Azul S A : announces its traffic figures for January 2022
02/08/2022 | 05:48pm EST
Azul Reports January 2022 Traffic
São Paulo, February 8, 2022 - Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by
departures and number of cities served, announces today its preliminary traffic results for January 2022.
Domestic passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 11.6% compared to January 2021 on a domestic capacity (ASKs) increase of 4.8%, resulting in a load factor of 84.4%, an increase of 5.1 percentage points compared to the same period in 2021.
"Once again, we saw improved demand in January, even with the impact of the omicron variant. I am proud of how our Crewmembers came together to take care of each other and our customers. As pandemic figures continue to improve, we look forward to serving and connecting Brazil through our unparalleled network and
diversified fleet," says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.
Jan-22
Jan-21
% ∆
Domestic
RPK (million)
2,427
2,176
11.6%
ASK (million)
2,877
2,744
4.8%
Load factor
84.4%
79.3%
+5.1 p.p.
International
RPK (million)
314
117
166.9%
ASK (million)
393
168
133.3%
Load factor
79.8%
69.7%
+10.1 p.p.
Total
RPK (million)
2,741
2,293
19.5%
ASK (million)
3,270
2,913
12.3%
Load factor
83.8%
78.7%
+5.1 p.p.
About Azul
Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers around 900 daily flights to more than 140 destinations. With an operating fleet of 160 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, Azul has a network of more than 240 non-stop routes. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.
Glossary
Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)
One-fare paying passenger transported one kilometer. RPK is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue passengers by the number of kilometers flown.
Available Seat Kilometers (ASK)
Number of aircraft seats multiplied by the number of kilometers flown.
This traffic release includes estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These estimates and forward-looking statements are based mainly on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of our preferred shares, including in the form of ADSs. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to many significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are made in light of information currently available to us. In addition, in this release, the words "may," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Azul is not under the obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors. Our independent public auditors have neither examined nor compiled the forward-looking statements and, accordingly, do not provide any assurance with respect to such statements. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the future events and circumstances discussed in this release might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decision based upon these estimates and forward-looking statements.