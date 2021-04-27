Azul S A : AGM/EGM - Synthetic Map of Votes - Bookkeeping

AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.300.361.130

Disclosure of the receipt of the summarized voting map sent by the bookeeping agent for the Ordinary and

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings to be held on April 29, 2021

Azul S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to Article 21-T, Paragraph 2, of Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that is has received from the bookkeeping agent of the Company's shares, i.e., Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco"), the summarized voting map consolidating the voting instructions submitted by the shareholders to Bradesco, as well as those submitted by the shareholders to their custody agents, for each of the matters to be resolved on the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings, to be held on April 29, 2021, appointing the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions of the voting shares in each item included in the agendas of the meetings. The summarized voting map can be found in the attached table.

Barueri, April 27, 2021.

Alexandre Wagner Malfitani

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer