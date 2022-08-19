Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Azul S.A.
  News
  Summary
    AZUL4   BRAZULACNPR4

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  01:07 2022-08-19 pm EDT
16.09 BRL   -7.05%
08/17AZUL S A : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Capital Increase 2Q22 LTIP Grant 2022 Phantom Cancellation 2021
PU
08/17AZUL S A : Notice to Shareholders - Capital Increase
PU
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Azul S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
Azul S A : is the most on-time airline in the world - Form 6-K

08/19/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
Azul is the most on-time airline in the world

In July 2022, Cirium named Azul the most on-time airline in the world

São Paulo, August 18, 2022 - Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil in terms of number of flights and cities served, was named by Cirium (leading aviation data analysis company) the most on-time airline in the world in July 2022.

According to "The Airline On-Time Performance Report", Azul's on-time performance was 89.50%, leading ahead of all airlines analyzed in the five regions - Asia and Pacific, North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Latin America. In 2022 Azul was 2 times the most on-time airline in the world and remained as one of the most on-time airlines during the whole year.

"I could not be prouder of our operation and our crewmembers, which led Azul to be not only the most on-time airline in the world, but also the airline with one of the highest customer satisfaction metrics. Demand for Azul's products and services has never been stronger, and we remain optimistic about the opportunities ahead of us in the second half of the year, seasonally our strongest period," says John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers more than 900 daily flights to more than 150 destinations. With an operating fleet of 160 aircraft and more than 13,000 crewmembers, Azul has a network of more than 300 non-stop routes. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

About Cirium's report

Cirium's airline punctuality report is the longest-running analysis in the industry and monitors airline flights on five continents. The analysis considers information from more than 600 real-time flight sources, airports, global distribution systems, position data, and civil aviation authorities, as well as the airlines themselves. A flight is considered on-time when the aircraft arrives at the gate within 15 minutes before the estimated time. In all, the survey evaluated more than 300,000 flights worldwide, 131,000 of which were in Latin America.

Contact

Investor Relations

Tel: +55 11 4831 2880

invest@voeazul.com.br

Media Relations

Tel: +55 11 4831 1245

imprensa@voeazul.com.br

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 16:43:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
