Azul S A : AGM/EGM - Distance Voting Ballot

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This voting bulletin must be filled in if the shareholder chooses to exercise his or her right to vote at distance, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09 and amendments.

In this case, it is imperative that the previous fields are filled with the Name (or legal name) of the shareholder and the taxpayer number whether a corporation,("CNPJ") or a natural person ("CPF"), and the e-mail address for contact.

In addition, in order for this voting bulletin to be considered valid and the votes casted herein are counted in the quorum of the General Meeting, the following instructions shall be observed:

(i) The fields of this bulletin must be duly completed;

(ii) All pages must be initialed; and

(iii) The shareholder or his or her legal representative (s), as the case may be and under the terms of the law in effect, must sign the bulletin on the last page;

The Company clarifies that conflicting voting instructions will be disregarded, if the voting bulletin coming from the same shareholder who, in relation to the same resolution, voted differently in voting bulletins delivered by different service providers.

Provided that the respective voting bulletin is considered valid by the Company, a shareholder who decides to vote at a distance shall be considered present at the General Meeting for all purposes of Law 6,404 / 76.

During the distance voting period, the shareholder may change his or her voting instructions as many times as he or she deems necessary, with the validity of which is validly the date closest to the date of the General Meeting.

The voting instruction coming from the same shareholder shall be attributed to all shares held by that CPF or CNPJ, as the case may be, according to the shareholder positions provided by the registrar.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Shareholders may send their voting instructions regarding General Meeting matters in the following ways:

(i) directly to the Company;

(ii) by filling instructions transmitted to their respective custody agents that provide such service, in the case of shareholders holding shares deposited in central depository; or

(iii) by filling instructions transmitted to the registrar of shares issued by the Company, BANCO BRADESCO S.A., in the case of shareholders holding shares deposited with the registrar.

The Company warns that, in any of these cases, the Voting Bulletin must be received no later than 7 (seven) days prior to the General Meeting date, ie until 11:59 p.m. April 23, 2021.

Distance Voting Exercised Directly

The shareholder who elects to send the Voting Bulletin directly to the Company must forward the following documents to Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, n. 939, Torre Jatobá, 8th floor, Castelo Branco Office Park, CEP 06460-040, at City of Barueri, State of São Paulo:

(i) physical form of the duly completed Voting Bulletin, initialed and signed; and

(ii) certified copy of the documents described below, as the case may be:

(a) physical person: photo ID. Examples: RG, RNE, CNH or officially recognized professional class portfolios;

(b) legal entity: identification document with photo of the legal representative of the shareholder, duly accompanied by a certified copy or original of its articles of incorporation, as well as the corporate representation documentation identifying the legal representative of the legal entity (minutes of election of directors or of administration);

(c) shareholder constituted in the form of an Investment Fund: an identification document with a photo of the legal representative of the administrator of the Fund (or of the Fund Manager, as the case may be), accompanied by a certified or original copy of the (Or manager, as the case maybe), together with the corporate representation documentation identifying the legal representative of the legal entity.

At the shareholder convenience, he or she may also send the digitized copies of the documents referred above to the electronic addressinvest@voeazul.com.br.

Once the Voting Bulletin and the accompanying documents have been received, the Company will notify the shareholder of its receipt and acceptance or not, pursuant to art. 21-U of CVM Instruction 481/09.

Distance Voting Made Through Service Providers

A shareholder who elects to exercise his right to vote at a distance through the intermediary of service providers must transmit his voting instructions to his respective custodians who provide such service, in the case of shareholders holding shares deposited in a central depositary, or for BANCO BRADESCO SA, a financial institution contracted by the Company for the provision of securities bookkeeping services, in the case of shares that are not deposited in a central depository, subject to the rules and time periods determined by those entities.

In order to do so, shareholders should contact their custodians or BANCO BRADESCO SA, as the case may be, and verify the procedures established by them for issuing voting instructions via the Voting Bulletin at a distance, as well as the documents and information that may be required by them.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

Postal Address: Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, n° 939, Edifício Jatobá, 8th floor, Castelo Branco Office Park, CEP 06460-040, at City of Barueri, State of São Paulo.

Electronic address:invest@voeazul.com.br

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Cidade de Deus, Prédio Amarelo, S/Nº

2º Andar, Vila Yara - Osasco/SP, CEP 06029-900 4010/Departamento de Ações e Custódia Escrituração de Ativos

Carlos Augusto Dias Pereira

Tel.: (11) 3684-9441 - Ramal: 49441 - Fax: (11) 3684-2811 e-mail:carlosd.pereira@bradesco.com.br

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Simple Resolution 1. To set the global annual compensation of the managers of the Company for fiscal year 2021. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Question 2. Do you wish to request the separate election of a member of the Board of Directors, pursuant to art. 141, § 4º, II, of the Brazilian Law nº 6,404 of 1976? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 3. Do you wish to request the installation of a Fiscal Council, pursuant to art. 161 of the Brazilian Law nº 6,404 of 1976? [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Question 4. In case of a second call notice for this General Shareholder Meeting, the current vote instructions can be also used for the second General Shareholder Meeting? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

