Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Azul S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZUL4   BRAZULACNPR4

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/08 04:07:00 pm
26.41 BRL   +0.57%
05:48pAZUL S A : announces its traffic figures for January 2022
PU
02/01AZUL S A : Prevention of Use and Disclosure of Material Nonpublic Information Policy
PU
02/01AZUL S A : Anti-Corruption Policy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Azul S A : announces its traffic figures for January 2022

02/08/2022 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Traffic Release

January | 2022

Azul Reports January 2022 Traffic

São Paulo, February 8, 2022 - Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by

departures and number of cities served, announces today its preliminary traffic results for January 2022.

Domestic passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 11.6% compared to January 2021 on a domestic capacity (ASKs) increase of 4.8%, resulting in a load factor of 84.4%, an increase of 5.1 percentage points compared to the same period in 2021.

"Once again, we saw improved demand in January, even with the impact of the omicron variant. I am proud of how our Crewmembers came together to take care of each other and our customers. As pandemic figures continue to improve, we look forward to serving and connecting Brazil through our unparalleled network and

diversified fleet," says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.

Jan-22

Jan-21

% ∆

Domestic

RPK (million)

2,427

2,176

11.6%

ASK (million)

2,877

2,744

4.8%

Load factor

84.4%

79.3%

+5.1 p.p.

International

RPK (million)

314

117

166.9%

ASK (million)

393

168

133.3%

Load factor

79.8%

69.7%

+10.1 p.p.

Total

RPK (million)

2,741

2,293

19.5%

ASK (million)

3,270

2,913

12.3%

Load factor

83.8%

78.7%

+5.1 p.p.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers around 900 daily flights to more than 140 destinations. With an operating fleet of 160 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, Azul has a network of more than 240 non-stop routes. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Traffic Release

January | 2022

Glossary

Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)

One-fare paying passenger transported one kilometer. RPK is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue passengers by the number of kilometers flown.

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK)

Number of aircraft seats multiplied by the number of kilometers flown.

Contact

Investor Relations Tel: +55 11 4831 2880 invest@voeazul.com.br

Media Relations

Tel: +55 11 4831 1245 imprensa@voeazul.com.br

This traffic release includes estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These estimates and forward-looking statements are based mainly on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of our preferred shares, including in the form of ADSs. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to many significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are made in light of information currently available to us. In addition, in this release, the words "may," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Azul is not under the obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors. Our independent public auditors have neither examined nor compiled the forward-looking statements and, accordingly, do not provide any assurance with respect to such statements. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the future events and circumstances discussed in this release might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decision based upon these estimates and forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AZUL S.A.
05:48pAZUL S A : announces its traffic figures for January 2022
PU
02/01AZUL S A : Prevention of Use and Disclosure of Material Nonpublic Information Policy
PU
02/01AZUL S A : Anti-Corruption Policy
PU
01/11Azul's Passenger Traffic Falls 1.9% in December
MT
01/11Azul S.A. Reports Preliminary Consolidated Traffic Results for the Month, Fourth Quarte..
CI
01/11AZUL S A : announces its traffic figures for December 2021
PU
2021AZUL S.A.(BOVESPA : AZUL4) added to Brazil Corporate Sustainability Index
CI
2021AZUL S A : was included, for the first time, in the Corporate Sustainability Index (&ldquo..
PU
2021AZUL S A : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Budget 2022
PU
2021AZUL S A : Institutional Presentation - Azul Cargo 3Q21
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AZUL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 476 M 1 798 M 1 798 M
Net income 2021 -3 225 M -612 M -612 M
Net Debt 2021 18 316 M 3 475 M 3 475 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,43x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 134 M 1 733 M 1 733 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float -
Chart AZUL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Azul S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZUL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 26,13 BRL
Average target price 39,92 BRL
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Peter Rodgerson Chief Executive Officer
Jose Mario Caprioli dos Santos President
Alexandre Wagner Malfitani Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
David Gary Neeleman Chairman
Antonio Flavio Torres Martins Costa Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZUL S.A.7.80%1 720
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.4.76%26 111
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC11.77%22 076
AIR CHINA LIMITED12.87%19 434
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED11.56%17 825
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED14.92%14 424