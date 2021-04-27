Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Azul S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZUL4   BRAZULACNPR4

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Azul S A : AGM/EGM - Synthetic Map of Votes - Bookkeeping

04/27/2021 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.300.361.130

Disclosure of the receipt of the summarized voting map sent by the bookeeping agent for the Ordinary and

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings to be held on April 29, 2021

Azul S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to Article 21-T, Paragraph 2, of Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that is has received from the bookkeeping agent of the Company's shares, i.e., Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco"), the summarized voting map consolidating the voting instructions submitted by the shareholders to Bradesco, as well as those submitted by the shareholders to their custody agents, for each of the matters to be resolved on the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings, to be held on April 29, 2021, appointing the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions of the voting shares in each item included in the agendas of the meetings. The summarized voting map can be found in the attached table.

Barueri, April 27, 2021.

Alexandre Wagner Malfitani

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

CLASS OF SHARES AND TOTAL NUMBER OF

Description of the Resolutions at the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

VOTE

VOTES FOR EACH RESOLUTION

Common (ON)

Preferred (PN)

(1) To approve the management's accounts of the Company and approve

Approvals

0

N/A

the management's report and the financial statements, together with the

Rejections

0

N/A

report of the external independent auditor, for the fiscal year ended on

December 31, 2020

Abstentions

0

N/A

Approvals

0

N/A

(2) Indication of all the names that make up the slate - Slate proposed by

Rejections

0

N/A

the Company's management.

Abstentions

0

N/A

Yes

0

N/A

(3) If one of the candidates that compose the chosen slate fails to integrate

it, the votes corresponding to your shares may continue to be assigned to

No

0

N/A

the chosen slate?

Abstentions

0

N/A

Yes

0

N/A

(4) In case of adoption of the process of election by multiple voting, the

No

0

N/A

votes corresponding to your shares must be distributed in equal

percentages by the members of the slate that you chose?

Abstentions

0

N/A

David Gary

0

N/A

Neeleman

Sergio Eraldo

0

N/A

de Salles Pinto

Carolyn Luther

0

N/A

Trabuco

Decio Luiz

0

N/A

Chieppe

Renan Chieppe

0

N/A

José Mario

(5) Visualization of all the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the

Caprioli dos

0

N/A

% (percentage) of the votes to be assigned

Santos

Gelson

0

N/A

Pizzirani

Peter Allan

Otto

0

N/A

Seligmann

Michael Paul

0

N/A

Lazarus

Patrick Wayne

0

N/A

Quayle

Gilberto de

0

N/A

Almeida

Peralta

Yes

0

60.933.335

(6) Do you wish to request the separate election of a member of the Board

No

0

3.187.697

of Directors, pursuant to art. 141, § 4º, II, of the Brazilian Law nº 6,404/76?

Abstentions

0

9.668.971

Yes

0

N/A

(7) Do you wish to request the process of election by multiple voting for the

election of the members of the Board of Directors pursuant to art. 141 of

No

0

N/A

the Brazilian Law nº 6,404/76?

Abstentions

0

N/A

Approvals

0

8.563.277

(8) To set the global annual compensation of the managers of the Company

Rejections

0

58.464.840

for fiscal year 2021

Abstentions

0

6.761.886

(9) Do you wish to request the installation of a Fiscal Council, pursuant to

Approvals

0

69.578.607

art. 161 of the Brazilian Law nº 6,404/76?

Rejections

0

2.039.079

Abstentions

0

2.172.317

(10) In case of a second call notice for this General Shareholder Meeting, the

Yes

0

69.310.489

current vote instructions can be also used for the second General

Shareholder Meeting?

No

0

4.479.514

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 13:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AZUL S.A.
09:11aAZUL S A  : AGM/EGM - Synthetic Map of Votes - Bookkeeping
PU
04/26AZUL S A  : announces the nomination of Peter Seligmann as Newest Board Member
PU
04/12AZUL S A  : Goldman Sachs Downgrades Azul to Neutral from Buy, Adjusts Price Tar..
MT
04/08AZUL S A  : announces its traffic figures for Março 2021
PU
03/30Investors Mount Competing Bids to Buy Hertz Out of Bankruptcy -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/30Investors Mount Competing Bids to Buy Hertz Out of Bankruptcy -- Update
DJ
03/27AZUL S A  : AGM/EGM - Management's Proposal - Ordinary and Extraordinary General..
PU
03/27AZUL S A  : AGM/EGM - Call Notice Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings
PU
03/27AZUL S A  : AGM/EGM - Distance Voting Ballot
PU
03/27AZUL S A  : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Management's Proposal approval
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 640 M 1 773 M 1 773 M
Net income 2021 -2 442 M -449 M -449 M
Net Debt 2021 14 943 M 2 749 M 2 749 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 377 M 2 452 M 2 460 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,94x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart AZUL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Azul S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZUL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 36,70 BRL
Last Close Price 39,41 BRL
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target -6,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Peter Rodgerson Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Wagner Malfitani Chief Financial Officer
David Gary Neeleman Chairman
Antonio Flavio Torres Martins Costa Chief Operating Officer
Sérgio Eraldo de Salles Pinto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZUL S.A.0.28%2 452
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.15.92%29 711
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.55%22 268
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.24.35%17 402
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.57%17 305
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED20.13%14 223
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ