU
01/28AZUL S A : Deutsche Bank Downgrades Azul to Hold From Buy, Sets $25 Price Target
MT
01/20AZUL S A : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Reelection of the members of th..
PU
01/20AZUL S A : Re-election of the Company's current Board of Executive Officers
PU
01/15AZUL S A : Notice to shareholders - AGM Date
PU
01/12AZUL S A : 2021 Events Calendar
PU
01/08AZUL S A : Says Monthly Traffic Rose 18% in December
MT
01/07AZUL S A : announces its traffic figures for December 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 768 M 1 074 M 1 074 M
Net income 2020 -7 961 M -1 482 M -1 482 M
Net Debt 2020 18 937 M 3 525 M 3 525 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,44x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 887 M 2 797 M 2 771 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,86x
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 9 557
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AZUL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Azul S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZUL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 33,20 BRL
Last Close Price 44,54 BRL
Spread / Highest target 5,52%
Spread / Average Target -25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Peter Rodgerson Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Wagner Malfitani Chief Financial Officer
David Gary Neeleman Chairman
Antonio Flavio Torres Martins Costa Chief Operating Officer
Sérgio Eraldo de Salles Pinto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZUL S.A.13.33%2 780
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.2.34%26 136
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-4.00%21 165
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-2.57%13 141
AIR CHINA LIMITED-4.75%11 353
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.-1.35%10 750
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ