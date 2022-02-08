Azul S A : announces its traffic figures for January 2022

Traffic Release

January | 2022

Azul Reports January 2022 Traffic

São Paulo, February 8, 2022 - Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by

departures and number of cities served, announces today its preliminary traffic results for January 2022.

Domestic passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 11.6% compared to January 2021 on a domestic capacity (ASKs) increase of 4.8%, resulting in a load factor of 84.4%, an increase of 5.1 percentage points compared to the same period in 2021.

"Once again, we saw improved demand in January, even with the impact of the omicron variant. I am proud of how our Crewmembers came together to take care of each other and our customers. As pandemic figures continue to improve, we look forward to serving and connecting Brazil through our unparalleled network and

diversified fleet," says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.

Jan-22 Jan-21 % ∆ Domestic RPK (million) 2,427 2,176 11.6% ASK (million) 2,877 2,744 4.8% Load factor 84.4% 79.3% +5.1 p.p. International RPK (million) 314 117 166.9% ASK (million) 393 168 133.3% Load factor 79.8% 69.7% +10.1 p.p. Total RPK (million) 2,741 2,293 19.5% ASK (million) 3,270 2,913 12.3% Load factor 83.8% 78.7% +5.1 p.p.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers around 900 daily flights to more than 140 destinations. With an operating fleet of 160 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, Azul has a network of more than 240 non-stop routes. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.