Azul S A : AGM/EGM - Synthetic Map of Votes - Bookkeeping
04/27/2021 | 09:11am EDT
AZUL S.A.
Publicly-held Company
CNPJ/MF nº 09.305.994/0001-29
NIRE 35.300.361.130
Disclosure of the receipt of the summarized voting map sent by the bookeeping agent for the Ordinary and
Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings to be held on April 29, 2021
Azul S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to Article 21-T, Paragraph 2, of Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that is has received from the bookkeeping agent of the Company's shares, i.e., Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco"), the summarized voting map consolidating the voting instructions submitted by the shareholders to Bradesco, as well as those submitted by the shareholders to their custody agents, for each of the matters to be resolved on the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings, to be held on April 29, 2021, appointing the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions of the voting shares in each item included in the agendas of the meetings. The summarized voting map can be found in the attached table.
Barueri, April 27, 2021.
Alexandre Wagner Malfitani
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
CLASS OF SHARES AND TOTAL NUMBER OF
Description of the Resolutions at the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
VOTE
VOTES FOR EACH RESOLUTION
Common (ON)
Preferred (PN)
(1) To approve the management's accounts of the Company and approve
Approvals
0
N/A
the management's report and the financial statements, together with the
Rejections
0
N/A
report of the external independent auditor, for the fiscal year ended on
December 31, 2020
Abstentions
0
N/A
Approvals
0
N/A
(2) Indication of all the names that make up the slate - Slate proposed by
Rejections
0
N/A
the Company's management.
Abstentions
0
N/A
Yes
0
N/A
(3) If one of the candidates that compose the chosen slate fails to integrate
it, the votes corresponding to your shares may continue to be assigned to
No
0
N/A
the chosen slate?
Abstentions
0
N/A
Yes
0
N/A
(4) In case of adoption of the process of election by multiple voting, the
No
0
N/A
votes corresponding to your shares must be distributed in equal
percentages by the members of the slate that you chose?
Abstentions
0
N/A
David Gary
0
N/A
Neeleman
Sergio Eraldo
0
N/A
de Salles Pinto
Carolyn Luther
0
N/A
Trabuco
Decio Luiz
0
N/A
Chieppe
Renan Chieppe
0
N/A
José Mario
(5) Visualization of all the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the
Caprioli dos
0
N/A
% (percentage) of the votes to be assigned
Santos
Gelson
0
N/A
Pizzirani
Peter Allan
Otto
0
N/A
Seligmann
Michael Paul
0
N/A
Lazarus
Patrick Wayne
0
N/A
Quayle
Gilberto de
0
N/A
Almeida
Peralta
Yes
0
60.933.335
(6) Do you wish to request the separate election of a member of the Board
No
0
3.187.697
of Directors, pursuant to art. 141, § 4º, II, of the Brazilian Law nº 6,404/76?
Abstentions
0
9.668.971
Yes
0
N/A
(7) Do you wish to request the process of election by multiple voting for the
election of the members of the Board of Directors pursuant to art. 141 of
No
0
N/A
the Brazilian Law nº 6,404/76?
Abstentions
0
N/A
Approvals
0
8.563.277
(8) To set the global annual compensation of the managers of the Company
Rejections
0
58.464.840
for fiscal year 2021
Abstentions
0
6.761.886
(9) Do you wish to request the installation of a Fiscal Council, pursuant to
Approvals
0
69.578.607
art. 161 of the Brazilian Law nº 6,404/76?
Rejections
0
2.039.079
Abstentions
0
2.172.317
(10) In case of a second call notice for this General Shareholder Meeting, the
Yes
0
69.310.489
current vote instructions can be also used for the second General
Shareholder Meeting?
No
0
4.479.514
