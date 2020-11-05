Azul S A : announces its traffic figures for October 2020

Traffic Release
October | 2020
Azul Reports October 2020 Traffic
São Paulo, November 5, 2020 - Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the best airline in the world
according to Tripadvisor, announces today its preliminary traffic results for October 2020.
Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 41.0% compared to September 2020 on a capacity increase (ASKs) of 42.6%, resulting in a load factor of 79.3%. Domestic load factor was 80.7% and international load factor was 65.3%.
"The domestic demand recovery in Brazil continues to be one of the fastest in the world. São Paulo is in phase "Green" in its COVID-19 response and we are entering the peak summer months for domestic travel. Our domestic traffic is very strong and we remain true to our network strategy by being the only carrier in more than 70% of the routes we fly. We are optimistic in the recovery trends for the coming months", said John Rodgerson,
Azul's CEO.
|
|
Oct-20
|
Sep-20
|
%∆
|
Oct-19
|
%∆
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
RPK (million)
|
1,462
|
1,037
|
41.0%
|
2,667
|
-45.2%
|
ASK (million)
|
1,844
|
1,293
|
42.6%
|
3,167
|
-41.8%
|
Load factor
|
79.3%
|
80.2%
|
-0.9 p.p.
|
84.2%
|
-4.9 p.p.
|
Domestic
|
|
|
|
|
|
RPK (million)
|
1,354
|
958
|
41.3%
|
2,117
|
-36.1%
|
ASK (million)
|
1,678
|
1,187
|
41.3%
|
2,523
|
-33.5%
|
Load factor
|
80.7%
|
80.7%
|
+0.0 p.p.
|
83.9%
|
-3.2 p.p.
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
RPK (million)
|
108
|
79
|
38.0%
|
550
|
-80.3%
|
ASK (million)
|
166
|
105
|
57.5%
|
644
|
-74.3%
|
Load factor
|
65.3%
|
74.6%
|
-9.3 p.p.
|
85.4%
|
-20.1 p.p.
About Azul
Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 916 daily flights to 116 destinations. With an operating fleet of 140 aircraft and more than 13,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 249 non-stop routes as of December 31, 2019. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler's Choice Awards. Azul was also recognized in 2019 as best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive year by Skytrax. Additionally, in 2019, Azul ranked among the top ten most on-timelow-cost carriers in the world, according to OAG. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.
Glossary
Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)
One-fare paying passenger transported one kilometer. RPK is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue passengers by the number of kilometers flown.
Available Seat Kilometers (ASK)
Number of aircraft seats multiplied by the number of kilometers flown.
Contact
Investor Relations Tel: +55 11 4831 2880 invest@voeazul.com.br
Media Relations
Tel: +55 11 4831 1245 imprensa@voeazul.com.br
This traffic release includes estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These estimates and forward-looking statements are based mainly on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of our preferred shares, including in the form of ADSs. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to many significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are made in light of information currently available to us. In addition, in this release, the words "may," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Azul is not under the obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors. Our independent public auditors have neither examined nor compiled the forward-looking statements and, accordingly, do not provide any assurance with respect to such statements. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the future events and circumstances discussed in this release might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decision based upon these estimates and forward-looking statements.
