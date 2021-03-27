Azul S A : AGM/EGM - Management's Proposal - Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings

Log in
CONTENTS

Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors .......................................................... 3

  • 2. Instructions for Attendance at the O/EGM ................................................................ 5

  • 3. Management's Proposal ........................................................................................... 8

  • I. Agenda ............................................................................................................................. 8

  • II. Clarifications ................................................................................................................... 10

EXHIBT I ............................................................................................................................ 12

EXHIBIT II .......................................................................................................................... 81

EXHIBIT III ......................................................................................................................... 93

EXHIBIT IV ....................................................................................................................... 155

EXHIBIT V ........................................................................................................................ 157

EXHIBIT VI ....................................................................................................................... 176

Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dear Shareholder,

In line with the corporate governance practices adopted by Azul S.A. ("Company" or "Azul"),

based on the principles of transparency, equity, accountability, and corporate responsibility, we invite you to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings ("O/EGM") to be held on April 29, 2021, at 14 p.m., at our headquarters, located at Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, n° 939, Edifício Jatobá, 8th floor, Castelo Branco Office Park, CEP 06460-040, in the city of Barueri, State of São Paulo.

The purpose of the O/EGM convened to be held on April 29, 2021 is to pass a resolution on:

Ordinary Matters:

(1) To acknowledge the management's accounts of the Company and examination, discussion and voting on the management's report and the financial statements, together with the report of the external independent auditor, for the year ended December 31, 2020

(2) To elect the members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to article 16 of the Company's bylaws

(3) To set the global annual compensation of the managers of the Company for fiscal year 2021

Extraordinary Matters

(4) to amend the Company's Bylaws in order to modify the wording of the main sections of Articles 5 and 6 to reflect the new capital stock and balance of authorized capital after the capital increases, within the limits of its authorized capital, as approved at the meetings of the Board of Directors held on May 11, 2020, November 10, 2020, and March 01, 2021;

(5) To restate the Company's Bylaws following the approved changes thereto.

The minimum percentage of shareholding participation in the capital stock required to request the adoption of the multiple vote for the election of the members of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting is 5% (five percent) of the voting capital, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 165, as of December 11, 1991, as amended. The option to request the adoption of the multiple vote process must be exercised in accordance with paragraph 1 of article 141 of Brazilian Law No. 6,404/76. Preferred shareholders that exercise the right to elect arepresentative of this class of shares to be a member of the Board of Directors at the Ordinary General Meeting, shall jointly represent at least 10% (ten percent) of the capital stock, in addition to proving the uninterrupted ownership of the shares since January 29, 2021.

Additionally, I emphasize that, except for item (3) of the O/EGM agenda, to which preferred shareholder are also entitled to vote, the remaining agenda resolutions of the O/EGM do not fall within the list of matters to be approved by preferred shareholders, according to the Company's Bylaws, thus only shareholders holding common shares are entitled to vote such matters at this O/EGM. Notwithstanding, shareholders holding preferred shares are entitled to attend the O/EGM and discuss the matters of the agenda, pursuant to Article 125, Sole Paragraph, of the Brazilian Law No. 6,404/76.

In addition, the Shareholders of Azul may directly contact the Investor Relations Team, by e-mail (invest@voeazul.com.br) or telephone (+55 11 4831-2880), to clarify any doubts. The Investor Relations Team is at your disposal to promptly respond to all your requests.

Sincerely,

David Gary Neeleman Chairman of the Board of Directors

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 27 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 02:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
