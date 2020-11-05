Azul S A : announces its traffic figures for October 2020

Traffic Release

October | 2020

Azul Reports October 2020 Traffic

São Paulo, November 5, 2020 - Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the best airline in the world

according to Tripadvisor, announces today its preliminary traffic results for October 2020.

Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 41.0% compared to September 2020 on a capacity increase (ASKs) of 42.6%, resulting in a load factor of 79.3%. Domestic load factor was 80.7% and international load factor was 65.3%.

"The domestic demand recovery in Brazil continues to be one of the fastest in the world. São Paulo is in phase "Green" in its COVID-19 response and we are entering the peak summer months for domestic travel. Our domestic traffic is very strong and we remain true to our network strategy by being the only carrier in more than 70% of the routes we fly. We are optimistic in the recovery trends for the coming months", said John Rodgerson,

Azul's CEO.

Oct-20 Sep-20 %∆ Oct-19 %∆ Total RPK (million) 1,462 1,037 41.0% 2,667 -45.2% ASK (million) 1,844 1,293 42.6% 3,167 -41.8% Load factor 79.3% 80.2% -0.9 p.p. 84.2% -4.9 p.p. Domestic RPK (million) 1,354 958 41.3% 2,117 -36.1% ASK (million) 1,678 1,187 41.3% 2,523 -33.5% Load factor 80.7% 80.7% +0.0 p.p. 83.9% -3.2 p.p. International RPK (million) 108 79 38.0% 550 -80.3% ASK (million) 166 105 57.5% 644 -74.3% Load factor 65.3% 74.6% -9.3 p.p. 85.4% -20.1 p.p.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 916 daily flights to 116 destinations. With an operating fleet of 140 aircraft and more than 13,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 249 non-stop routes as of December 31, 2019. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler's Choice Awards. Azul was also recognized in 2019 as best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive year by Skytrax. Additionally, in 2019, Azul ranked among the top ten most on-timelow-cost carriers in the world, according to OAG. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.